Misiafa Nathaniel Rene, 12, passed away in Auckland after contracting dengue in Samoa.

New Zealanders heading to the Pacific Islands have been told to take precautions on these school holidays as dengue cases spike.

Fiji is dealing with it More serious dengue fever outbreak – Over 5,000 cases have been confirmed since January. A young student passed away from dengue earlier this month.

mIsiafa's father, Tate Louis Rene, continues to think about her son enjoying that last day on the beach.

“That Saturday, I went for a swim with the kids, we had a good time, and all of a sudden he got sick – that's why it's really hard for us to take.

“In a week, everything changed for us.”

If I'm hungry I can't eat it. When I'm tired, I can't sleep – I'm just thinking about my son. Mother Toon Rene of the bereaved family

Misiafa's death was the first dengue-related death reported in Samoa this year.

Samoa's health officials officially declared the incident yesterday, after 15 cases were confirmed since January.

Travelers to the Pacific Ocean are We recommend taking precautions – Wear loose clothing, pack repeated mosquito agents, remove containers and areas where water can calm or act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Usually there are mosquitoes that transmit dengue fever Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

The warning comes as many families enjoy school holidays abroad.

Taito and Taunese are children, Misiafa, 12, Niulina, 6.

Misiafa's grieving parents, Taito and Taune Rene, say they struggle with the speed at which he succumbed to illness.

He woke up early on Sunday, April 6th, complaining of a headache and fever. His parents gave him a Panador and took him to the district hospital in La Romanu.

His condition did not improve, and by Thursday, doctors confirmed he had severe dengue fever.

“We were desperate.”

“He had vomited blood by then, so they said they had never seen anything like that before,” Tate said.

“By then, we had looked into the costs of taking him to New Zealand. We were desperate.”

Misiafa, 12, son of Taito Louis Lene and Taunese Misa-Lene, died at Starship Children's Hospital in Oakland after contracting dengue in Samoa. Photo /Dean Purcell

Upon arriving in Auckland on Saturday, April 12th, Misiafa and his mother were rushed to the spaceship by ambulance.

By the next day, however, the family had made the difficult decision to take him from life support after brain surgery didn't relieve the pressure as desired.

“When he started bleeding from his ears… we didn't want him to suffer. It was very difficult,” Taunese said.

“They brought another bed next to him and we lay with him hearing his heartbeat. His final heartbeat was around 6.30 that night.”

His family is from Samoa, but he has lived in Fiji for five years to work. They returned to Samoa last month and died the day Tight's elderly father arrived.

“I miss my brother”

Their family trip two weeks ago was a family treat and a holiday after the funeral where family duties were completed.

Rene of Taune often said that they handled their children's meals and swam at local hotels in Fiji – their children always enjoyed themselves and they liked to invite their special family time.

The Lanes celebrate Christmas.

Taunese said the past two weeks had been blurry.

“If I'm hungry, I can't eat. When I'm tired, I can't sleep – I'm just thinking about my son,” she shed tears.

“He was a very active boy. He loved rugby, tennis and was a good swimmer. Our son loved that family time together.

Tait said the family is all Kiwi citizens – is now scheduled to move to Auckland, where his son is lying down for a break next week.

Their focus is now on their little girl Niurina. He finds it particularly difficult to accept her brother.

“They were so close, and as we always told my son, 'You have to take care of your sister' – that's what he did.

It was set by a couple's friend givealittle page Funding for medical and funeral expenses.

The family is grateful to the Samoan government for paying half of the $75,000 bill for the contributions of Medevac aircraft, family, friends and strangers, including donating their son's blood when needed at Motootua Hospital in Samoa.

The couple said they hoped that their son's death would be a reminder to others to take extra precautions in Samoa during a dengue outbreak.

“We don't want to see another family lose their children like this.

“Pain is no better than anything. We don't want another family to experience what we are going through.”