If you're a certain age, you remember President John F. Kennedy's Physical Fitness Program: Don't forget to sit, push-ups, pull-ups, shuttle driving (running around 30 feet), and stretch tests for flexibility.

Kennedy Program I thought that if I could touch my toes, I could put my palm on the floor more than that, so that meant you were really healthy. you know!

Incidentally, I wasn't a great person at any of these. I was the last person I chose to play baseball, but rarely touched my toes. As a child, I thought I was a fitness mistake. They didn't help my school try to win the state championship. They maintained their scores for their physical fitness programs at Chicago Public Schools, with all schools trying to outperform the others.

Please keep the latest news Sign up for WPR's email newsletter.

This was an outdated view of physical fitness years ago. We now have a better way to measure things, and more importantly, they can keep us all healthy until old age. Pull-ups are irrelevant when you're in your 60s or 70s, but just like aerobic exercise, your strength counts.

Fitness and cancer

A life-reducing diagnosis throws a loop when it comes to cancer, or about it. I remember how difficult it was when my dad first had melanoma in his late 40s. Mentally and physically, before, after surgery and recovery. It's not easy.

Knowing what you can do to ensure your best results is the ultimate goal – and that New research will be conducted.

The researchers systematically analyzed 42 studies, including around 47,000 people diagnosed with cancer, ranging from lung cancer to breast cancer to prostate cancer, and cancer diseases to colon cancer. They saw what role they played with muscle strength and cardio-lung fitness (it's a new handle for aerobic fitness) they played to reduce the chances of your death.

We have known for years that aerobic fitness is suitable for your cardiovascular system and are suitable for preventing heart attacks and strokes. However, this latest evidence shows that it also reduces the risk of cancer death. This shows that it is the strongest data showing that people with lung and colon cancer can improve their lives.

Last year there were around 20 million new cases of known cancers worldwide. New and improved drugs have reduced cancer deaths, but the actual focus is on prevention. Stop smoking, eat better, get screened.

When it comes to treatment, many chemotherapy drugs that work for cancer cause cardiotoxicity and reduce muscle strength. Having your chemotherapy and feeling sick or tired on the following days is enough to reduce fitness.

You can go out and walk or jog, run on the treadmill, and help with an oval shape, but more and more studies have shown that muscle strength plays a role.

For example, a Recent research published in the American College of Cardiology Journal Women and men who performed weekly strength training exercises had a 10-19% reduction in the risk of death, with data showing that women are more robust than men. Overall, women are less likely to engage in strength training, but are more likely to benefit from it.

My Spin: Assessing physical fitness for both cardiopulmonary strength and strength is important to us all. This is especially important for people with cancer diagnosis.

Where should you go to try to improve your fitness? There are many options. If you're not sure where to start, ask a friend or relative. If you are a senior, check with your local senior center coordinator. They are great resources. Stay well.

More from Zorba