Health
New research predicts how climate change will put global blood supply at risk: what can you expect in Australia
Climate change affects the health of blood donors around the world, and an increase in disease and an increase in natural disasters could lead to an increase in blood needs, according to a new analysis published in Health on the Lancet Planet.
A study by the Australian Red Cross Lifeline and Sunshine Coast University comes just weeks after former tropical Cyclone Alfred canceled an unprecedented number of blood donations.
Dr. Elvina Winnett, a life system researcher and auxiliary fellow at Sunshine Coast University, warns that future blood supply will be affected by weather phenomena such as fires and floods, changes in patterns of blood-borne diseases such as dengue fever, and other changes in health issues related to climate change, such as blood pressure and “climate anxiety.”
“Apart from limiting the mobility of many people, these events disrupt the storage, safety and transport of blood with short shelf life,” Dr. Viennet said.
“Climate change can affect several infectious diseases that can be transmitted through the blood and prevent people from giving. For example, increased rainfall and forecasting warm temperatures in certain regions, including Australia, could intensify mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, West Nile virus, and malaria.
“This study is important because blood and blood supply is important for medical care such as surgery, trauma care, and chronic disease management, so it's important to save lives in emergencies.”
Helen Fady, the UNISC Associate Professor, the prime minister's researcher, said the study looked globally into how changing climate affects each stage of the blood supply chain, based on a comprehensive literature review of international research.
Associate Professor Fadi said that less obvious health conditions and fever-related illnesses could reduce people's qualifications and motivation to provide blood.
“New diseases can emerge, and there are other health issues such as blood pressure and hydration that have been exacerbated by fever, as well as donors that can affect psychological distress and “climate anxiety.”
“At the same time, changes in disease prevalence and natural disaster frequency could increase the demand for blood transfusions due to conditions such as pregnancy complications, cardiovascular disease, and sickle cell disease.
“It can also make it more difficult to find the right blood for patients. As sea levels increase, it is essential to have more blood donors from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, and increasing the number of people who give them blood.”
The researchers said former tropical Cyclone Alfred and its aftermaths demonstrate the impact of natural disasters on Australia's blood supply.
Dr. Vientr said that blood donation plans for more than 3,500 people have been cancelled on the coasts of New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in a sharp drop in the country's blood stocks, which many people can't hand over, and hospitals are preparing blood draws.
“For the first time here in Australia, we have seen weather events impact unprecedented donations. We are fortunate to have thousands of people in other Australian states have a stable and safe blood supply that responds to urgent blood calls,” she said.
“Here in Australia, we are currently focusing on blood-borne diseases, which could increase after flood events due to the lying of water. This is a concern over the safety and stability of the blood supply as severe flooding continues in parts of Australia,” Dr. Winnett said.
“For example, Queensland Health recently confirmed the initial detection of Japanese encephalitis, a tropical disease in Brisbane mosquitoes, warning that the risk of human exposure after recent floods could increase.”
The study recommends that governments and blood services can be prepared with key tools such as early warning systems, disease surveillance, donor eligibility in emergencies, flexible approaches, flexible approaches, hospital preparation, and expansion of collection services.
Recent global innovations included cell salvage technology during surgery, the use of drones to transport blood when other transports are destroyed, and the walking of blood banks to collect donations at the site of crisis.
This paper is published in Health on the Lancet Planet.
