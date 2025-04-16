



New research has revealed this Schistosoma hematobiumparasitic infections affecting millions of people worldwide can cause cancer-associated gene activity in the lining of the neck, making changes even more pronounced after treatment. Announced at Escid Global 2025this important study sheds new light on how this frequently overlooked parasitic disease contributes to the risk of cervical cancer at the molecular level. Schistosomiasis is a widespread parasitic disease, particularly common in areas with poor access to clean water and sanitation.. S Hematobiumone of the main species that causes human interstitial disease, Depositing eggs that penetrate the urine and genital tracts infect more than 110 million people worldwide. This parasite is recognized as a risk factor for the development of bladder cancer, but its potential role in cervical cancer is not well understood. Research details and genetic findings In this study, the researchers analyzed cervical tissue samples from 39 Tanzanian women (n = 20) and none (n = 19). S Hematobium infection. A woman with S Hematobium Infections were treated with enteric praziquantel and samples were collected at baseline and 4-12 months post-treatment. RNA sequencing and gene expression analysis confirmed the cancer-related pathways associated with infection. Nine genes were expressed differently among women S Hematobium Infected and uninfected women S Hematobium23 genes were altered in women who removed infection after treatment, and 29 genes differed between women who had undergone treatment and those who had never been infected. Of the nine genes, it was most significantly altered among women S Hematobium Without infections and infections, four were associated with cancer: blk proto-onceene: Tyrosine kinases promote cell proliferation and contribute to tumor formation in the event of dysregulation

Tyrosine kinases promote cell proliferation and contribute to tumor formation in the event of dysregulation Long intergenic non-protein coding RNA 2084: Prognostic markers of head and neck and colon cancer affecting gene regulation associated with tumor progression

Prognostic markers of head and neck and colon cancer affecting gene regulation associated with tumor progression Trichohyalin: Involved in keratin complex formation and upregulated in certain cancers

Involved in keratin complex formation and upregulated in certain cancers TCL1 Family Akt Coactivator A: It promotes cell survival and proliferation and is associated with T- and B-cell lymphoma. After treatment, certain cancer-related biological pathways became more active, particularly those involved in inflammation, tissue remodeling, and disruption of protective barriers in the cervix. These changes were associated with increased angiogenesis, activation of tumor-related processes, and reduced apoptosis. “The findings suggest that infection can cause molecular changes that make women more vulnerable to cancer-related processes in the cervix,” the Leedy study author explained. Anna Maria Mertelsmann, MarylandZurich and Weilcornell Medicine at university hospitals. “One of the observations in particular was downregulation of genes responsible for maintaining integrity in cervical tissues, including claudin and tight junction proteins. This loss of protective function could promote human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and persistence. “Our study shows that women treated with Praziquantel showed more cancer-related genetic changes than women with active infections,” adds Dr. Mertelsmann. “This raises important questions about the long-term impact of treatment and highlights the need for careful monitoring after treatment.” This research serves as an important first step to understanding the role of S Hematobium In cervical cancer, a large study is currently underway following 180 women over 12 months to confirm these findings. Future studies will investigate whether women with schistosomiasis are at a higher risk of cervical cancer due to long-term HPV infection. Dr. Mertelsmann and her team highlighted the need to raise awareness of women's genital interlayer disease (FGS), as many women have. S Hematobium This condition is also affected by difficult diagnosis. “Diagnosed woman S Hematobium She emphasized. She also suggested that additional treatments, such as anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapies, could help counteract the adverse effects seen after treatment. Disclosure: Visit us for full disclosure of all research authors Escid Global.

