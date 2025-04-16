Brain disorders such as dementia are associated with viral infections. Scientists find out why

Recent studies have previously reported the best evidence that shingles vaccines may be protective against dementia.

Researchers found that those who received the shingles vaccine were There is a 20% less chance of developing dementia More than those who have not received the vaccine for the next seven years.

Shingles vaccines associated with lower risk of dementia A large-scale “natural experiment” in Wales has found that the risk of dementia is significantly reduced for people who have received the vaccine.

The exact mechanism behind this effect was unknown, but if confirmed, it could make the shingles vaccine one of the most effective pharmacological interventions of dementia to date.

The virus that causes shingles is just one of many pathogens that scientists are trying to understand, affecting the brain.

Research in this field is ongoing, but we know how some of these bugs affect the brain, including potential links to dementia.

varicella-zoster (herpes zoster)

Most people have the chicken zoster virus when they were children, leading to chicken.

As a species of herpes virus, it is highly contagious and does not leave the body when infected.

Instead, it sits idle at the edge of the central nervous system in an area called the sensory ganglion, according to Tony Cunningham, a virologist at the University of Sydney.

“These viruses are smart,” he said.

“ For thousands of years, they have understood how to remain hidden in our bodies. “

In some cases, the virus reactivates – usually when a person is older, when their immune system is weak, or when stressed – causes shingles.

In rare cases, the virus reactivates directly in the brain, causing a type of complication called water cell-zoster virus encephalitis.

But if something similar occurs in a case of dementia, the virus penetrates the brain in a much more subtle way, Professor Cunningham said.

“[Researchers] Every time you reactivate a virus with that ganglion, you never really understand why it doesn't enter the spinal cord and enter the brain. ”

But he said, perhaps as observed in mice.

Water cell-zoster virus is the cause of chicken po and can be reactivated to cause shingles. (Supply: Public Health Image Library/DR. Earthkin Palmer/Public Domain))

Further research needs to be carried out to determine whether the effect is actually as strong as new research, especially those that appear in other populations and locations around the world.

Heidi Wellberry, a data scientist focusing on dementia at the University of New South Wales, said her team is currently looking at data sets across Australia.

“We want to access National Health Data Hub, an integrated data asset led by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

“We will put together a range of very important data sets for questions related to dementia, including hospitalization and elderly care data,” she added, along with vaccination data.

However, with very strong indications that dementia could be linked to shingles, researchers are now considering the associated virus to see if it can also link to the brain condition.

Herpes simplex (herpes)

Shingles is caused by the water cell zoster virus, one of many herpes viruses that humans have long learned to coexist.

Other types of herpes viruses can also be linked to dementia, according to Professor Cunningham.

At the top of his list of suspects is the herpes simplex virus, which causes simple viruses and genital lesions of herpes.

“In the field of virology of herpes, people were very skeptical about the simple connection to dementia,” he said.

“I think the issues with Zoster and Simplex are both their issues. [lie dormant] Very close to the spinal cord.

“It could be the same route.”

Epstein Barr (Gland fever)

Other herpes viruses, such as Epstein Barr and human cytomegalovirus, can infect the central nervous system and reactivate in later years.

STI stigma persists as infection rates rise Around 4 million Australians have STIs, dealing with stigma can be a “solid battle.”

Epstein Bar is the virus behind glandular fever, but cytomegalovirus is linked to Increased risk of cancer.

All of these herpes viruses have been shown to cause encephalitis, meningitis, or other devastating diseases, but only in very rare cases.

The question is whether these other herpes viruses can enter quietly and reactivate slowly damage the brain.

Unfortunately, studies looking at the potential effects of these viruses on dementia are much more difficult to carry out until a vaccine is produced for other types of herpes.

influenza

Herpes virus is some of the biggest suspects, but it cannot discount other viruses entirely.

According to CSIRO virologist Lynn Nazareth, there are many other ways that viruses can penetrate directly into our brains.

Her work has been working on the flu in birds, focusing on viruses that can enter the brain through the nose. Recently, alarms have been raised all over the world.

“For most people, [the current strain of avian influenza] It appears to be targeting the eyes of the respiratory or nervous system,” she said.

“But with previous strains of the virus, we know that we can do that. [infect the central nervous system] In an animal model. ”

Influenza viruses can damage the brain without having to cross the blood-brain barrier. (Supplied: John Gallagher and Audrey Harris/Naid/CC by 2.0))

For Dr. Nazare, The nose is a particularly important point for the brain entry of viruses.because it can allow them to bypass the barriers of the blood-brain.

“The nose is the shortest distance from the outside world to the brain.

“It doesn't happen that often…but it's one of the bypasses that pathogens can use to enter the brain without barriers.”

However, the virus may not even have to enter the brain to cause damage. Just being close may be enough.

According to Dr. Nazareth, seasonal flu is a great example of this.

It was only seen in very rare cases that it could cause brain infection, but nevertheless, it could cause brain inflammation.

“Even if the virus stays in your nose, there's inflammation there,” she said.

Inflammation can release immune signals, which can cross into the brain and increase inflammation in the brain itself.

“The virus doesn't have to go in to cause illness,” Dr. Nazare said.

“ Long-term inflammation is not good unless it is resolved. “

Bacteria

Although most studies in this space focus on viruses, inflammation can also be caused by non-viral pathogens.

Wellberry said there is some evidence that certain bacterial infections, particularly those close to the brain, can be linked to dementia.

“Other areas of interest are around periodontal disease and the pathogens that cause it, and historically there has been a link between them with things like syphilis and dementia.

“ Generally, if you are hospitalized with a severe infection, there is a lot of evidence that it is associated with an increased incidence of dementia in the truck. “

There are certain cases where bacteria can cause serious brain problems.

For example, bacterial meningitis – when bacteria infect the membranes surrounding the brain – is rare, but is fatal if left untreated.

Your nose is a window into your brain – and some potentially fatal infections The shortest distance from the outside world to your brain is above your nose. This is great for detecting odors, but can also be fatal.

But even low levels of inflammation close to the brain, like in the case of the flu, can cause track problems, according to Dr. Nazare.

“Long-term inflammation can be one of the causes that lead to neurodegenerative diseases,” Dr. Nazare said.

For example, periodontal diseaseIt is thought that bacteria and inflammatory molecules migrate from the site of infection to the brain to increase inflammation.

All of these results are preliminary and not as powerful as the new shingles study, but researchers feel they are one step closer to resolving at least some of the many causes of dementia.

“There was a lot of interest in this area,” Dr. Wellberry said.

“I think we'll look at these types of questions in particular and see more research.”