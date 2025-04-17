



Climate change could have a major impact on arsenic levels in paddy fields, a staple food for millions of people across Asia, revealing a new study from Columbia University's School of Postal Health. This study shows that temperatures above 2°C increase coupled with rising carbon dioxide (CO) 2 ) levels will increase in concentrations of inorganic arsenic (IAS) in the US, which can pose a lifelong health risk for the Asian population by 2050. So far, Rising Co's combination effects have been achieved 2 The temperature of arsenic accumulation in rice has not been studied in detail. The research, conducted in collaboration with colleagues at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Health on the Lancet Planet. “Our results suggest that this increase in arsenic levels could significantly increase the incidence of heart disease, diabetes and other non-cancer health,” said Dr. Luis Zisca, associate professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia Mailman School. “Because rice is a dietary staple in many parts of the world, these changes can lead to a significant increase in the global burden of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other arsenic-related health issues.” Ziska explained it was higher Arsenic level Perhaps due to climate-related changes in soil chemistry that support arsenic that may be absorbed by rice grains. “From a health perspective, the toxic effects of chronic IAS exposure are well-established, including cancer of the lungs, bladder, and skin, and ischemic heart disease. Emerging evidence suggests that arsenic exposure may be related to diabetes, the harmfulness of pregnancy, neurodevelopmental problems, and the effects of the immune system. In fact, “The consumption of rice in regions such as southern China, southeastern and southeast Asia is already an important source of dietary arsenic. Cancer riskZiska said. By measuring the effects of rising temperature and co 2 Using Face, 28 US synthetics (free air conditioners) in the field over 10 years 2 Combining the methodology and advanced modeling techniques, the team is estimated to be inorganic arsenic content; Health risks For the seven Asian countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam. Health risks were calculated for cancer and non-cancer outcomes. Estimates of rice availability reported in the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Food Balance Sheet were used as a starting point for estimating rice intake. Standard deviations of rice intake per body weight from US Environmental Protection Agency data were used to create normal distributions in each country. The 2050 study's predictions suggest a sharp increase in lifetime cancer cases, particularly lung and bladder cancers. China is projected to see the most cases with an estimated 13.4 million cancers associated with US-based arsenic exposure. “Based on our findings, we believe there are several actions that will help reduce future arsenic exposure,” Ziska pointed out. “These include plant breeding efforts to minimize arsenic uptake, improve soil management in rice paddies, and minimize better processing practices. Such measures may play an important role, along with public health initiatives focusing on consumer education and exposure monitoring. health The impact of climate change on rice consumption. ” “Our research highlights the need for urgent action to reduce arsenic exposure. Riceespecially as climate change continues to affect global food security,” says Ziska. detail:

The impact of climate change on arsenic concentrations in paddy fields and associated dietary risks in Asia: and modeling studies; Health on the Lancet Planet (2025). Provided by

