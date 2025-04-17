



Africa CDC and those who updated the Joint Continental Reaction Plan for the MPOX Emergency as the disease continues to affect new regions. The revised strategy focuses on controlling outbreaks while expanding the scope of vaccinations and moving towards a long-term sustainable response. MPOX is a viral disease that spreads between people, primarily through close contact. It causes painful skin and mucosal lesions, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. This disease can be debilitating and detrimental to the appearance. Historically, MPOX, a zoonotic disease transmitted from infected animals, has increasingly shown a trend that spreads among people. In 2022, the virus variant, Clade IIB, began to spread globally through sexual contact. Since late 2023, yet another strain of virus, Clade IB, has begun to spread through sexual networks, homes and through close contact. This led the African CDC to declare a state of continental security public health emergency and WHO Director, and in August 2024 declare a state of public health emergency of international concern. By August 2024, the virus had begun to spread from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to four neighboring countries. Since then, 28 countries around the world have reported cases of MPOX due to clade IB. Outside of Africa, cases remain primarily travel-related. However, within Africa, local communications are currently recorded in additional countries, including the Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Uganda. Since the declaration of the state of emergency, both regional and global support has increased, particularly for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The Africa CDC and WHO Joint Continental MPOX Plan guide these efforts and focus on ten key pillars of coordination, risk communication and community engagement, disease surveillance, clinical management, infection prevention and control, vaccination, research, logistics, and the maintenance of critical health services. Vaccination efforts are underway, with over 650,000 doses being administered in six countries, 90% of which are managed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Overall, more than one million doses have been delivered to 10 countries, and efforts are underway to ensure additional vaccine supply. Diagnostic testing capacity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has increased significantly, driven by the expansion of laboratory infrastructure, from two institutes in the second half of 2023 to 23 institutes in 12 states today. Capacity is expected to increase further with new new points tests currently being deployed in the country. Despite this progress, major challenges remain. Continuing conflict and instability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the incidence of MPOX remains high, and reductions in humanitarian aid continue to limit public health responses and limit access to essential services. Over US$220 million is needed to bridge the funding gap between countries and partners for MPOX support. The updated Continental Response Plan calls for intense efforts to control outbreaks, while also taking concrete actions to integrate MPOX into everyday health services. To curb global strategic plans, and to stop the human-to-human transmission of MPOX, and, where feasible, along with the African continental response plan. In the first two months of 2025, 60 countries reported MPOX, with most cases and deaths reported from the African continent. The Joint Continent Response Plan is consistent with the global strategy. Working closely with the African CDC and national governments, communities and partners, we continue to suppress communication, control outbreaks and build long-term resilience within the public health system.

