Active walking linked to a low risk of cardiac rhythm disorder

Active walking pace, and the amount of time spent at this rate, can reduce the risk of cardiac rhythm abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation, tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), and bradycardia (very slow heartbeat). heart.

Although this finding was independent of known cardiovascular risk factors, it was the strongest among women, women under the 60s, those who were not obese, and those with existing long-term conditions.

Please note the authors that heart rhythm abnormalities (arrhythmia) are common. Atrial fibrillation alone has doubled the prevalence over the past 30 years, reaching nearly 60 million cases worldwide in 2019.

These abnormalities are associated with cardiovascular disease, sudden cardiac death and increased risk of injury, so identifying modifiable risk factors is essential, they add.

Walking pace is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and death, but few studies have investigated the potential effects on cardiac rhythm abnormalities.

Thus, researchers investigate the effects of different walking speeds, investigating the potential role of metabolic factors, and inflammationrisk factors such as age, gender, obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, and existing long-term conditions.

They drew on 420,925 UK biobank Participants can use walking speed data from survey responses. Of this, 81,956 people are available to the time spent walking at various paces derived from activity tracker measurements.

A slow pace was defined as walking below 3 mph. Stable/average pace of 3-4 miles/hour. And it's an active pace of over 4 mph.

The average age of participants was 55. Over half (55%) were women, and most (97%) were white.

Overall, 27,877 participants (just slightly above 6.5%) reported slow walking pace. 221,664 (53%) average walking pace. Active walking pace of 171,384 (41%).

During the 13-year average follow-up period, 36,574 (9%) participants developed cardiac rhythm abnormalities: 23,526 atrial fibrillation. 19,093 Other cardiac arrhythmias; 5678 Unusually slow heart rate. 2168 Ventricular arrhythmia (an abnormal rhythm derived from the lower chamber of the heart).

Participants reporting a faster walking pace were more likely male, were more likely to live in underprivileged areas, and were more likely to have a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the lower waist, less weight, improved grip strength, lower levels of metabolic risk factors, including blood fat and fasting glucose, lower levels of inflammatory properties, and fewer long-term conditions.

After considering demographic and lifestyle factors of a potentially influential background, average or active walking pace was associated with a significantly lower risk of all cardiac rhythm abnormalities (35% and 43%, respectively) compared to slow walking pace.

And these walking speeds were associated with lower risks of atrial fibrillation (38% and 46%, respectively). We also compared other cardiac arrhythmias (21% and 39%, respectively) with those who reported walking at a slower pace.

Of the 81,956 participants with activity tracker data, approximately 4,117 developed arrhythmia. Those who spent more time walking at an active pace were generally younger, more likely to be white and male, living in underprivileged areas. They generally had a healthier lifestyle and were generally healthy.

The time spent walking at a slow pace was not related to the risk of developing heart rhythmic abnormalities, but it was spent more time walking at an average or active pace, resulting in a 27% lower risk.

Overall, approximately 36% of the association between walking pace and all cardiac rhythm abnormalities were affected by metabolic and inflammatory factors.

The observed associations were independent of known cardiovascular risk factors, but were strongest in women, women under the 60s, those who were not obese, those with hypertension, and those with two or more long-term conditions.

This is an observational study, and therefore it is not possible to draw solid conclusions about causes and effects. And researchers acknowledge that while some of the studies rely on self-reports, participants in the study do not reflect a broad spectrum of age and ethnic backgrounds.

But they write: “This study was the first to explore the pathways that underpin the link between walking pace and arrhythmias, providing evidence that metabolism and inflammatory factors may have a role. It reduced the risk of obesity and inflammation more quickly, thus reducing the risk of bone uthia.”

And they explain: “This finding is biologically plausible, as cumulative epidemiological studies show that walking pace is inversely proportional to metabolic factors such as obesity, HBA1c, and so on. [fasting glucose]diabetes, and [high blood pressure] This is related to the risk of arrhythmia. ”