Chemicals that protect the brain that are released from the mattress while a child is asleep are said

Children's mattresses can release toxic chemicals that can increase with body heat and weight, researchers found.

In this study, phthalate, flame retardant, and UV filters were detected in the bedrooms of young children.

These chemicals are associated with developmental disorders, reproductive problems, and intellectual disability.

One mattress included a prohibited carcinogenic flame delay despite having a certified label.

Experts recommend neutral coloured bedding and frequent washing to reduce exposure to chemicals in children. This summary was generated in AI and reviewed by the CNN editor.

According to two new studies, baby and child mattresses and bedding release toxic chemicals and flame retardants associated with developmental and hormonal disorders.

“We measured the chemicals in the air in the bedrooms of 25 children between the ages of six months and four, and discovered concerning levels of two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and UV filters.”

Research shows that the highest levels of chemicals were found near children's beds Released on Tuesday Journal Environmental Science and Technology.

To find out the reason, Companion Study Diamond's team tested 16 new children's mattresses and found them to be an important source of exposure. Next, using simulations, the team discovered that the warmth and weight of sleeping children can increase the off-gass of toxic substances.

“They discovered that even simple things like the heat and weight of a child on a mattress can increase the release of toxic chemicals into the air they breathe in while they sleep. A healthy baby, a bright futurean alliance of nonprofits, scientists and donors dedicated to reducing baby exposure to neurotoxic chemicals. She was not involved in new research.

The study did not include the brand name, but the researchers told CNN it was a well-known, low-cost mattress found at a major retailer. The mattress tested was purchased in Canada but contained US and Mexican materials. Therefore, the results are likely to apply to mattresses purchased throughout North America, Diamond said.

“The results show that parents can't get out of the problem,” Houlihan said in an email. “The mattresses tested released toxic chemicals regardless of price, material, or country of origin. Some contain additives that exceed legal restrictions.”

The American Chemistry Council, which represents the US Chemistry, plastics and chlorine industries, told CNN via email that its members take safety seriously.

“In situations where accidental sparks or short-circuit wires turn into flames, the use of flame retardant chemistry is important,” said Tom Flanagin, senior director of Product Communications, the group. “We need time to review our research in detail, but the mere presence of chemistry is not a sign of risk or negative effects. Chemistry introduced or imported into the United States today must undergo a rigorous review and approval process by federal agencies such as the EPA and FDA.”

Phthalates found in hundreds of consumer products, such as grocery storage containers, shampoos, makeup, perfumes, and children's toys, are known for body interference Mechanism of Hormonal production known as the endocrine system. Furthermore, they are linked to early adolescence, reproductive problems and genital defects, hormonal problems and other issues. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

“Our research found phthalate acid salts that are restricted with toys but not mattresses,” Diamond said.

Even small-scale hormonal disruptions can cause “critical developmental and biological effects” of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. On that website. Children are particularly vulnerable to the destructive effects of chemicals due to their rapidly developing brains and bodies.

Research links phthalate acid ester acid ester salts Reproductive problemslike Genital malformations and Unopened testicles With a boy Low sperm count and Testosterone levels With an adult man. Research also links phthalates Childhood obesity, asthma, Cardiovascular problems, Premature death and cancer.

Polybrominated diphenyl ether, or a properly studied type of flame retardant, called PBDE, is the “largest contributor to intellectual disability” in children, losing “162 million IQ points and over 738,000 cases of intellectual disability.” Between 2001 and 2016, according to a January 2020 Survey.

Some PBDE flame retardants have been banned US Environmental Protection Agency In 2012, exchanges were introduced. One of them, called organophosphates, or OPFR, was measured in a new study. I have these chemicals There is also a link To infant reproductive, development, and nervous system confusion.

“OPFRs are currently in high numbers and are detected worldwide, pose a health risk and can harm the current level of exposure, especially for children,” Diamond and her colleagues wrote. Survey from October 2019.

One mattress contained 1,700 parts of an organic phosphate called TDCPP. National Library of Medicine Pub Chem Website. Another had 1,600 copies in a million, Diamond said.

One mattress had a certification label indicating that the material was in compliance with current regulations, Diamond said. However, this study found that it contains 1,800 in a million parts of pentachlorothiophenol, or PCTP. EPA.

One flame retardant Illegal in Canada However, it was discovered on a mattress and is Prohibited In American kids' sleep clothes.

Some states, such as California, with the passage of Proposal 65, are in place by regulators Additional Limitations It has been introduced in products sold for children, but there are no national laws covering the class of flame retardants, Reports for 2017 According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Organic Phosphate Hazards.

“We are concerned that these chemicals are still seen on children's mattresses, even though we know that they have not proven fire safety benefits and are not necessary to comply with flammability standards.” Arlene Blum, a co-author of the study, is executive director. Green Science Policy Research Institutea group of scientists and policy experts working on and reporting on chemicals of concern.

“Parents should be able to abandon their children for sleep knowing they are safe and fit,” Blum said in a statement.

Potentially toxic chemicals are so widespread in children's products that it can be very difficult for parents to choose safer options, said Jane Mankke, managing director and chief science officer of the Food Packaging Forum, a nonprofit foundation based in Zurich, Switzerland. She was not involved in new research.

“As a mother of a child, I remember the stress of choosing a product that's right for them, not just the mattress,” Muncke said in an email. “We chose a large brand that we knew there was at least some chemical policy and tried to get natural materials (latex, cotton, merino).

One exception was her new baby carriage. She studies how plastic can harm your body by saying, “Stay outside in our terrace, baking sunlight for about four weeks to remove all VOCs.” “At that moment, my child's health came first.”

Another tip: If possible, choose neutral colored mattress components and sheets. Diamond said it is unlikely that it will contain additional UV filters to prevent fading.

“Parents love brightly colored sheets, window coverings, toys and bedding and think they're inspiring their kids,” she said. “But the addition of UV filters slows down the decline of those bright colors. Unfortunately, I will definitely go for dull, neutral colors.”

Washing bedding and clothes to sleep frequently, Diamond said, and they act as protective barriers and help absorb some of these contaminants and reduce exposure to the baby's skin.

“Seats and sleepers serve as very effective barriers,” she said. “And the more you cleanse the sheets and clothes, the more chemicals can move from the source to the sheets or to the sleeper.”

Muncke said that avoiding regular broadcasts, vacuum cleaning, and personal care products that contain many synthetic ingredients are other good choices.

“Like stuffed animals or mattress pads, it minimizes extras in your cribs and beds.

“The big point is that there is a need for a stronger standard for toxic additives in children's products, especially those that sit for hours every day from their nose and mouth,” she added. “Companies have to do their part by removing unnecessary chemicals and working towards truly non-toxic products.”