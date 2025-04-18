Health
Popular CT scans can account for 5% of all cancer cases per year
COMPATED tomography (CT) scans can account for 5% of all cancers each year, according to a new study from UC San Francisco to combat CTS overdose and overdose.
The risk is the greatest for the infant, followed by the children and adolescents. However, adults are at risk as they are most likely to get scans. Approximately 103,000 cancers are expected to result from 93 million CTs, also known as CATs performed in 2023 alone. This is three to four times the previous rating, the authors said.
The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, will appear on April 14th Jama Internal Medicine.
“CT can save lives, but its potential harm is often overlooked,” the first author said. Rebecca Smith BindmanMD, UCSF Radiologist and Professor Epidemiology and Biostatistics and Obstetrics, gynecology, reproductive science.
“Given the high volume of CT use in the US, if current practices remain unchanged, many cancers could occur in the future,” Smith Bindman said. Philip R. Lee Health Policy Research Institute Directs the radiology outcome research lab.
“Our estimates place CT on par with other important risk factors such as alcohol consumption and weight,” she said. “Reducing the number of scans and reducing doses per scan will save lives.”
Benefits and potential risks
CT is essential and is widely used to detect tumors and diagnose many diseases. Since 2007, the number of CT exams annually has skyrocketed by 30% in the US
However, CT exposes patients to ionizing radiation (known carcinogens), and it has long been known that this technique is at a high risk of cancer.
To assess the public health impact of current CT use, this study estimates the total number of lifetime cancers associated with radiation exposure, related to the number and type of CT scans performed in 2023.
“Our approach can use more accurate and personalized CT doses and utilization data than previous studies and generate more accurate estimates of the number of radiation-induced cancers,” said Dr. Diana Miglioretti, Breast Cancer Researcher and Division Chief of the Department of Biostatistics at UC Davis. “These updated estimates suggest that excessive risk is higher than previously recognized, especially among the youngest children.”
The researchers analyzed 93 million trials from 61.5 million patients in the US, with scans increasing with age, peaking in adults ages 60 to 69. Children accounted for 4.2% of scans. The researchers ruled out last year's tests of patients' lives. This is because the patient's life is unlikely to lead to cancer.
Future cancer from radiation exposure
50-59 adults had the highest predicted number of cancers: 10,400 cases in women and 9,300 cases in men. The most common adult cancers were the lungs, colon, leukemia, bladder and breasts. The most frequently projected cancers in children were the thyroid, lungs and breasts.
The maximum number of cancers in adults comes from abdominal and pelvic CT, but in children it comes from a head CT. The risk of cancer was highest among those who underwent CT scans when they were under 1 year old. They were 10 times more likely to develop cancer than others in the study.
Researchers said some CT scans are unlikely to help patients, and are overuse, such as upper respiratory tract infections and headaches related to signs and symptoms. They said patients can reduce risk by either getting fewer these scans or getting lower dose scans.
“Currently, there are unacceptable variations in the doses used for CT, and some patients are receiving excessive doses,” Smith Bindman said.
Co-authors Marini MahendraMD, an assistant professor at UCSF Pediatric Emergency, said it is important for families to understand the risk of developing cancer from pediatric scans.
“There are few patients and their families who have been counselled about the risks associated with CT scans,” she said. “We hope that the findings of our study will help clinicians better quantify and communicate the risks of these cancers and enable more informed conversations as they consider the benefits and risks of CT trials.”
author: From UCSF, the author is Philip W. Chew. Hana Azman Fardaus; Karly Stewart; Matthew Malekedayat; Malini Mahendra, MD. The co-senior authors are Dr. Diana L. Miglioretti of UC Davis and Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, and Amy Bellington de Gonzalez (DPHIL) of London Cancer Institute. The other author is Dr. Susan Alber, UC Davis. PhD from the University of Florida; Wesley E. Balch;
Disclosure: Please see the paper.
Funding: This study was supported in part by an award from the National Cancer Institute (1R01CA181191-O1A1), the Patient-Centered Outcomes Institute (CD-1304-7043).
|
