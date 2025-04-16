Abnormal genetic inheritance that could alter the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Brain tissue slides in Medellin, Colombia.Credit: Federico Rios Escobar/New York Times/Redux/Eyevine

In 1982, neurologist Francis Colopera and colleagues at the University of Antioch in Medellin, Colombia, began studying the family where Alzheimer's disease is a fact of life. This family member is always suffering from mild cognitive impairment at age 45. This usually progresses to dementia by the age of 50. Plaques and tangles, a characteristic protein of Alzheimer's disease, accumulate in the brain and die before his 60th birthday1.

Nature outlook: Alzheimer's disease

The early onset of the disease and the frequent occurrence in this extended family suggested a genetic cause. Lopera's team worked with neuroscientist Kenneth Kosic to discover that at the time Harvard University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, more than 100 affected people (all relatives) shared a mutation in the gene Presenilin 1 (psen1))2. Mutations in the presenilin gene are the most common cause of early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and the Colombian cohort is the largest group affected, with approximately 1,200 mutations carriers being identified today.

But every family has someone who opposes grain. In this case, it is someone whose story challenges the scientist's understanding of the pathology of Alzheimer's disease.

In 2019, researchers introduced the world to a woman born in the countryside of Angosura, Colombia. psen1 mutation. However, unlike them, she did not develop Alzheimer's by the age of 50. Even at age 72, she showed little symptoms. Her name was hidden until her death of cancer in 2020. Today, researchers are still trying to solve why Arria Rosa Piedrahita took such a different path and why she might point to a treatment that could help others.

Golden Brain

Piedrahita joked that she had a “golden brain,” but the scan revealed that she might mean. Her brain contained very high levels of amyloid-β plaque, but minimal neuroinflammation. Something else was missing. “The tangles of tau proteins that are constantly associated with plaque have spared most brains, particularly areas associated with clinical dementia,” says Koshik, now at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “I quickly learned something important,” he says — the plaque in her brain wasn't enough in itself to cause cognitive problems.

Genetic tests showed that psen1 It wasn't her only mutant gene. She also carried a mutated form of the gene. apoe. One form of this gene, APOE4is a major risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The other two versions are associated with reduced risk (apoe2) or it usually has no effect (APOE3).

Piedrahita had two copies of the most common versions. APOE3. But she was a rare variant APOE3 Christchurch or apoe3ch. This mutation affects how the apoe protein binds to a sugar-protein compound called Hspg, which helps tau propagate through the brain. Apoe3ch showed the lowest affinity for Hspg of all forms of proteins. APOE4 showed the best3.

Animal studies have replicated the abnormal patterns of proteins found in the piedrahita brain. when apoe3ch Mutations were otherwise introduced into mice that developed disease, similar to Alzheimer's disease, and protected from neurodegeneration. These mice had less tau tangles, less neuronal damage, and less cognitive impairment4. Furthermore, the decrease in ApoE3CH binding caused the degradation of tau by bone marrow cells in the brain. “This may explain why tau seed was less sowing and spreading,” says David Holtzman, a neurologist and neuroscientist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a senior author of the study.

The team led by Yadon Huang, a neuroscientist at the Gladstone Institute in San Francisco, California, is apoe3ch Different model systems can also protect against late-onset Alzheimer's disease. It turns out to be engineered for mutations APOE4 Genes reduce tau accumulation as well as neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration.5. “It's really impressive that Christchurch mutations can lead to such a wide range of protection,” Huang says.

Treatment Basics

The mechanism behind the protective effect of apoe3ch It suggests that blocking the interaction between APOE and HSPG may be useful in treating Alzheimer's disease.

More from the outlook of nature

In 2023, Huang and Lopera were part of a team led by Massachusetts eye and ear cell biologist Joseph Arboleta-Velasquez, who developed a Christchurch mimetic antibody named 7C11. In mice, antibodies bind to APOE4, disrupt interaction with HSPG, reducing tau pathology6. Arboreda Velazquez has co-founded the company to continue development and hopes to advance potential clinical trial therapies by 2027.

Huang and his group are also developing antibodies that block APOE-HSPG interactions, screening small molecules that can facilitate the brain, as well as exploring gene therapy. Holtzmann is pursuing drugs inspired by Christchurch mutations, focusing on brain cells known as microglia.

Piedrahita's brain-inspired treatment may help the majority of people with late-onset Alzheimer's disease as well as genetics at risk for early-onset disease. This has thousands of people in Colombia with family ties to Piedrahita. This has been caught up in research for decades due to Lopella's efforts to build trust. Kosik hopes that these people will continue to support the development of these drugs by participating in future clinical trials. “It's amazing that Alzheimer's disease treatments can come directly from remote villages in Colombia,” he says.