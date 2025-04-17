



article Two people have died and a third remains under investigation after identifying multiple cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rare but fatal brain damage caused by an abnormal infectious protein known as prions. For the past 8 monthsHood River County Health Department says one case has been verified by autopsy, with the other two being classified as likely. Patients' identity and age are not released in respect for their family. Authorities said there is currently no evidence of links during the incident, highlighting that the CJD poses a very low risk to the public. What is Krutzfeld-Jacob's Disease? How does it spread? Backstory: Creutzfeld-Jacob disease is a rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by prions and is an abnormal protein that causes brain damage. This can lead to symptoms such as dementia, motor disorders, and changes in personality. It is considered universally fatal and there is no cure. According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease is extremely rare, with around 350 cases diagnosed each year in the United States. Approximately 85% of cases are classified as sporadic. In other words, there is no known cause. Some are hereditary related to genetic mutations, others are due to medical procedures such as organ transplants containing contaminated tissue. CJD does not spread through air, water, touch, or social interactions, and is different from bovine spore encephalopathy (MAD cow disease), but both are prion diseases. The Hood River case is not thought to be related to infected beef. What are health authorities doing to investigate? What's next: Trish Elliott, director of the Hood River County Health Department; I said the investigation It is currently underway in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Health (OHA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Autopsy and examinations can take several months, especially if brain tissue must be tested out of state. Elliott said health officials are looking for shared risk factors among patients, but such investigations may not be conclusive due to the complexity and mystery surrounding prion disease. Healthcare providers in the area have been warned to consider CJD if they have rapid cognitive decline or abnormal neurological symptoms. What they are saying: Trish Elliott told reporters that it is often difficult for officials to identify specific causes while trying to identify links between incidents. “We're trying to look at the common risk factors that could link these cases, but in some cases it's pretty difficult to come up with what the real cause is,” she said. Dr. Brian Appleby, director of the National Center for Surveillance of the Pathology of the National Center for Prion Diseases, explained that diagnosis is usually confirmed by examining prion protein deposits and brain tissue in the lesion under a microscope. Genetic testing can also determine whether a case is hereditary. Why should you care: Although CJD is extremely rare, its symptoms resemble other forms of rapidly progressing dementia, and its unbearable nature makes early identification important. The Health Department is urging local doctors to recognize warning signs, even though the public is not facing an increased risk. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and advise anyone with concern to speak to their primary health care provider. sauce: This article is based on public health updates from the Hood River County Health Department and reports from local and national health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

