Researchers should not be ignoring anyone to incorporate sleep health components into population research as a way to better understand how factors beyond sleep disorders and one night's worth of factors affect CVD risk, says the American Heart Association (AHA).

In 2022, Aha added Sleep time It's become the simple 7 metrics of that life, The essence of life 8emphasises the importance of sleep in its role as a new target for cardiovascular health and prevention efforts. Decreased sleep quality and duration, maintaining both below 7 hours and above 9 hours, has been shown to be associated with cardiovascular syndrome. Increased risk of hypertension, CVD Eventobesity, and diabetes.

new Scientific Statement It was published online before the print this week Circulation: Cardiovascular quality and results We will explore some other lesser known and less-studied sleep health conditions. These include quality, continuity, timing, satisfaction, regularity, sleep-related daytime features, and architecture.

“All of these concepts are important to consider when talking about sleep and its relationship to cardiovascular health,” chairperson Marie Pierre St. Ong (Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York) told TCTMD.

“There is a lot of information about how long you sleep and you can make these recommendations related to. [it] “But without paying attention to these other aspects of sleep, they will not be measured, and if they are not measured, they will not be considered and we will not be able to make recommendations related to them.”

Overall, these less-studied components contribute to risk factors associated with cardio-metabolic health, but measuring and documenting sleep health is not a simple task. The method usually involves self-reporting, but some objective tools, such as polisonography and sensors, are useful in certain situations, they say.

Interdisciplinary exploration is required

Among the unknowns the committee feels need for clarity, immunological responses, behavioral and cognitive health, emotional well-being, and cardiovascular fitness are associated with sleep health. They also recommend “determining which specific combinations pose the greatest risk in order to examine joint or additional effects across sleep dimensions (e.g., insomnia complaints of shorter sleep duration, delayed delayed sleep irregularity).”

Physiological studies say certain sleep structure indicators, such as the Rapid-Teye Movement (REM) and Non-Rapid-Teye Movement (NREM) cycle, may help provide stronger evidence on how CV risk increases across other sleep dimensions.

“We are also looking for clinical research to test causality through interventions to improve sleep health as a way to strengthen [cardiometabolic health] As well as basic research to assess mechanisms through appropriate animal models,” they add.

If you only ask about sleep time and someone says they usually get 8 hours a night, you might miss that fact. . . It takes an hour to fall asleep. Marie Pierre St. Onge

For TCTMD, St-Onge noted that “a little bit of everything is helpful” when it comes to expanding the sleep research net. This is relatively easy to implement and there are many measures that recommend that you have little effort for the examining.

The committee also recognizes that “sleep health is not fair.” They note that recent data from several studies, such as the multiethnic study of atherosclerosis (MESA), demonstrate a consistent association between lower socioeconomic status and suboptimal sleep health.

There is also evidence in favour of a higher burden of undiagnosed sleep disorders in people of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups, and MESA data show that black adults have global global sleep health disparities for all groups.

Talking about sleep with patients is another factor that the committee believes will help increase the importance of individual sleep health and improve assessments beyond standard clinical history.

“If you're only asking about how long you sleep and someone says they usually get 8 hours a night, you might miss the fact that it actually takes 10 hours in bed and an hour to fall asleep,” says St-Onge. “They may be awake for an hour in the middle of the night or they may be awake earlier than they wish. [despite] The time they spent in bed. ”

Finally, she said things are moving in the right direction when it comes to understanding how sleep health components regenerate into cardio-metabolic health, but more data is needed.

“I think this sector is definitely growing. [and] Scientists are taking advantage of these new dimensions of sleep and trying to understand these patterns and how they relate to chronic diseases,” says St-Onge.