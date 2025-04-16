Health
Chemicals that protect the brain that are released from the mattress while a child is asleep are said
CNN
–
Sign up for CNN Life, but an eco-friendly newsletter. Our exclusive newsletter series guides you on how to minimize your personal role in the climate crisis and reduce environmental anxiety.
According to two new studies, baby and child mattresses and bedding release toxic chemicals and flame retardants associated with developmental and hormonal disorders.
“We measured the chemicals in the air in the bedrooms of 25 children between the ages of six months and four, and discovered concerning levels of two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and UV filters.”
Research shows that the highest levels of chemicals were found near children's beds Released on Tuesday Journal Environmental Science and Technology.
To find out the reason, Companion Study Diamond's team tested 16 new children's mattresses and found them to be an important source of exposure. Next, using simulations, the team discovered that the warmth and weight of sleeping children can increase the off-gass of toxic substances.
“They discovered that even simple things like the heat and weight of a child on a mattress can increase the release of toxic chemicals into the air they breathe in while they sleep. A healthy baby, a bright futurean alliance of nonprofits, scientists and donors dedicated to reducing baby exposure to neurotoxic chemicals. She was not involved in new research.
The study did not include the brand name, but the researchers told CNN it was a well-known, low-cost mattress found at a major retailer. The mattress tested was purchased in Canada but contained US and Mexican materials. Therefore, the results are likely to apply to mattresses purchased throughout North America, Diamond said.
“The results show that parents can't get out of the problem,” Houlihan said in an email. “The mattresses tested released toxic chemicals regardless of price, material, or country of origin. Some contain additives that exceed legal restrictions.”
The American Chemistry Council, which represents the US Chemistry, plastics and chlorine industries, told CNN via email that its members take safety seriously.
“In situations where accidental sparks or short-circuit wires turn into flames, the use of flame retardant chemistry is important,” said Tom Flanagin, senior director of Product Communications, the group. “We need time to review our research in detail, but the mere presence of chemistry is not a sign of risk or negative effects. Chemistry introduced or imported into the United States today must undergo a rigorous review and approval process by federal agencies such as the EPA and FDA.”
Phthalates found in hundreds of consumer products, such as grocery storage containers, shampoos, makeup, perfumes, and children's toys, are known for body interference Mechanism of Hormonal production known as the endocrine system. Furthermore, they are linked to early adolescence, reproductive problems and genital defects, hormonal problems and other issues. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
“Our research found phthalate acid salts that are restricted with toys but not mattresses,” Diamond said.
Even small-scale hormonal disruptions can cause “critical developmental and biological effects” of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. On that website. Children are particularly vulnerable to the destructive effects of chemicals due to their rapidly developing brains and bodies.
Research links phthalate acid ester acid ester salts Reproductive problemslike Genital malformations and Unopened testicles With a boy Low sperm count and Testosterone levels With an adult man. Research also links phthalates Childhood obesity, asthma, Cardiovascular problems, Premature death and cancer.
Polybrominated diphenyl ether, or a properly studied type of flame retardant, called PBDE, is the “largest contributor to intellectual disability” in children, losing “162 million IQ points and over 738,000 cases of intellectual disability.” Between 2001 and 2016, according to a January 2020 Survey.
Some PBDE flame retardants have been banned US Environmental Protection Agency In 2012, exchanges were introduced. One of them, called organophosphates, or OPFR, was measured in a new study. I have these chemicals There is also a link To infant reproductive, development, and nervous system confusion.
“OPFRs are currently in high numbers and are detected worldwide, pose a health risk and can harm the current level of exposure, especially for children,” Diamond and her colleagues wrote. Survey from October 2019.
One mattress contained 1,700 parts of an organic phosphate called TDCPP. National Library of Medicine Pub Chem Website. Another had 1,600 copies in a million, Diamond said.
One mattress had a certification label indicating that the material was in compliance with current regulations, Diamond said. However, this study found that it contains 1,800 in a million parts of pentachlorothiophenol, or PCTP. EPA.
One flame retardant Illegal in Canada However, it was discovered on a mattress and is Prohibited In American kids' sleep clothes.
Some states, such as California, with the passage of Proposal 65, are in place by regulators Additional Limitations It has been introduced in products sold for children, but there are no national laws covering the class of flame retardants, Reports for 2017 According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Organic Phosphate Hazards.
“We are concerned that these chemicals are still seen on children's mattresses, even though we know that they have not proven fire safety benefits and are not necessary to comply with flammability standards.” Arlene Blum, a co-author of the study, is executive director. Green Science Policy Research Institutea group of scientists and policy experts working on and reporting on chemicals of concern.
“Parents should be able to abandon their children for sleep knowing they are safe and fit,” Blum said in a statement.
Potentially toxic chemicals are so widespread in children's products that it can be very difficult for parents to choose safer options, said Jane Mankke, managing director and chief science officer of the Food Packaging Forum, a nonprofit foundation based in Zurich, Switzerland. She was not involved in new research.
“As a mother of a child, I remember the stress of choosing a product that's right for them, not just the mattress,” Muncke said in an email. “We chose a large brand that we knew there was at least some chemical policy and tried to get natural materials (latex, cotton, merino).
One exception was her new baby carriage. She studies how plastic can harm your body by saying, “Stay outside in our terrace, baking sunlight for about four weeks to remove all VOCs.” “At that moment, my child's health came first.”
Another tip: If possible, choose neutral colored mattress components and sheets. Diamond said it is unlikely that it will contain additional UV filters to prevent fading.
“Parents love brightly colored sheets, window coverings, toys and bedding and think they're inspiring their kids,” she said. “But the addition of UV filters slows down the decline of those bright colors. Unfortunately, I will definitely go for dull, neutral colors.”
Washing bedding and clothes to sleep frequently, Diamond said, and they act as protective barriers and help absorb some of these contaminants and reduce exposure to the baby's skin.
“Seats and sleepers serve as very effective barriers,” she said. “And the more you cleanse the sheets and clothes, the more chemicals can move from the source to the sheets or to the sleeper.”
Muncke said that avoiding regular broadcasts, vacuum cleaning, and personal care products that contain many synthetic ingredients are other good choices.
“Like stuffed animals or mattress pads, it minimizes extras in your cribs and beds.
“The big point is that there is a need for a stronger standard for toxic additives in children's products, especially those that sit for hours every day from their nose and mouth,” she added. “Companies have to do their part by removing unnecessary chemicals and working towards truly non-toxic products.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/15/health/child-mattress-bedding-toxins-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mumbai's terror attacks a turning point in the links in India-Pakistan: Jaishankar; “Pakistan has remained in bad habits”
- Rabies raccoon has been identified in Collingswood, New Jersey
- What does the British Supreme Court ruling mean to a transgender woman?
- From Teen Olympic hero to Swiss ice hockey star
- The leader of El Salvador will not return the man from deported US mistakes BBC News
- The senator is denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia; The judge finds a cause to hold Trump officials in contempt
- Trump said he has “loved” to deport the criminals
- Can Trump legally expel American citizens to Salvador prisons? | Donald Trump News
- Kentucky Mens Tennis OpenS Sec Tournament Thursday – UK Athletics
- The two earthquake was a warning. A much worse earthquake. -San Diego Union Tribune
- Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards
- If it is true to use a false diploma, Jokowi's decision while serving is always valid