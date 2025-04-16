



A afternoon puff may be the best way to get the most out of your asthma inhaler, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Manchester. The study, funded by the Jon Moulton Charity Trust, discovered inhaled beclomethasone, known as the inhaled Beclomethasone -Clenil Modulite.® Alternatively, UK “brown” steroid inhalers can lead to better clinical outcomes when taken between 3pm and 4pm. This study was conducted at the Pharmaceutical Assessment Unit (MEU) at Wythenshawe Hospital and supported by both the National Institutes of Health (NIHR) Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) and the NIHR Oxford Health BRC. It is the first to show commonly used asthma treatments that have the effect of adjusting the body's circadian rhythm, or adjusting the body's clock with daily physiological and immunological changes. This follows a 2023 study by the research team that demonstrated that immune cells had enhanced steroid sensitivity at 4pm compared to 4am. It also supports the theory that the initiation of an inflammatory cascade – a complex series of chemical reactions that occur within the body continue. inflammation And healing – it starts in the afternoon. Asthma + Lung UK says about 7.2 million British people are asthma or 8 out of 100 people. People with asthma suffer from wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, or tight chest caused by exercise, allergens, or changes in the weather. At the moment, there is no cure for asthma, but most people with asthma can use asthma inhalers and other medications to control their symptoms. Today (April 25, 16) The study, published today, was led by Dr. Hannah Durington, Senior Clinical Lecturer and MRC Clinician at the University of Manchester and Honorary Consultant Physician at the University of Manchester NHS Foundation, along with Dr. Lan Wang, NIHR Clinical Lecturer at the University of Manchester. Dr. Durrington said: “This study shows that adjusting the timing of beclomethasone – “brown inhalers” are commonly treated with asthma and can have a significant impact on the body clock and treatment outcome. “And this happened without the associated side effects or costs of taking higher doses of steroids. “Our findings ensure further validation in larger clinical trials to establish clinical feasibility in real-world settings and assess health and economic impacts.” Twenty-one patients in this crossover study received a 400 µg dose once a day between 8am and 9am. One time between 3pm and 4pm. Twice a day between 8am and 9am and 8pm to 9pm – “normal” dosage patterns in the UK. All patients received three regimes in a randomized order for 28 days, with a two-week washout period between treatment periods. Scientists tested blood eosinophil counts in lung function – important biomarkers of airway inflammation – and serum cortisol levels to assess health outcomes. Mid afternoon doses resulted in a greatest increase in lung function overnight and a significant inhibition of blood eosinophil count compared to the morning of the day and standard daily administration regime. Our findings provide an important opportunity for the development of new chronotherapy in asthma, leading to the possibility of tailored therapy based on the timing of drug administration and individual preferences of biological rhythms in the disease. ” Dr. Hannah Durington, Senior Clinical Lecturer and MRC Clinical Scientist, University of Manchester

