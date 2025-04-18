Health
Why measles is reverberating in vulnerable countries despite global advances
Despite decades of progress, the decline in vaccine coverage during Covid-19 is threatening the revival of measles, particularly in vulnerable areas. This global study encourages a new focus on impartial vaccinations to prevent future outbreaks.
study: Global, regional and national trends in the burden of measles and its vaccination scope among children under the age of 5: The latest systematic analysis of global disease research 2021. Image credit: design_cells / shutterstock
Did you know more than 4 million children who signed up for measles under the age of 5 in 2021 alone? Despite being preventable with vaccines, measles continues to affect millions of people around the world. A recent study published in International Journal of Infectious DiseasesChinese researchers have investigated the global measles trends and the scope of vaccination, particularly in vulnerable low-income regions. They also looked into the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on measles vaccination coverage.
Measles vaccination
Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases affecting children, and is still present, especially in areas with low vaccinations. It spreads through respiratory fluids and can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammationand death. The global measles cases have declined significantly over the past few decades thanks to childhood vaccination programs.
However, measles outbreaks are common, especially in low- and middle-income countries where access to vaccines and healthcare is often limited. Furthermore, sustained regional and socioeconomic disparities in vaccination rates put some populations at higher risk.
The study also noted that even some wealthy regions can experience measles outbreaks associated with vaccine hesitancy and small outbreaks in populations with already very low baseline measles rates. In these high-income regions, further reductions in measles can be difficult due to public mistrust about vaccines and changes in health policies.
Little was known about how the pandemic has affected measles surveillance and vaccine delivery worldwide. As the world focused on containing Covid-19, routine vaccination services could be disrupted and reversed years of advances in measles control. Additionally, non-medicinal interventions during the pandemic may temporarily reduce the transmission of measles, including wearing masks, social distancing, and improving hygiene, and conceal the immediate effects of lower vaccination rates. The study authors warn that once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, there is a risk of delaying measles cases as the vaccine range was reduced.
About the research
This study analyzes global trends in measles among children under the age of 5 and uses data from the global burden of the Disease 2021 study. The researchers focused on three key indicators: Incidence, mortality and disability adjusted lifespan (dalys) combine early death with life lost because the year lived with the disability. This analysis covers data between 1990 and 2021 and focuses on changes before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study included data from 204 countries and regions accessed through global health data exchange. To ensure accuracy, researchers used high-quality data sources such as World Health Organization (WHO) case notifications and used modeled estimates of vaccination coverage for the first and second doses (MCV1 and MCV2, respectively).
Data adjustments have been made for 2020 and 2021, and have taken into consideration a decrease in disease surveillance and vaccination efforts, reflecting the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers adopted spatio-temporal regression models to estimate vaccination coverage data for MCV1 and MCV2, taking into account uncertainty, while incorporating predictors such as health access, conflict, and vaccine supply issues.
Sociodemographic status was also assessed using a Sociodemographic Index (SDI) that combines per capita income, education level, and fertility rate. Based on SDI, countries were grouped into five categories and trends were analyzed accordingly.
The study also compared estimates of vaccination coverage from a variety of sources, including the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study and WHO/UNICEF. Although the numbers were generally consistent, there are small methodological differences, and GBD uses a model that integrates multiple data sources to correct bias reporting.
result
This study found a sharp decrease in the burden of measles, death and illness in children under the age of five worldwide between 1990 and 2021. These declines were particularly important in high-income regions, with prices falling more than 99%. However, by 2021 there were 4.1 million cases, 48,100 deaths and 4.2 million Dalis.
Furthermore, regional disparities remain strict, with sub-Saharan Africa putting the highest burden in 2021, particularly in the western and eastern regions. In contrast, the Caribbean showed the greatest reduction. Most regions saw continuous declines during the pandemic, but East Asia experienced an astonishing death and dalys increase between 2019 and 2021.
At the national level, Somalia had the highest measles incidence, mortality and daily rates in 2021. During the pandemic, countries such as Zambia, Vanuatu and Kenya also reported an increase in incidents, reversing previous improvements.
Vaccination coverage has declined during the pandemic. MCV1 coverage declined in 75 countries, while MCV2 declined at 68. Vaccine coverage has been significantly reduced in some countries, including Montenegro, Vanuatu and Paraguay. This trend has been particularly concerning in areas already struggling with low coverage rates.
This study confirmed a strong negative correlation between vaccination scope and measles burden. Higher vaccination rates were associated with greater disease reductions. Socioeconomic factors also play a role, and improvement in SDI is associated with improved measles outcomes in low-SDI regions. Interestingly, this study found that in moderate to high SDI areas, increased SDI may be associated with patterns associated with changes in estimated annual percentages of mortality and breast rates, perhaps statistical effects of small outbreaks in vaccine reluctance or otherwise low burrish populations.
However, the researchers noted that the models used in this study may have simplified the relationship between vaccination and disease trends. Furthermore, limited post-pandemic data also reduced the ability to capture long-term effects. Furthermore, incomplete surveillance in some countries may have led to an underestimation of measles cases. The authors also pointed out that the short time frame of available post-pandemic data and the use of specific statistical methods may have provided broad confidence intervals and the need to be careful when interpreting statistical certainty of trend changes.
Conclusion
In summary, this study revealed a significant decrease in global measles rates in young children between 1990 and 2021. However, regional disparities and reduced vaccine coverage increased the risk of a revival of measles incidence.
Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted daily vaccinations, particularly in low-income areas, and increased the risk of outbreaks. A short-term reduction in measles incidence may be affected by pandemic-related public health measures, but the long-term impact of a decrease in vaccinations could lead to measles revival as these measurements are lifted. The findings highlighted the need to strengthen vaccination programs and address health inequality in order to prevent measles revival and meet global measles elimination goals.
Journal Reference:
- Chen, W., Du, M., Deng, J., Liu, M. , and Liu, J. (2025). Global, regional and national trends in measles burden and vaccination compensation among children under 5 years of age: an updated systematic analysis from the global burden of disease research 2021. International Journal of Infectious Diseases107908–107 doi: 10.1016/j.2025.10 https://www.ijidonline.com/article/s1201-9712(25)00131-6/fulltext
