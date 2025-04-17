



According to the results of the published study, those who reported exclusive use of flammable tobacco and dual use of both tobacco and e-cigarettes showed similarly high toxicological exposure. Nicotine and cigarette research. Both groups of smokers showed higher exposure rates than those who used e-cigarettes alone. “In the US, double use of flammable cigarettes and e-cigarettes is the most common tobacco use behavior. Some individuals are trying to reduce cigarettes or try to quit smoking this way.” Zheng (Ashley) Xue, MSPH, Senior Associate Scientist in Tobacco Management Research at the American Cancer Society. “However, our results highlight more evidence that double use is not an effective way to protect health and that tobacco use is harmful.” Research methods and results Investigators from the American Cancer Society analyzed data from 2,679 adults who participated in Wave 5. Population assessment of tobacco and health research. Of these participants, 1,913 reported exclusive tobacco use, 316 reported exclusive e-cigarette use, and 450 reported double use. Participants were then separated into subgroups based on self-reported daily and monthly use. Daily use in smokers using only cigarettes was not significantly different from the double use group (13.1 vs. 11.8, respectively). Among participants who reported double use, participants with higher daily use had higher levels of toxic exposure to 4-(methylnitrosoamino)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanol (nnal) and three volatile organic compounds (257.07 ng/mg/mg creatinine vs 312.02 ng/mg creatinine). p <.001). Higher biomarkers were found with dual or exclusive tobacco use compared to exclusive e-cigarette use. Heavy metal exposures did not differ between groups. “Clinicians and public health practitioners should raise awareness that double use of tobacco and e-cigarettes is unsafe, and could present a similar risk to smoking a cigarette, especially if the number of cigarettes smoked is not reduced,” Xue added. “It is essential to continue to advocate for policies that have been proven to reduce tobacco use,” he said. Lisa A. Lacuspresident of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “We will work with federal, state and local lawmakers to pass strong laws, implement critical regulations that increase access to culturally competent, proven shutdown services without barriers, terminate the sale of all flavored tobacco products, significantly raise tobacco taxes, and implement a comprehensive smoking ban policy. Additionally, the FDA must use the full weight of its authority to regulate all tobacco products, including removing thousands of illegal products in markets that have not been shown to benefit public health.” Disclosure: Visit us for full disclosure of research authors Academic.oup.com.

