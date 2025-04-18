Vaccine trials show they promise to save California condors from avian flu

In a high-stake trial prompted by a fatal outbreak, researchers tested the poultry flu vaccine in the condor, discovered a promising immune response, and provided a new lifeline for one of North America's rarest birds.

A team of US-based researchers have recently tested safety, Effectiveness of A licensed avian influenza vaccine in protecting condors in California, a threatened bird species against the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. They published the findings New infectious diseasesCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Journal.

background

Since 2020, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, particularly influenza A (H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4B, has caused panschics (similar to the human pandemic) in chicken and wild birds, causing subsequent spillover to wild mammals.

Birds can easily contract avian influenza virus infections and flu out large amounts of viruses without clinical symptoms, leading to widespread dispersal. Wild birds infected with the H5N1 HPAI virus were first detected in the US in January 2022. California condors are the best industrial wildlife species known to be affected by the North American HPAI virus.

California condors are a highly endangered species. Exposure to heavy metals and immunosuppressant lead is considered to be the most important factor limiting the growth and recovery of condor populations.

Many field-based breeding environment efforts have begun since the 1970s to save these biggest land birds in North America. However, the outbreak of HPAI among these birds in 2023 caused more than 21 deaths in the US. The 2023 outbreak killed approximately 18% of the subpopulations in northern Arizona and southern Utah, but other subpopulations were not affected.

In some countries where the influenza virus in birds is endemic in poultry, vaccines against the HPAI virus have been evaluated to reduce disease, death and viral infections. However, these vaccines have never been tested in California condors despite evidence of vaccine-related protective immune responses in other breeds, including Raptors.

Due to the high conservation value and risk associated with direct coordination with condors, the current study first tested a black vulture vaccine as a surrogate species before proceeding with the condor itself.

About the research

In the current study, the researchers investigated the safety and efficacy profile of a conditionally approved influenza subtype H5N1 poultry vaccine. First a black vulture, then a California condor. They selected black vultures as a California condor surrogate to confirm the safety and efficacy of vaccines for these abundant and easily available species. The vaccine used in this study was Zoetis, Inc. was developed by the vaccine and also donated to provide testing expertise.

The researchers randomly assigned 28 black vultures to three groups. The first group received two doses of the vaccine (0.5 ml each) given at 21-day intervals. The second group received a single vaccine dose (1.0 ml). And the third group remained vaccinated.

A similar design was used in the California Condor Trial, but modified to reduce risk and stress. Condors were located in multiple facilities, with staged vaccinations, confirming safety prior to progression, and collection of blood samples was reduced (0, 21, and 42 days after vaccination), minimizing handling of these at-risk birds.

Survey results

This study found that both black vultures and California condors produced significantly higher levels of antibodies in response to the vaccine than unvaccinated birds. However, the short-term antibody response was stronger in black vultures than in California's condors.

Specifically, 95% of vaccinated vultures and 80% of vaccinated condors exhibited measurable antibody responses within published protection ranges.

Regarding vaccination regimens, this study found that birds receiving a single vaccine dose had a weaker antibody response that resolved more rapidly. The findings suggest that Prime Boost (two-dose) vaccination regimens are effective in protecting birds from infections caused by the HPAI virus.

However, differences in antibody responses between the two regimens were not statistically significant, but qualitative trends supported the two-dose approach.

In this study, we were unable to assess the long-term difference in immunity decline between the two vaccination regimens, as antibody responses were determined 42 days after vaccination.

This study could not detect any significant effects of either gender or bone lead concentration on antibody responses. This is because the sample size and heterogeneity ratio of the sample groups is low. Researchers believe that in the absence of these two limitations, they may have detected a significant effect of these two correlations in the antibody response. Nevertheless, they noted that the birds with the strongest antibody responses are also the birds with the lowest bone lead levels, regardless of their vaccine regimen.

The authors warn that these findings are tentative and that larger and more balanced samples may reveal the actual effects of gender or lead exposure.

Regarding safety, this study found that vaccinated birds (both vultures and California condors) did not exhibit significant side effects. No changes in behavior or physical activity were observed in post-vaccination birds. The only minor adverse effect observed was the development of small temporary nodules at the injection site of two vultures, resolved without intervention.

The importance of research

This study highlights the importance of vaccinating threatened and dangerous bird species against highly toxic and currently circulating HPAI viruses to protect against deadly infectious diseases.

Overall, the findings suggest that licensed vaccines could be a realistic strategy for condor savings and supporting potentially other species facing similar threats, especially those with small and highly threatened populations.

Vaccination can be particularly relevant when naturally occurring diseases or deaths from illnesses have reduced to some extent the likelihood that a species' long-term persistence is impaired.

The authors point out that despite differences in endemic vaccine responses, evidence from the literature suggests that even vaccination strategies that cover less than 50% of affected wildlife populations may be effective in preventing extinction.

It also highlights the need for ongoing monitoring of vaccine efficacy in the field, as well as demographic modeling to optimize vaccination strategies in wild populations, taking into account factors such as timing, age class and percentage vaccination.

Given the economic benefits associated with poultry agriculture, researchers highlight the need for close coordination with the USDA (USDA) and many other federal and state agencies to obtain permission to conduct these vaccination trials.

Given the serious threat from the HPAI virus, the USFWS has decided to launch the California Condor Recovery Program vaccination program. By October 2024, 207 condors had received at least one vaccine.

The authors emphasize that this vaccination effort is unique within the United States and represents an unprecedented, coordinated response to the threat of emerging diseases facing endangered species.