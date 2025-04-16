Using digital technologies linked to a low risk of cognitive decline

Scientists asked questions as the first generation interacting with digital technology reached the age where dementia risk was at risk. Is there a correlation between the use of digital technology and the increased risk of dementia? When the phrases “brain rot” and “brain drainage” are circulating on social media, it seems that most people assume that the answer is yes. However, new research Natural human behavior The opposite has been revealed by neuroscientists at Baylor University and the University of Texas Austindel School of Medicine. Reduction Cognitive decline.

the study – A meta-analysis of technology use and cognitive aging – Caused by the relationship between ongoing concerns about passive digital technology activities and the increased risk of dementia. The study co-authors are clinical neuropsychologist and associate professor of neurology in neuroscience at Dell Medical School and UT Health Austin's Comprehensive Memory Center, Dr. Jared F. Benge, Ph.D., and Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., and Baylor's Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience.

You can always turn the news upside down and you'll see people talking about how technology is hurting us. People often use the terms “brain drainage” and “brain rot,” but now digital dementia is a new phrase. As a researcher, I wanted to know if this was true or not. ”

Dr. Michael K. Scarin, Baylor's Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience

The “digital dementia” hypothesis predicts that lifespan of resistance to digital technology will worsen cognitive abilities. On the contrary, the findings of this study challenge this hypothesis and instead show that engagement with digital technology promotes cognitive resilience in these adults. Reviewing over 136 studies using data containing over 400,000 adults, as well as longitudinal studies with an average of six years of follow-up data, Scullin and Benge found compelling evidence that the use of digital technology is linked to the outcome of cognitive aging rather than harm.

Researchers' research supported the “technical preparation” hypothesis and found that digital technology can promote cognitive behaviors. In fact, their studies revealed that the use of digital technology correlates with a 58% lower risk of cognitive impairment. This pattern of cognitive protection persisted when researchers controlled for involvement with socioeconomic status, education, age, gender, baseline cognitive ability, social support, overall health, and mental activities such as reading that may have explained the findings.

Improve your problem-solving skills

Scarin said these findings are surprising, as for some, the use of technology is often associated with sedentary physically and mentally. However, if current generations of older people are introduced to advances in the first technology, such as computers, the internet, smartphones, past childhood, the use of technology is cognitively challenging as it is constantly changing.

“One of the first things middle-aged and senior citizens said was, 'I'm so frustrated with this computer, this is hard to learn.' It actually reflects cognitive challenges. This may be beneficial to the brain, even if it doesn't feel good at the moment. ” Scarin said.

Technology requires constant adaptation, he said, including understanding new software updates, troubleshooting internet losses, and filtering website ads.

“Even if you've been doing it for years and you might experience frustration, if you're really involved in it, it could be a sign that you're exercising your brain,” he said.

Social connection

Technology also enables communication and engagement more than ever before, allowing for greater connectivity opportunities. Video calls, email and messaging apps can help you maintain a social network, especially for those who don't see your family regularly.

“Now you can connect with your family for generations,” Scarin said. “You can not only talk to them, you can see them. You can share photos. You can exchange emails. It's all within seconds, meaning there's a greater opportunity to reduce loneliness.”

Better social connections are a well-documented correlation of cognitive function in older adults, providing a link between reduced separation from digital technology and reduced risk of dementia.

The impact of “digital scaffolding”

The diagnosis of dementia is indicated when cognitive changes lead to loss of independence in daily tasks. Tools such as digital reminders, GPS navigation and online banking will keep older people independent despite cognitive difficulties through digital scaffolding.

According to the research article, the digital foothold “promotes better functional outcomes in older adults and reduces general cognitive function.” Technology acts as a compensatory support system to maintain general independence and reduce the risk of a dementia diagnosis.

“As clinical practice continues to move towards a personalized, precision medicine approach, it will require that the sector identify who these digital scaffolds are effective,” the researchers said.

Promotes the use of healthy techniques

Scullin recognizes the negative effects of technology, such as using technology over distracted driving and consistent face-to-face interactions, but emphasizes that promoting the healthy use of digital tools in older adults is beneficial for cognitive health.

“If you have a parent or grandparent who is far from technology, you might revisit that. Can you learn to use photos, messaging, or calendar apps on your smartphone or tablet?

The use of social media is another topic that has been highly debated in terms of cognitive effects. He says it is difficult to predict the cognitive effects of infinite scrolling in Tiktok, but Scullin argues that generating videos through creative cognition can be beneficial. He further stated that online community interactions can benefit from forming social connections.

“You can spend a lot of time on all the specific ways that technology can be used poorly. However, the net effect since the 1990s has been positive for the overall perception of older people,” he said.