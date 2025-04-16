Health
Zorba Paster: Physical fitness helps prevent cancer
If you're a certain age, you remember President John F. Kennedy's Physical Fitness Program: Don't forget to sit, push-ups, pull-ups, shuttle driving (running around 30 feet), and stretch tests for flexibility.
Kennedy Program I thought that if I could touch my toes, I could put my palm on the floor more than that, so that meant you were really healthy. you know!
Incidentally, I wasn't a great person at any of these. I was the last person I chose to play baseball, but rarely touched my toes. As a child, I thought I was a fitness mistake. They didn't help my school try to win the state championship. They maintained their scores for their physical fitness programs at Chicago Public Schools, with all schools trying to outperform the others.
Please keep the latest news
Sign up for WPR's email newsletter.
This was an outdated view of physical fitness years ago. We now have a better way to measure things, and more importantly, they can keep us all healthy until old age. Pull-ups are irrelevant when you're in your 60s or 70s, but just like aerobic exercise, your strength counts.
Fitness and cancer
A life-reducing diagnosis throws a loop when it comes to cancer, or about it. I remember how difficult it was when my dad first had melanoma in his late 40s. Mentally and physically, before, after surgery and recovery. It's not easy.
Knowing what you can do to ensure your best results is the ultimate goal – and that New research will be conducted.
The researchers systematically analyzed 42 studies, including around 47,000 people diagnosed with cancer, ranging from lung cancer to breast cancer to prostate cancer, and cancer diseases to colon cancer. They saw what role they played with muscle strength and cardio-lung fitness (it's a new handle for aerobic fitness) they played to reduce the chances of your death.
We have known for years that aerobic fitness is suitable for your cardiovascular system and are suitable for preventing heart attacks and strokes. However, this latest evidence shows that it also reduces the risk of cancer death. This shows that it is the strongest data showing that people with lung and colon cancer can improve their lives.
Last year there were around 20 million new cases of known cancers worldwide. New and improved drugs have reduced cancer deaths, but the actual focus is on prevention. Stop smoking, eat better, get screened.
When it comes to treatment, many chemotherapy drugs that work for cancer cause cardiotoxicity and reduce muscle strength. Having your chemotherapy and feeling sick or tired on the following days is enough to reduce fitness.
You can go out and walk or jog, run on the treadmill, and help with an oval shape, but more and more studies have shown that muscle strength plays a role.
For example, a Recent research published in the American College of Cardiology Journal Women and men who performed weekly strength training exercises had a 10-19% reduction in the risk of death, with data showing that women are more robust than men. Overall, women are less likely to engage in strength training, but are more likely to benefit from it.
My Spin: Assessing physical fitness for both cardiopulmonary strength and strength is important to us all. This is especially important for people with cancer diagnosis.
Where should you go to try to improve your fitness? There are many options. If you're not sure where to start, ask a friend or relative. If you are a senior, check with your local senior center coordinator. They are great resources. Stay well.
More from Zorba
This column is the author's opinion ©Copyright 2025. Pastor's doctoral grandfather I'm a family doctor practicing in southern Wisconsin. Consult your health provider for personal health information. The opinions expressed are not intended to reflect the views of Wisconsin Public Radio, its employees, the University of Wisconsin Madison University, or the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
Zorba on your health sleeps It airs on Saturdays on WPR News at 1pm and 6pm on Saturdays
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wpr.org/culture/zorba-paster-physical-fitness-help-prevent-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mumbai's terror attacks a turning point in the links in India-Pakistan: Jaishankar; “Pakistan has remained in bad habits”
- Rabies raccoon has been identified in Collingswood, New Jersey
- What does the British Supreme Court ruling mean to a transgender woman?
- From Teen Olympic hero to Swiss ice hockey star
- The leader of El Salvador will not return the man from deported US mistakes BBC News
- The senator is denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia; The judge finds a cause to hold Trump officials in contempt
- Trump said he has “loved” to deport the criminals
- Can Trump legally expel American citizens to Salvador prisons? | Donald Trump News
- Kentucky Mens Tennis OpenS Sec Tournament Thursday – UK Athletics
- The two earthquake was a warning. A much worse earthquake. -San Diego Union Tribune
- Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards
- If it is true to use a false diploma, Jokowi's decision while serving is always valid