Toxins in children's mattresses and bedding raise health concerns, research show

Young children who sleep up to 18 hours a day can inhale unwittingly from their beds with cocktails of harmful chemicals. Canadian researchers are calling for emergency regulations on mattresses and household items.

study: Exposure of young children to chemicals of concern in sleeping environments: a home study. Image credit: Lemanna/Shutterstock

A recent article published in Environmental Science and Technology Lettersresearchers measured the levels of potentially harmful chemicals in the mattresses, bedroom air and sleep microenvironment (SME) of children in Canada. Their findings show that mattresses are a source of specific chemicals, and that small business air contains higher concentrations than bedroom air. Based on these findings, researchers highlighted the need for stricter chemical regulations and practical steps to reduce exposure.

background

The higher the skin surface area compared to its body weight and the higher the respiratory rate, the more vulnerable the child to environmental pollutants such as semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs). Several organophosphate esters (OPES) and orthophthalates (PAES) have been implicated in hormone destruction and pediatric asthma.

Young children, including infants, often sleep up to 18 hours a day in small businesses. This is defined as the temperature zone, surrounding air, bedding, and mattress. These small businesses may contain biological contaminants, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and SVOCs. For example, mattress foam and outer layers may release ultraviolet (UV) filters, flame reducing agents, and plasticizers.

Canada's flammability regulations for mattress do not require potentially harmful additives, but still contain PAES and phosphate-based or brominated flame fasteners. These additives are not chemically bound, which can migrate to air, bedding, dust, and even skin, which can increase the potential exposure of children. The study also notes that previous studies found that new mattresses for children exceeded the regulatory limits of certain SVOCs despite regulations in Europe, the US and Canada, but this current study assessed environmental levels rather than direct regulatory oversight. The paper also highlights that one of the measured UV-Filters, UV-328, was recently listed as a sustained organic pollutant (POP) under the Stockholm Convention, highlighting global regulatory concerns.

About the research

The research team investigates the air in bedrooms of young children's homes and SVOC levels in small and medium-sized businesses, focusing on UV filters, OPEs and PAEs in particular. They tested the hypothesis that mattresses are the main source of SVOCs.

Between 2022 and 2023, 21 parents of 25 children between six months and four years old were recruited from middle- and high-income homes in Ottawa and Toronto. The authors note that this socioeconomic focus may limit generalization to low-income settings. The children's rooms were equipped with samplers that had been deployed for seven days. Mattress samplers were used to isolate the discharge from the mattress, small business samples were placed under the sheet to quantify the amount of air bedding discharge around children, and room air samplers were hanged to sample bedroom air.

Chemical analysis of the samples included chromatographic mass analysis (GC-MS) to analyze levels of 51 SVOCs, including 14 UV filters, 29 OPEs, and 8 PAEs. The differences in concentration were then assessed using statistical methods such as the Spearman Ranking Test and the Mann-Whitney U test.

This study lists limitations such as a relatively short passive sampling period (7 days), possible differences in sampler uptake rates due to airflow fluctuations, and conservative sample sizes. These factors can affect the accuracy of exposure estimation.

Survey results

In this study, we evaluated SVOCs in children's bedrooms using three passive samplers arranged in mattresses and small businesses and suspended in the air of the room. In the air sampler, 28 SVOCs were detected, with the highest detection frequencies and concentrations observed for tris (chloropropyl phosphate) (TCPP), diethyl phthalate (DEP), methyl salicylate, and benzophenone (BP).

The SME sampler detected 31 SVOCs with the highest levels of tris(2-butoxyethyl)phosphate (TBOEP), DEP, phenylsalicylic acid, and BP, while the mattress sampler detected 30 SVOCs, particularly Di-N-butylphthalate (DNBP), TCPP, TCPP, and phenylsalicylic acid (P-SAL).

Compared to other studies, SVOC air concentrations in children's bedrooms were generally lower, but some compounds, particularly BP and disobutyl (DIBP), were higher than those measured in controlled office settings, including new mattresses.

SVOC concentrations are generally higher in SME samplers than in room air samplers, indicating greater exposure in sleep environments. DEP and BP are significantly higher in room air, suggesting additional sources beyond bedding and mattress. This study highlights that SVOCs in indoor environments can become “well mixed” over time due to their physicochemical properties, highlighting the difficulty of attributing exposures without targeted product testing to a single major source.

Comparison of SVOC levels between mattresses and SME samplers showed that mattresses are likely to be the source of specific SVOCs (i.e. excluding TCPP and PAES). TBOEP levels are high in SME samplers, indicating bedding and fiber as potential sources.

The correlation showed that SVOC concentration was influenced by room function and mattress age. For example, older mattresses were correlated with higher Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP) and benzyl butylphthalate (BZBP), while UV filters were linked to carpets, murals and textile equipment.

The use of personal care products was associated with higher levels of salicylate. However, this study found no significant correlation between DEP concentrations and used use of personal care products. Collectively, multiple bedroom items, particularly textile and foam-based products, contributed to children's exposure to SVOCs. The study also notes that mattress protectors, often used as waterproof barriers, may contain chemicals of additional concern, such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), which may further contribute to the exposure of pediatric chemicals in sleep environments.

Conclusion

This study confirms that children are heavily exposed to SVOCs in sleep environments and that many compounds are present in mattresses, bedding and room furniture. These findings are of concern given the long-term time spent in sleep and increasing vulnerability.

Harmful SVOCs such as Tris(2-chloroethyl)phosphate (TCEP), DNBP, DEHP are already regulated in children's products – highlighting the need for stricter and more comprehensive regulations. The authors emphasize that regulatory efforts must address not only toys and limited product sets, but also a wide range of product categories such as mattresses and textiles. They also note that there may be a significant time delay between passing new regulations and observed reductions in home exposure, and emphasizing the need for timely implementation and public awareness. New concerns regarding the inclusion of substances like UV-328 in the global treaty and PFA in child sleep products further demonstrate the urgency of a coordinated regulatory response.

To reduce exposure, this study recommends minimizing bedding items, washing the fabric frequently, and avoiding products like mattress protectors that may contain additional chemicals. Frequent washing of bedding and children's clothing can help reduce the buildup of SVOCs, but parents should also note that some fibers themselves may be sources. Manufacturers and retailers need to ensure compliance with safety regulations, while policymakers need to promote regulatory updates.

Ultimately, protecting children from exposure to harmful chemicals requires better implementation of evidence-based policies with a focus on the sleep environment.