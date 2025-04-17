



The World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have updated the continent's joint response MPOX plan as health authorities in the region are seeing some promising signs of a recession in the incident. However, at today's Africa CDC briefing, the African CDC CDC Director Jean Kaseya, MD and MPH warned that MPH's MPOX is still spreading to Africa. Health System Integration, Vaccination, Cross-Border Collaboration in statementsaid the WHO has risen for regional and global support in the fight for outbreaks in Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the epicenter of the outbreak. Someone declared a state of public health emergency in August 2024 after the African CDC. The 10-Pillar WHO and Africa's CDC Response Plan guided response efforts and conducted more diagnostic tests at the DRC. However, response challenges remain, including conflicts and unrest in the Eastern DRC and cuts in anxiety and humanitarian aid, adding that $220 million will be needed to bridge the funding gap. The updated plan includes enhanced efforts to control outbreaks. The plan also sets out specific procedures for integrating MPOX responses into routine health services. Other focuses are cross-border collaboration, targeted vaccinations and enhanced community-based surveillance. Signs of a decline in Africa's outbreak During today's weekly CDC media briefing in Africa, Kaseya said the region, led by several drops of major hot spots such as Burundi and DRC, is seeing a meaningful decline. However, he said cases are still rising in Uganda, which accounted for 51% of African cases last week, accounting for about 280 new cases per week. Almost 47% come from the Kampala area. A second vaccination is underway, focusing on five districts, targeting sex networks, long-distance drivers and people engaged in fishing. According to KASEYA, in the encouraged development of DRC, DRC has reduced MPOX infections by 50% in healthcare workers due to increased infection prevention and control efforts. He said he would convene the African CDC's MPOX Emergency Committee on May 17 to review the latest data and evaluate whether the outbreak still guarantees a public health emergency for continental safety. Development as a new study reveals that the antiviral drug Tecobilimat (TPOXX) has been shown to be ineffective for speeding healing (see CIDRAP News story today). China and Switzerland report import case Kaseya said on April 4 that China reported the first Clade 1A MPOX incident. He also added that Switzerland reported the first case of clade 1B, including an adult male who recently traveled to Uganda. A few weeks ago, the UK reported its first case of clade 1B to people with no history of travel abroad. Authorities track charcoal thr bacteria, ebola and cholera activities Several African countries are tackling multiple health threats, including Uganda, which is handling the charcoal thr bacteria outbreak that began in January. So far, 16 cases have been reported in six districts, with the Senbuble district in the central part of the country being hit hardest. No deaths have been reported. Kaseya said last week that the DRC Ministry of Health declared a charcoal thr bacteria outbreak in birches in Birnga National Park in North Kivu province, killing animals in two neighboring countries, South Sudan and Uganda. The park experienced the last outbreak of charcoal thr bacteria in May 2021. He said cholera cases rose 11.5% in the Angola outbreak last week, bringing the total to 12,368 cases, of which 473 were fatal. He also said that if no new Ebola cases are reported in Uganda, the outbreak will be declared in 11 days.

