Health
Toxins in children's mattresses and bedding raise health concerns, research show
Young children who sleep up to 18 hours a day can inhale unwittingly from their beds with cocktails of harmful chemicals. Canadian researchers are calling for emergency regulations on mattresses and household items.
study: Exposure of young children to chemicals of concern in sleeping environments: a home study. Image credit: Lemanna/Shutterstock
A recent article published in Environmental Science and Technology Lettersresearchers measured the levels of potentially harmful chemicals in the mattresses, bedroom air and sleep microenvironment (SME) of children in Canada. Their findings show that mattresses are a source of specific chemicals, and that small business air contains higher concentrations than bedroom air. Based on these findings, researchers highlighted the need for stricter chemical regulations and practical steps to reduce exposure.
background
The higher the skin surface area compared to its body weight and the higher the respiratory rate, the more vulnerable the child to environmental pollutants such as semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs). Several organophosphate esters (OPES) and orthophthalates (PAES) have been implicated in hormone destruction and pediatric asthma.
Young children, including infants, often sleep up to 18 hours a day in small businesses. This is defined as the temperature zone, surrounding air, bedding, and mattress. These small businesses may contain biological contaminants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and SVOCs. For example, mattress foam and outer layers may release ultraviolet (UV) filters, flame reducing agents, and plasticizers.
Canada's flammability regulations for mattress do not require potentially harmful additives, but still contain PAES and phosphate-based or brominated flame fasteners. These additives are not chemically bound, which can migrate to air, bedding, dust, and even skin, which can increase the potential exposure of children. The study also notes that previous studies found that new mattresses for children exceeded the regulatory limits of certain SVOCs despite regulations in Europe, the US and Canada, but this current study assessed environmental levels rather than direct regulatory oversight. The paper also highlights that one of the measured UV-Filters, UV-328, was recently listed as a sustained organic pollutant (POP) under the Stockholm Convention, highlighting global regulatory concerns.
About the research
The research team investigates the air in bedrooms of young children's homes and SVOC levels in small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on UV filters, OPEs and PAEs in particular. They tested the hypothesis that mattresses are the main source of SVOCs.
Between 2022 and 2023, 21 parents of 25 children between six months and four years old were recruited from middle- and high-income homes in Ottawa and Toronto. The authors note that this socioeconomic focus may limit generalization to low-income settings. The children's rooms were equipped with samplers that had been deployed for seven days. Mattress samplers were used to isolate the discharge from the mattress, small business samples were placed under the sheet to quantify the amount of air bedding discharge around children, and room air samplers were hanged to sample bedroom air.
Chemical analysis of the samples included chromatographic mass analysis (GC-MS) to analyze levels of 51 SVOCs, including 14 UV filters, 29 OPEs, and 8 PAEs. The differences in concentration were then assessed using statistical methods such as the Spearman Ranking Test and the Mann-Whitney U test.
This study lists limitations such as a relatively short passive sampling period (7 days), possible differences in sampler uptake rates due to airflow fluctuations, and conservative sample sizes. These factors can affect the accuracy of exposure estimation.
Survey results
In this study, we evaluated SVOCs in children's bedrooms using three passive samplers arranged in mattresses and small businesses and suspended in the air of the room. In the air sampler, 28 SVOCs were detected, with the highest detection frequencies and concentrations observed for tris (chloropropyl phosphate) (TCPP), diethyl phthalate (DEP), methyl salicylate, and benzophenone (BP).
The SME sampler detected 31 SVOCs with the highest levels of tris(2-butoxyethyl)phosphate (TBOEP), DEP, phenylsalicylic acid, and BP, while the mattress sampler detected 30 SVOCs, particularly Di-N-butylphthalate (DNBP), TCPP, TCPP, and phenylsalicylic acid (P-SAL).
Compared to other studies, SVOC air concentrations in children's bedrooms were generally lower, but some compounds, particularly BP and disobutyl (DIBP), were higher than those measured in controlled office settings, including new mattresses.
SVOC concentrations are generally higher in SME samplers than in room air samplers, indicating greater exposure in sleep environments. DEP and BP are significantly higher in room air, suggesting additional sources beyond bedding and mattress. This study highlights that SVOCs in indoor environments can become “well mixed” over time due to their physicochemical properties, highlighting the difficulty of attributing exposures without targeted product testing to a single major source.
Comparison of SVOC levels between mattresses and SME samplers showed that mattresses are likely to be the source of specific SVOCs (i.e. excluding TCPP and PAES). TBOEP levels are high in SME samplers, indicating bedding and fiber as potential sources.
The correlation showed that SVOC concentration was influenced by room function and mattress age. For example, older mattresses were correlated with higher Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP) and benzyl butylphthalate (BZBP), while UV filters were linked to carpets, murals and textile equipment.
The use of personal care products was associated with higher levels of salicylate. However, this study found no significant correlation between DEP concentrations and used use of personal care products. Collectively, multiple bedroom items, particularly textile and foam-based products, contributed to children's exposure to SVOCs. The study also notes that mattress protectors, often used as waterproof barriers, may contain chemicals of additional concern, such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), which may further contribute to the exposure of pediatric chemicals in sleep environments.
Conclusion
This study confirms that children are heavily exposed to SVOCs in sleep environments and that many compounds are present in mattresses, bedding and room furniture. These findings are of concern given the long-term time spent in sleep and increasing vulnerability.
Harmful SVOCs such as Tris(2-chloroethyl)phosphate (TCEP), DNBP, DEHP are already regulated in children's products – highlighting the need for stricter and more comprehensive regulations. The authors emphasize that regulatory efforts must address not only toys and limited product sets, but also a wide range of product categories such as mattresses and textiles. They also note that there may be a significant time delay between passing new regulations and observed reductions in home exposure, and emphasizing the need for timely implementation and public awareness. New concerns regarding the inclusion of substances like UV-328 in the global treaty and PFA in child sleep products further demonstrate the urgency of a coordinated regulatory response.
To reduce exposure, this study recommends minimizing bedding items, washing the fabric frequently, and avoiding products like mattress protectors that may contain additional chemicals. Frequent washing of bedding and children's clothing can help reduce the buildup of SVOCs, but parents should also note that some fibers themselves may be sources. Manufacturers and retailers need to ensure compliance with safety regulations, while policymakers need to promote regulatory updates.
Ultimately, protecting children from exposure to harmful chemicals requires better implementation of evidence-based policies with a focus on the sleep environment.
Journal Reference:
- Young children to chemicals of concern in their sleep environments: a home study. Vaezafshar, S., Wolk, S., Arrandale, V. H., Sü̈hring, R., Phipps, E., Jantunen, L. M., Diamond, ML. Environmental Science and Technology Letters (2025). doi: 10.1021/acs.estlett.5c00051, https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.estlett.5c00051
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/Toxins-in-kidse28099-mattresses-and-bedding-raise-health-concerns-study-shows.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- #Cnn #news #DEPSEA #CNN #News #DEPSEA
- ELSINORE Error: California error line is more mysterious
- Indonesia directs the largest world deforestation program in Western Papuan
- The incidence of colon cancer is rising
- Xi Jinping in Malaysia: PMX gets applause for Mandarin's attempt, Siti Nurhaliza Dazzles State Banquet Diners
- See the complete calendar of the episode of season 2
- Bartow football coach arrested for accusation of lust behavior
- The life and the time of the revolutionary Turkish chief Turgut Ozal
- The Guardian View On a Uk-Uus Trade Deal: MPs must obtain a vote on any agreement with Trump | Editorial
- Aerial strikes 23 die in Gaza
- England Premiership rugby in conversations for makeover inspired by Indian Cricket
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo