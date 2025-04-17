Research identifies the link between body clock destruction and metabolic disease





Clara Peek, PhD, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics, and professor of medicine in the division of endocrinology, metabolism and molecular medicine, was a senior author of a study published in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences. A recent study found that Northwest Medicine investigators discovered how disruption in muscle circadian rhythms contributes to the development of diabetes. Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Damn circadian rhythms through circadian disruptions in the environment, such as shift work, jet lag, and lack of sleep, can be affecting muscle clocks and metabolism. Dr. Clara Peakassistant professor Biochemistry and molecular genetics And medicine With the division of Endocrinology, metabolism, molecular medicinewas a senior author of this study. The body's natural circadian clock is made up of proteins called transcription factors that are present throughout the body, including muscle tissue. The clock synchronizes physical and behavioral changes in the external environment during a 24-hour optical cycle. While disruption in circadian rhythms was previously associated with the development of metabolic diseases, the contribution of the skeletal muscle clock remains elusive. In the current study, Peak's team tried to understand how circadian rhythms affect muscle metabolism (the process of muscle that converts nutrients such as glucose into energy, and how destroying this internal clock promotes glucose tolerance during obesity induced by poor diet. Investigators studied mice fed a high fat and high carbohydrate diet, which bmal1 Previously established genes regulate circadian rhythm and metabolism as well as muscle function and metabolism. Claire Chaikin, a student at Life Sciences' Driskill Graduate Program, was the lead author of the study. Investigators found that these mice promoted glucose intolerance in this diet despite no differences in weight gain compared to normal mice. “Loss of this circadian factor in muscles worsened the development of the diabetic phenotype in mice,” Peak said. Scientists also performed RNA sequencing and metabolite profiling bmal1– We found that muscles disrupt glucose utilization during the early stages of glycolysis, a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into ATP or energy for mice. They also during diet-induced obesity, bmal1 In cooperation with the hypoxia-inducing factor (HIF) pathway, it “rewires” the circadian clock to adapt to nutritional stress. Using a new genetic mouse model, bmal1– Deficient muscles, scientists were able to reverse diet-induced glucose intolerance. “When you destroy the muscle clock, this connection with HIF is lost, which leads to this worsening glucose metabolism in the muscle,” Peak said. According to Peek, the next steps for scientists will include determining whether circadian rhythms have already been disrupted in animal models of diet-induced obesity, and whether this confusion contributes to glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. “We know that Clock is diet-induced obesity and is not actually normal, so we want to know what its contribution to diabetes and obesity is,” Peak said. Claire Chaikin, student at the Life Sciences Drifs Graduate Program (DGP), was the lead author of the study. Co-authors include DGP students Abhishek Thakkar, Adam Steffeck and Nathan J. Waldeck. Pei Zhu, PhDAssistant Professor of Research in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. Joseph Bass, MD, PhD, Charles F. Kettering Professor of Medicine and President of Endocrinology at the School of Medicine. and Dr. Issam Ben-SahraThomas D. Spy's professor of genetic metabolism. This study was supported by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Institute for Diabetes and Kidney Diseases Grant R01DK123358. NIH grants grants from R01HL166356, R03DK130908-01A1 and R01AG078174, and from the CCHMC Research Innovation/Pilot Funding Program (RIP), GAP FUINDING PROGRAM, CCRF ENDOWED SCHORAKESHASH, and the HI Translation Fund. 5T32GM00806140 and F31DK139621.

