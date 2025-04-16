Health
Brain disorders such as dementia are associated with viral infections. Scientists find out why
Recent studies have previously reported the best evidence that shingles vaccines may be protective against dementia.
Researchers found that those who received the shingles vaccine were There is a 20% less chance of developing dementia More than those who have not received the vaccine for the next seven years.
The exact mechanism behind this effect was unknown, but if confirmed, it could make the shingles vaccine one of the most effective pharmacological interventions of dementia to date.
The virus that causes shingles is just one of many pathogens that scientists are trying to understand, affecting the brain.
Research in this field is ongoing, but we know how some of these bugs affect the brain, including potential links to dementia.
varicella-zoster (herpes zoster)
Most people have the chicken zoster virus when they were children, leading to chicken.
As a species of herpes virus, it is highly contagious and does not leave the body when infected.
Instead, it sits idle at the edge of the central nervous system in an area called the sensory ganglion, according to Tony Cunningham, a virologist at the University of Sydney.
“These viruses are smart,” he said.
“For thousands of years, they have understood how to remain hidden in our bodies.“
In some cases, the virus reactivates – usually when a person is older, when their immune system is weak, or when stressed – causes shingles.
In rare cases, the virus reactivates directly in the brain, causing a type of complication called water cell-zoster virus encephalitis.
But if something similar occurs in a case of dementia, the virus penetrates the brain in a much more subtle way, Professor Cunningham said.
“[Researchers] Every time you reactivate a virus with that ganglion, you never really understand why it doesn't enter the spinal cord and enter the brain. ”
But he said, perhaps as observed in mice.
Further research needs to be carried out to determine whether the effect is actually as strong as new research, especially those that appear in other populations and locations around the world.
Heidi Wellberry, a data scientist focusing on dementia at the University of New South Wales, said her team is currently looking at data sets across Australia.
“We want to access National Health Data Hub, an integrated data asset led by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
“We will put together a range of very important data sets for questions related to dementia, including hospitalization and elderly care data,” she added, along with vaccination data.
However, with very strong indications that dementia could be linked to shingles, researchers are now considering the associated virus to see if it can also link to the brain condition.
Herpes simplex (herpes)
Shingles is caused by the water cell zoster virus, one of many herpes viruses that humans have long learned to coexist.
Other types of herpes viruses can also be linked to dementia, according to Professor Cunningham.
At the top of his list of suspects is the herpes simplex virus, which causes simple viruses and genital lesions of herpes.
“In the field of virology of herpes, people were very skeptical about the simple connection to dementia,” he said.
“I think the issues with Zoster and Simplex are both their issues. [lie dormant] Very close to the spinal cord.
“It could be the same route.”
Epstein Barr (Gland fever)
Other herpes viruses, such as Epstein Barr and human cytomegalovirus, can infect the central nervous system and reactivate in later years.
Epstein Bar is the virus behind glandular fever, but cytomegalovirus is linked to Increased risk of cancer.
All of these herpes viruses have been shown to cause encephalitis, meningitis, or other devastating diseases, but only in very rare cases.
The question is whether these other herpes viruses can enter quietly and reactivate slowly damage the brain.
Unfortunately, studies looking at the potential effects of these viruses on dementia are much more difficult to carry out until a vaccine is produced for other types of herpes.
influenza
Herpes virus is some of the biggest suspects, but it cannot discount other viruses entirely.
According to CSIRO virologist Lynn Nazareth, there are many other ways that viruses can penetrate directly into our brains.
Her work has been working on the flu in birds, focusing on viruses that can enter the brain through the nose. Recently, alarms have been raised all over the world.
“For most people, [the current strain of avian influenza] It appears to be targeting the eyes of the respiratory or nervous system,” she said.
“But with previous strains of the virus, we know that we can do that. [infect the central nervous system] In an animal model. ”
For Dr. Nazare, The nose is a particularly important point for the brain entry of viruses.because it can allow them to bypass the barriers of the blood-brain.
“The nose is the shortest distance from the outside world to the brain.
“It doesn't happen that often…but it's one of the bypasses that pathogens can use to enter the brain without barriers.”
However, the virus may not even have to enter the brain to cause damage. Just being close may be enough.
According to Dr. Nazareth, seasonal flu is a great example of this.
It was only seen in very rare cases that it could cause brain infection, but nevertheless, it could cause brain inflammation.
“Even if the virus stays in your nose, there's inflammation there,” she said.
Inflammation can release immune signals, which can cross into the brain and increase inflammation in the brain itself.
“The virus doesn't have to go in to cause illness,” Dr. Nazare said.
“Long-term inflammation is not good unless it is resolved.“
Bacteria
Although most studies in this space focus on viruses, inflammation can also be caused by non-viral pathogens.
Wellberry said there is some evidence that certain bacterial infections, particularly those close to the brain, can be linked to dementia.
“Other areas of interest are around periodontal disease and the pathogens that cause it, and historically there has been a link between them with things like syphilis and dementia.
“Generally, if you are hospitalized with a severe infection, there is a lot of evidence that it is associated with an increased incidence of dementia in the truck.“
There are certain cases where bacteria can cause serious brain problems.
For example, bacterial meningitis – when bacteria infect the membranes surrounding the brain – is rare, but is fatal if left untreated.
But even low levels of inflammation close to the brain, like in the case of the flu, can cause track problems, according to Dr. Nazare.
“Long-term inflammation can be one of the causes that lead to neurodegenerative diseases,” Dr. Nazare said.
For example, periodontal diseaseIt is thought that bacteria and inflammatory molecules migrate from the site of infection to the brain to increase inflammation.
All of these results are preliminary and not as powerful as the new shingles study, but researchers feel they are one step closer to resolving at least some of the many causes of dementia.
“There was a lot of interest in this area,” Dr. Wellberry said.
“I think we'll look at these types of questions in particular and see more research.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2025-04-17/shingles-dementia-herpes-viruses-brain-pathogen-vaccine-protect/105156218
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia directs the largest world deforestation program in Western Papuan
- The incidence of colon cancer is rising
- Xi Jinping in Malaysia: PMX gets applause for Mandarin's attempt, Siti Nurhaliza Dazzles State Banquet Diners
- See the complete calendar of the episode of season 2
- Bartow football coach arrested for accusation of lust behavior
- The life and the time of the revolutionary Turkish chief Turgut Ozal
- The Guardian View On a Uk-Uus Trade Deal: MPs must obtain a vote on any agreement with Trump | Editorial
- Aerial strikes 23 die in Gaza
- England Premiership rugby in conversations for makeover inspired by Indian Cricket
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo
- Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off