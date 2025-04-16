Health
CT HIV/AIDS Awareness Day brings down concerns
Supporters and state officials gathered on the state Capitol stairs in warm spring Tuesday to commemorate Connecticut's 25th HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The event — some celebrations, some memories, some commitment to continuing the battle — came against the backdrop of federal cuts that say it threatens to reverse dozens of different advances in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.
HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the body's immune system. Without treatment, HIV can lead to immunodeficiency syndrome known as AIDS.
Thanks to more effective treatment and prevention tools developed over decades, The virus has become a manageable chronic disease from death sentences. Connecticut in 2019 It has been reported Those 220 people have been newly diagnosed with HIV since 802, 2002.
AIDS advocate Doug Moffett said when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1987 he would have to wait six weeks to take the test and then another 12 weeks to receive the results.
“The world is a very different place,” Moffett said. Compare what you experienced in the 1980s with today's reality and receive quick antibody test results within 30 minutes.
But cuts in federal funding could reverse hard-earned progress, several speakers said.
Of nearly 800 National Institutes of Health Grants end According to an article in the Science Journal, more than 200 grants are linked to HIV/AIDS by the Trump administration. Nature.
The Department of Layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Workforce Reduction and Health and Human Services could also threaten the HIV/AIDS program.
“It's amazing how far we've come about with HIV in this country,” Andre McGuire, a retired lawyer, pastor and HIV activist who has lived with the virus for over 30 years, said he spoke to the crowd on Tuesday.
“If you stop putting money into prevention, the same thing that happened at the start of this epidemic will happen again,” he said.
Supporters also raised concerns over the governor's proposed budget line items to cut $300,000 in funding to prevent HIV. West Hartford Democrat. Gillian Gilcrest co-chairs the Human Services Committee and works for the Approximate Budget Committee, known as “myopia.”
“There is no desire on the legislative side for these reductions,” Girchrest said.
Chris Collibee, a spokesman for the Department of Policy and Management, said in an email that the money represents funds that have not been used in the past few years.
“The Governor's cut in the budget proposal reflects historic lapses over the past three years. We do not expect this financing adjustment to lead to reduced services,” Collibee wrote.
Despite major medical advances, McGuire said there is still room for improvement in prevention and treatment within certain communities.
As of 2020, Almost 70% of people living with HIV In Connecticut, they were black or Hispanic, despite representing only the combination. 32% of the state's population. Black and Hispanic men in the state were diagnosed with HIV at a rate of 3.5 times higher than white men, respectively. Black women accounted for more than half of the new HIV diagnosis among women.
McGuire said that heterosexual black men, for example, are not tested frequently for HIV. HIV is not only due in part to their own fear of stigma, but also due to the failure of some public health officials to reach it effectively.
“As a black man who lives with HIV, I feel invisible,” McGuire said in an interview with Connecticut Miller following the rally, adding that many groups that get funded to conduct research on HIV/AIDS will not apply jobs in black and brown communities.
The memorial included performances by Hartford's proud Drum and Dance Corporation, which ended with cheers from a crowd swearing to “fight back.”
