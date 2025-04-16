What Sauerkraut can do for your gut

Fermented foods, especially vegetables, are increasingly recognized for their positive effects on gut health, primarily through their effects on the microbiota.

Recent research published in Applications and environmental microbiology We investigated how fermented cabbage (commonly known as sauerkraut) supports the integrity of intestinal barriers, focusing on its soluble metabolites and its protective effect against epithelial damage in vitro models.

study: Fermented cabbage metabolome and its protection against cytokine-induced destruction of the intestinal barrier of CACO-2 monolayers.. Image credit: pixel-shot/shutterstock.com

introduction

Fermentation is a time-tested method of storing foods rich in rotten nutrients, such as fruits and vegetables. Conversion of natural carbohydrates into organic acids, alcohols and antibacterial compounds extends shelf life and improves food safety.

Fermentation of cabbage, found in regional variations such as Sauerkraut (Europe), Suan Cai (China), and Curtido (Central America), involves packing shredded cabbage in brine and fermenting it at room temperature without oxygen for 2-3 weeks. During this time, lactic acid bacteria (LAB) flourish and beat other microorganisms.

The lab breaks down sugar into compounds such as lactic acid, acetic acid, mannitol and carbon dioxide. This is a metabolite that can make up about 2% of the body weight of the final product. The fermentation process usually starts with seeds like seeds Leuconostoc Mesenteroides and Wasera spp. I joined later lactriprantibacillus plant and Levilactobacillus brevis.

Not only does it store food and enhance its flavor and aroma, fermentation can also provide health benefits. These include strengthening intestinal barriers, improving immune responses, improving insulin sensitivity, and supporting overall metabolic health.

Fermentation increases the levels of beneficial compounds such as phenols, carotenoids, phenyl lactate (D-PLA), indole-3 lactic acid (ILA), and amino acid derivatives such as γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Despite growing interest, there is limited research specifically examining the health effects of fermented cabbage. This study is set up to investigate whether fermented cabbage helps maintain intestinal lining integrity and prevents translocation of bacteria, antigens and toxins into the bloodstream. This is a process involved in a variety of inflammatory and metabolic disorders, including obesity.

Investigate the overview

Researchers aimed to assess the impact on intestinal function compared to both commercial and lab-fermented sauerkraut.

The team used a CACO-2 cell culture model commonly used to mimic human intestinal barriers and simulated the intestine by exposing cells to the inflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α inflammation.

Important findings

Fermented cabbage was rich in bioactive compounds that protected intestinal barriers from cytokine-induced damage. When 10% concentrations of fermented cabbage extract were applied, they effectively prevented the increase intestinal permeability usually caused by inflammatory signals. This protective effect was similar to that observed in milk containing milk filtrate. Lactica bacillus paracasei BL23.

This is consistent with previous studies showing that various fermented foods, food extracts, and lab strains can help maintain bowel barrier function. In particular, raw cabbage and brine (the two core components used to make sauerkraut) did not exhibit the same protective effect.

However, fermented cabbage helped to maintain barrier integrity, whereas cytokine-exposed cells still produced elevated levels of IL-8, a key inflammatory marker. Interestingly, IL-8 levels were reduced when cells were treated with commercially available fermentation, indicating a modest ability to reduce IL-8 levels even in raw cabbage and brine.

Using gas and liquid chromatography, researchers identified 149 metabolic by-products of raw cabbage, 333 in fermented samples. All fermented products contained common final products such as sorbitol, lactic acid, and mannitol, but the overall metabolite profile was varied.

Raw cabbage was higher with sucrose, raffinose, mannose and fructose. Commercial cabbage contained more putrescine and glucose-6-phosphate than the lab-prepared version due to differences in storage temperature (4°C for commercial samples).

Other variables also influenced metabolic profiles, such as the fermentation period and the bacterial strains used. For example, the introduction of the probiotic strain LP8826R closely replicated the commercially available fermented metabolome, suggesting that customized starter cultures could increase certain metabolites.

Compared to raw cabbage, sauerkraut had fewer carbohydrates, but increased lactic acid, fats, amino acid derivatives and phenols. Among the amino acid derivatives, DLA, ILA, and lactic acid each played a role in protecting the intestinal barrier, but a single compound was not responsible for its own right. This means synergistic effects between multiple metabolites.

Conclusion

This study emphasizes that the complex mixing of metabolites found in fermented cabbage offers protection for gut health more than isolated compounds alone.

A consistent core set of metabolites appears to help maintain intestinal barrier function under inflammatory conditions across different types of fermentation.

Future research should aim to confirm these findings in a wider range of fermented foods. Research can examine how different starter cultures, fermentation conditions, and storage methods affect metabolomes.

Furthermore, tracking inflammatory markers over time can help identify the exact mechanisms by which fermented cabbage supports intestinal integrity.