In the middle of the development of hepatitis, the CDC shutters one lab that will helpExBulletin

. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

After hepatitis C testing began in a Florida coastal town in December, state officials collected blood from patients, wrapped specimens in dry ice, and mailed them straight to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hepatitis C virus, which can spread through contact with infected blood and lead to fatal liver cancer, is notoriously difficult to identify. But if anyone could understand what's going on in Florida, it would be a split of viral hepatitis at the CDC headquarters.

Scientists helped make the first discovery of the hepatitis C virus in the 1980s, using samples from a laboratory collection of nearly one million frozen specimens. In 2020, the study was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Lab scientists knew what they were doing. Soon, they analyzed blood from Florida using custom software and found that nine cases were genetically associated with the same pain clinic. There, it was later discovered that doctors inappropriately reusing injection vials. By March, Florida officials had restricted medical licenses for doctors to limit the spread of the virus, packaged new patient samples and sent them to the CDC for testing, a CDC employee told NPR.

However, on April 1st, the outbreak investigation was stopped. All 27 lab scientists received an email from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services informing them that they were losing their jobs. Like Thousands of other employees Those who received a similar email that day were told that the scientist would be on administrative leave until June 2nd and have not worked at the CDC since.

The email said their obligations were “identified as unnecessary or substantially identical to those held elsewhere in the agency.” However, the types of genetic tracing performed by CDC labs are not carried out by other labs in the US or around the world, experts interviewed by NPR said.

The lab remains closed, but the ongoing investigation into the current outbreak of hepatitis has stagnated not only in Florida, but also in Oregon, according to CDC employees working within the division of viral hepatitis. Five CDC employees NPR requested that their names not be shared for fear of retaliation.

Scientists specializing in infectious diseases said the lab closure would make Americans at a higher risk of contracting the virus in the future.

“More people get sick or you're not aware of the outbreak at all, so they'll continue to spread the unchecked spread,” said Kelly Urobrewski, director of the Public Health Institutes Association's Infectious Diseases Program. “That's the ultimate risk.”

According to lab scientists, four new samples had already arrived at the lab, waiting for three more in Florida to be sent in Florida, but none were tested by the CDC. Epidemiologists still working at the CDC are trying to find another location where they can do the analysis but have failed, an agency employee told NPR.

“The Commercial Institute doesn't do this because it's not beneficial,” the employee said. “That's why no one really does, except us.”

As CDC scientists can test genetic material in patient samples, it will be difficult for epidemiologists to see if a patient with hepatitis C has infected a doctor's office in Florida, or if the virus may still be spreading, CDC scientists said.

“I don't know if there are any other linked cases at this clinic,” said one lab scientist. “There could be hundreds more people who have hepatitis C and don't know about it.”

NPR requested an interview with the Florida Department of Health, but representatives there did not respond. We discussed the status of the Viral Hepatitis Lab, where NPR contacted the CDC to request an interview and referred the HHS form to representatives to request comment. At the time of publication, HHS has not responded to six questions NPR asked via the form.

Two days after lab scientists received a cut in power emails, HHS's secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed about a fifth of the cuts at HHS. It was made unintentionally And some people gave their work back.

“We're bringing them back,” Kennedy told reporters on April 3.

On April 4, the Institute of Public Health Association wrote to Kennedy, urging HHS to revive all staff in the Viral Hepatitis and STD Prevention Division. Another CDC lab has also been closed.

” [Division of Viral Hepatitis] The laboratory branch had the highest viral hepatitis expertise at the Institute of Public Health around the world, wrote Scott Becker, CEO of the association.

As of April 16, the association had not received a response from Kennedy, Becker said.

. Kelly Wilkinson/Indiestar/USA Today via Network Reuters

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, and is mostly caused by a virus. This disease causes thousands of Americans to be ill and killed each year. In 2022, there were over 85,000 estimated viral hepatitis infections in all 50 states and in the District of Columbia. Monitoring data show. It is known that more than 14,500 people died from the infection in 2022. That number does not include patients who may have died from related complications such as long-term liver disease without knowing that the cause may be a hepatitis infection.

Viral hepatitis is often undiagnosed and underreported. For more than 30 years, the division of viral hepatitis has been trying to change that, scientists said. Hepatitis samples from the lab's collection at CDC's headquarters are being used by scientists to invent multiple vaccines and identify new strains of the virus. Lab scientists have linked thousands of infectious diseases to their sources, they said.

Due to the unique role that US government labs like viral hepatitis play in the detection and prevention of disease, they are rarely closed. If a single scientist is expected to retire or retire, the lab will develop elaborate plans to move the job to someone else who can continue doing that, one of the scientists said.

However, after employees were told they no longer needed work on April 1, they were informed that they would only have one day to close the lab, lab scientists told NPR. Scientists said it is virtually impossible to move around about 1 million samples in a day. Samples are kept in more than 50 freezers, maintained at different temperatures ranging from -80 to -20 degrees. The lab doesn't have any other freezer space outside the CDC, so they can transmit specimens, so scientists said they are still at the CDC for now.

“Nothing is closed properly,” one lab worker said. “These are not devices that can be unplugged.”

Global Hepatitis Development and Surveillance Techniques, or lab computer genomic analysis programs called Ghosts, are also in scope. This is a program that allows scientists to link genetic information from Florida patients to doctors' offices where the disease spreads. Over 20 other states access CDC's ghost technology remotely by uploading their own samples directly to the program. But the system was built with the help of an allotment of over $6 million from Congress and is not entirely far away. To function properly and continue to improve the program with artificial intelligence, frequent face-to-face maintenance by scientists working at a high-end computer station at CDC will be required, according to four CDC employees working with the technology.

“If there's no expert behind it, we can't use it,” said a CDC healthcare worker involved in the Florida outbreak investigation. “Something happens, it gets glitches and it goes down. If this happens, it'll take decades to come back. It's devastating for us as well as Americans.”

Scientists are trying to enter the lab to prevent the ghost program from shutting down, they told NPR despite their work not being revived. However, communication regarding access to the lab was inconsistent.

Shortly after they were told to pack up the ingredients in one day, the scientists were informed that they could continue to enter the lab until April 11th. Several people have returned and found some of the lab equipment that has already been erroneously violated, a scientist told NPR. Soon after that, scientists heard they could maintain access to the lab until April 25th, but that access is not always immediately granted. Scientists who tried to enter CDC headquarters on April 14 told NPR they initially turned their backs due to major card issues.

According to CDC employees, if scientists are unable to continue working in the lab, expensive equipment and irreplaceable specimens can be lost forever.

“You have to do certain things to make sure it's set up for a long-term suspension,” said a lab member. “If it's not closed properly, it's millions of dollars worth of equipment.”

If functioning properly, the lab can also respond to unexpected public health emergencies. For almost a year, starting in April 2020, the Viral Hepatitis Division tested specimens of people infected with the new Covid-19 virus to better understand it. The lab generated some of the first data on the prevalence of Covid-19 across the US, workers told NPR.

“We were there during a pandemic where everyone was afraid and we knew nothing about Covid,” said one lab scientist. “And now we're being abandoned like that.”

In an interview with NPR, four scientists who worked in the lab said they and their colleagues hope to come back to continue their work in the viral hepatitis department.

“Everyone says this looks like a mistake,” one scientist said. “If they know the impact of these programs, they never do this.”

If you have information about suspended health projects or other story tips, you can send an encrypted email to [email protected] to the reporters of this article. You can also send encrypted text messages over signals with Username:CEIS.78.