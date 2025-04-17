



Rhonda Winegar remembers watching “I'm Be Me,” a 2014 documentary documenting the battle with Alzheimer's disease by country music legend Glenn Campbell. The professor, who is an assistant professor at the University of Arlington at the University of Texas, has been impressed by Weiner's stripping of much of Campbell's life. “He's going to keep wandering and they'll have to push him back onto the stage,” Weinger said. “But he still managed to play all the difficult chords and remember the lyrics of his songs. I would recommend a documentary to patients newly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. It will help you understand the illness.” That experience has led Weinger to study the topic more deeply. Music therapy dates back about 20,000 years, but when Shaman used his ritual drums to drive away the illness, Weinger discovered how effective music is as a complementary treatment for a variety of conditions, including dementia. Chronic paindevelopmental delays and heart rate restrictions. She partnered with Dustin Hixenbaugh, a professor at San Jacinto University in Pasadena, Texas, to collaborate with the March 2025 edition of Prescribing Music as an Supplementary Treatment. Journal for nurses. “Music slows neurodegeneration in conditions such as Alzheimer's,” Weinger said. “Sometimes, patients with memory problems can become anxious, upset, and start to affect their ability to voice and communicate. However, being able to sing can help them express their emotions and reduce anxiety, stress and depression.” Winegar described two active types of music therapy, including playing and singing instruments, and passive, including simply listening. Both are beneficial in a variety of situations. Weinger, a military veteran who served from 1987 to 2003, recalls how music calmed her nerves and gave her the necessary boost during difficult times. “If you're playing music and running, it can keep you following,” Weinger said. “In a clinical setting, patients dealing with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders can improve their walking rhythm and frequency just by listening to music. “Neurology shows that music reduces seizure activity by calming abnormal electrical impulses in the brain. Research shows that music regulates heart rate and blood pressure. Nervous system. ” As for the most beneficial type of music, Weinger said it depends entirely on the person. Someone may feel the calmness of heavy metal than country music. Personal preferences are important. Country music fan himself, Winegar hosted a presentation on the study on the genre when she shared her findings at the International Country Music Conference in Nashville last year. “We focused on how country music can be used in a clinical setting,” she said. “It often left me the story of a wife in the struggle, I'm an alcoholic and my tracks haven't started. We support the idea that music serves as a support group and helps us connect with people facing similar struggles. “Music is a powerful tool after all,” she continued. “It costs nothing to turn on the radio, and whether you feel anxious, depressed or painful, it's there for you. It can motivate you, exercise, or provide comfort. Music has always been there for us. sauce: University of Texas at Arlington Journal Reference: Winegar, R. , & Hixenbaugh, D. (2025). Music is prescribed as an adjunctive treatment. Journal for nurses, twenty one(4), 105349. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nurpra.2025.105349

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250416/Harnessing-the-healing-power-of-music-in-clinical-care.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

