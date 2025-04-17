Health
Climate change poses global risks to a safe blood supply
New research published in Health on the Lancet Planet It suggests that climate change threatens the continued availability of safe blood around the world.
Researchers at Sunshine Coast University and the Australian Red Cross say health issues, spreading infectious diseases and extreme weather exacerbated by climate change can affect people's ability to donate, and at the same time lead to an increase in blood needs.
Lifeblood researcher and UNISC aide researcher, Dr. Elvina Viennet, PhD, said this would threaten the safety and supply of life-saving blood products essential for surgery, trauma care and chronic disease management, and save lives in emergencies.
“We expect warmer temperatures and natural disasters, such as heat waves, floods, cyclones and wildfires, to become more frequent and more severe,” Dr. Viennet said.
“Along with limiting the mobility of many people, these events disrupt the storage, safety and transport of blood with short shelf life.
“We recently experienced this at the former tropical cyclone Alfred in Australia.
Chief researcher, Helen Fady, Associate Professor, UNISC The study said it was the first study to globally examine how changing climate affects each stage of the blood supply chain; Based on a comprehensive literature review of international research.
“Many studies have investigated the broader health impacts of climate change; We have sought to fill the gaps in understanding the full scope of risk, from donor health and collective logistics to product processing, storage and distribution. She said.
The findings suggest that climate change can affect several infectious diseases that can be transmitted through the blood, preventing people from making donations.
“For example, increased rainfall and forecasting warm temperatures in certain regions, including Australia, could intensify mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, West Nile virus, and malaria, which could spread to new regions,” Dr. Fady said.
“At the same time, changes in disease prevalence and natural disaster frequency could increase the demand for blood transfusions due to conditions such as pregnancy complications, cardiovascular disease, and sickle cell disease.
“It can also be more difficult to find the right blood for patients. As sea levels increase, it is essential that there are more donors from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, and increasing the number of people who give them blood.”
Less obvious health and fever-related illnesses can also affect donors, staff and volunteers.
“We could see new diseases appearing, which can affect blood pressure, hydration, psychological distress and 'climate anxiety', which is exacerbated by fever,” she said.
This study highlights the need to reduce reliance on traditional blood supply chains and has an adaptable strategy that provides rapid response to climate-related challenges.
Researchers recommend that government and blood services can be prepared with key tools such as early warning systems, disease surveillance, flexible approaches to donor eligibility and blood transport in emergencies, hospital preparation, and expanding recruitment services.
“Recent global innovations include cell salvage techniques during surgery, the use of drones to transport blood when other transports are destroyed, and walking blood banks that collect donations at places of crisis,” Dr. Fady said.
“As our environment evolves, we need to have adaptive strategies that reduce our reliance on traditional blood supply chains and provide rapid response to climate-related challenges.”
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Vient, E., Dean, M. M., Kircher, J., Leder, K., Guo, Y., Jones, P. , and Faddy, H. M. (2025). Blood under pressure: How climate change threatens blood safety and supply chains. Health on the Lancet Planet. https://doi.org/10.1016/S2542-5196(25)00051-8
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250416/Climate-change-poses-global-risk-to-safe-blood-supply.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ELSINORE Error: California error line is more mysterious
- Indonesia directs the largest world deforestation program in Western Papuan
- The incidence of colon cancer is rising
- Xi Jinping in Malaysia: PMX gets applause for Mandarin's attempt, Siti Nurhaliza Dazzles State Banquet Diners
- See the complete calendar of the episode of season 2
- Bartow football coach arrested for accusation of lust behavior
- The life and the time of the revolutionary Turkish chief Turgut Ozal
- The Guardian View On a Uk-Uus Trade Deal: MPs must obtain a vote on any agreement with Trump | Editorial
- Aerial strikes 23 die in Gaza
- England Premiership rugby in conversations for makeover inspired by Indian Cricket
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo
- Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News