Non-traditional risk factors associated with stroke in adults under the age of 50





Adults under the age of 50 were more than twice as likely to suffer from a stroke due to migraine or other non-traditional stroke risk factors, rather than traditional risks such as hypertension, according to a study published today. strokepeer-reviewed science journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association. Previous studies have shown that ischemia (coagulation) stroke rates in adults aged 18-49 years have increased and driven by a corresponding increase in coded strokes (unknown cause strokes) in adults without traditional risk factors, such as hypertension, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. Up to half of all ischemic strokes in young adults are unknown causes and are more common in women. For effective prevention, careful and routine assessment of both traditional and non-traditional risk factors in young people is important. People should also be carefully screened after a stroke to prevent future strokes. ”

Jukka Putala, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc. Chief research author, Head of the stroke unit at the Neurocenter of the University Hospital at Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland The researchers analyzed data from over 1,000 adults aged 18-49 in Europe, and analyzed the median age of 41. Half of the participants experienced a cryptographic ischemic stroke, while half had no history of stroke. This study examined the association between 12 traditional risk factors, 10 non-traditional risk factors, and five risk factors unique to women (e.g. gestational diabetes and pregnancy complications). The researchers also carefully reviewed participants with cardiac defects called patented perforations (PFOs), which are holes between the upper chambers of the heart. PFOs are usually harmless, but are known to increase stroke odds. The purpose of this study was to determine which risk factors contribute most to strokes of unknown cause. Analysis found: Traditional risk factors have been more strongly associated with stroke in men and women without PFO.

In contrast, nontraditional risk factors such as intravenous blood clotting, aura migraine, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease or cancer were more strongly associated with stroke in participants in PFO study.

In people without PFOs, additional traditional risk factors each increased the risk of stroke by 41%, and each non-traditional risk factors each increased the risk of stroke by 70%.

Risk factors associated with women increased the risk of stroke by 70% independent of traditional and non-traditional risk factors.

Among participants with PFO, each traditional risk factor increased the risk of stroke by 18%. However, after taking into account individual demographic factors such as age, gender and level of education, non-traditional risk factors more than doubled the likelihood of ischemic stroke. The researchers also analyzed the risks that result in the study population (determine how the disease is affected if certain risk factors are excluded). To calculate population-related risks, the researchers analyzed each risk factor and its contribution to increased risk individually and found: For strokes occurring without PFO, traditional risk factors accounted for around 65% of cases, non-traditional risk factors accounted for 27%, and women-specific risk factors accounted for almost 19% of cases.

In contrast, for stroke related to PFO, traditional risk factors are around 34%, non-traditional risk factors account for 49%, and women-specific risk factors account for about 22%.

In particular, migraines with aura are non-traditional risk factors associated with unknown strokes of origin, with population-inducing risks of around 46% in stroke in people with PFO and around 23% in people without PFO, indicating a higher risk for people with PFO. “We were surprised by the role of non-traditional risk factors, particularly migraine headaches. This appears to be one of the major risk factors in the development of stroke in young adults,” Putala said. “Our results should inform the healthcare professional community to develop a more coordinated approach to risk factors assessment and management. Young women should be asked if they have a history of migraine or about other non-traditional risk factors.” American Heart Association Chair of the Clinical Cardiology (CLCD)/STROKE Women's Health Science Committee, Tracy E. Madsen, MD, Ph.D., FAHA said, “This study is useful because this study presents data by gender and age group. We know that the risk of stroke changes based on gender and age. It can affect women that are not commonly seen, such as auricles and migraines with pregnancy complications, as key contributors to stroke risk in young women, and could change the approach to screening for these risks and educating patients throughout their lives.” Madsen, who is not involved in this study, is also vice-chairman of the epicenter of Robert Lerner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, and vice-chairman of Emergency Medicine Research. Limitations of this study include being an observational study. This means that it was a review and analysis of existing health data for patients registered in another trial or database. Therefore, the findings of this study cannot prove cause and effect. This study also depends on patient-reported risk factors and may affect accuracy. Additionally, 95% of participants were self-reported as white adults of European descent, which limits the applicability of the findings to other populations. Details, background, design: This study included 523 adults aged 18-49 (median 41 years, 47.3% female, 37.5% PFO).

The purpose of the review was to assess traditional and non-traditional risk factors associated with an increased risk of cryptographic ischemic stroke.

Participants were registered looking for a young person's coded stroke explanation. It reveals research on triggers, causes, and effects (secretary) in 19 centres in 13 European countries (Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Noraland, Norware, Portugal, Portugal, Swain, Sweden, Truyden, Turkey, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK, UK). sauce: American Heart Association Journal Reference: Putaarah, J. , et al. (2025). The burden of modifiable risk factors in juvenile cryptographic ischemic stroke due to high-risk patent foramen follicles. stroke. doi.org/10.1161/strokeaha.124.049855.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/Nontraditional-risk-factors-linked-to-stroke-in-adults-under-50.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos