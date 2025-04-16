Health
Can CT scans promote a future increase in cancer cases, as new research suggests?
CT scans are an important part of modern medicine. Found in all hospitals and many clinics, they give doctors a quick and detailed look within the body. But a New research This suggests that there may be hidden costs in this increasingly reliant on technology.
The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, warns that CT scans conducted in the US in 2023 alone could ultimately lead to over 100,000 additional cancer cases. If current scan rates continue, researchers say CT scans could be liable for about 5% of all new cancers diagnosed annually.
The numbers raised concerns. Especially considering that there are a number of CT scans that have been performed in the US. 30% jumped In just 10 years. In 2023, an estimated 93 million people were tested with a CT scan of 62 million people.
The risk from a single scan is low, but not zero. The younger the patient, the higher the risk. Children and teenagers are like that Particularly vulnerable Because their bodies are still developing, and the damage caused by Ionizing radiation It may not appear until years later.
That said, it is this group that has the highest overall impact, as more than 90% of CT scans are performed on adults. The most common cancers associated with CT exposure are lung, colon, bladder, and leukemia. Breast cancer is also a major concern for women.
What makes this latest estimate so impressive is how well it has grown. 2009, a Similar analysis We predicted approximately 29,000 future cancers associated with CT scans. The new numbers are more than three times higher. This is not only for scanning, but also because new research will allow for more detailed analysis of radiation exposure to specific organs.
The study also provides eye-catching comparisons. If things stay as is, CT-related cancers may match the number of cancers that are caused alcohol or Excessive weight – Two well-known risk factors.
Not all scans have the same level of risk. In adults, abdominal and pelvic scans are considered to contribute most to future cancer cases. That's true for kids Head CT that brings your biggest interest – Especially for babies under 1 year old.
It often saves lives
Despite all this, doctors emphasize that CT scans often save lives and are often essential. They catch conditions early, guide treatment, and are important in emergencies. The challenge is to make sure they are only used when they are really needed.
New technologies can help reduce risk. Photon count CT scannerfor example, supply low doses of radiation MRI scan Do not use radiation at all. Researchers suggest that better use of diagnostic checklists can help doctors determine when a scan is needed and whether safer alternatives such as MRI and ultrasound will do their job.
It is noteworthy that this study does not prove that CT scans cause cancer in individual people. Estimates are based on a “risk model” rather than a direct evidence. In fact, the American Faculty of Radiology I'll point it out Even after multiple scans, there are no studies yet that do not link CT scans directly to human CT scans.
Still, the idea that radiation can cause cancer is not new. It is scientifically sound. And with the vast number of scans being done, even small risks can be summed up.
CT scans save lives, but there is no risk. As medical technology evolves, so will the way we use it. By reducing unnecessary scans, using safer alternatives where possible, and keeping radiation doses practically low, we can continue to support more than CT scans do harm.
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/could-ct-scans-be-fuelling-a-future-rise-in-cancer-cases-as-a-new-study-suggests-254633
