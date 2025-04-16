1st CDC Vaccine Committee Meeting under RFK Jr.: Schott

. Tami Chappell/Getty Images/AFP

Despite concerns that the administration could interfere with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's committee of vaccine advisors, their first public meeting since President Trump's inauguration followed the usual course.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices voted to expand the options for meningococcal vaccines and reduce the age recommended for the RSV vaccine to include people aged 50-59 with certain risk factors. They also voted to recommend a vaccine for Tropical Disease Chikungunya for tourists and lab workers who are likely to be exposed to the virus.

These recommendations are usually heard, but ultimately go to the CDC Director who decides whether it will become a policy or not.

Committee members also previewed topics such as the flu and covid vaccines that will be more formalized at the upcoming public meeting. Scheduled for June.

Rescheduled meetings raise concerns

Over the two days, members sat through detailed presentations on data and modeling for various vaccines, ranging from MPOX to influenza, Covid and Chikungunya, asking questions to reduce assessments of the risks and benefits of various vaccines. Meetings sometimes got weeds. This is typical as the presenter and committee members delve into technical details.

The committee was scheduled to meet in February, but the event was postponed shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as secretary to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC. The postponement raised concerns about the possibility of interference.

“We encourage ACIP minutes to resume and give Americans a window into our country's vaccine policy in an era of great uncertainty,” Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat from Delaware, said in an emailed statement. “The public deserves transparency as America faces measles outbreaks and a changing political landscape.”

When watching the meeting, epidemiologist and data scientist Katelyn Jetelina said, “It seems like business as usual. It's sad that it deserves a news list,” she wrote in her newsletter, “local epidemiologist.”

Still, Jeterina said there are nuances that reflect the changes the Trump administration has made over the past few months. Trump's team has severely cut funds and resources for public health. The administration has also raised individuals who have long questioned the safety and efficacy of vaccines, despite strong evidence in favour of vaccines.

Resource cuts were obvious

Several effects were apparent from the beginning. Technical issues plagued the start of the meeting and required new links to public live streams. “As you may know, there have been some changes in recent forced cuts, including our communications group, so please be patient with us.” Dr. Keipp Talbot, Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Committee at Vanderbilt University.

The reduction in resources was great for some committee members. Charlotte Moser, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, investigated the CDC's decline in the ability to assess the safe vaccine capabilities and how well they are functioning.

“It's all those things [data collection systems] Moser is funded to actively collect data throughout this season and in anticipation of the upcoming season after a presentation on the effectiveness of the 2024-2025 flu vaccine. In response, CDC epidemiologist Sasha Ellington said three of the four influenza vaccine surveillance networks will remain in operation and one will be shut down.

According to a CDC presentation, the cuts in funding have also impacted the response to the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas.

The outbreak began in late January and grew to over 600 cases in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. “There's a considerable number of resource demands, especially from Texas,” said Dr. David Sugerman, a senior CDC scientist working on the measles response. The state recently lost hundreds of millions of dollars in public health funds in the federal clawback of Covid funds that began late last month. “Estimates are that each measles case is between $30,000 and $50,000 for public health-responsive jobs, which is expected to increase very quickly,” he said.

Committee member Dr. Jane Zucker is an adjunct professor at the School of Community Health Science at SUNY Downstate School of Public Health, working on the 2018 measles outbreak in New York City. Over $8 million It is under control.

New FDA representatives raise safety questions

In addition to members of the official committee, the meeting will be attended by members of US health agencies and professional health groups.

At the meeting, the Food and Drug Administration was represented by Dr. Tracy Beth Whaeg, the Commissioner's Special Assistant. School closures during Covid. She took the liaison sheet, previously occupied by Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator. He was forced to resign in March.

Høeg has questioned the vaccine's safety and raised concerns at this week's meeting. Following a presentation on research in Teenager MPOX vaccineHøeg said: “They ruled out adolescents with underlying serious cardiac conditions and serious medical conditions, so I think it is important for providers to keep in mind.

Høeg asked about “bias in estimation” in his presentation on the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, claiming that people who have been vaccinated are more likely to seek testing and could be overrated. CDC staff responded that their research was designed to explain these and other types of bias. “We're sure of that [the impact of bias] “We've seen a lot of effort into making it difficult to get people to get away with,” said Dr. Aaron Furtos, an epidemiologist at the CDC.

Public comments in support of the committee

According to a spokesman for HHS, when HHS postponed the meeting in February, the reason was “to respond to public comments before the meeting.”

Those selected for the lottery during the meeting's public comment period praised the committee's work. “They play a very important role in ensuring that vaccine recommendations are based on the evidence available and are strictly reviewed by scientists eligible to do so,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan and co-editor of the journal. vaccine. “It is essential for public trust and accountability that this occurs in a transparent and inclusive way that the public can observe and participate.”