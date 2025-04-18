To date, Valneva has supplied approximately 80,000 Ixchiqs ® USA, Canada, Europe. No more SAEs have been reported worldwide for January 2025, and Valneva has not identified safety signal concerns that are inconsistent with US product labels through ongoing post-market safety monitoring, including regular safety reports and routine signal detection activities shared with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ACIP also states that individuals over the age of 65 should be vaccinated with Ixchiq. ® Given the known risks of severe Chikungunya disease and hospitalization in this age group, it may be indicated in a specific high-risk setting (e.g., occurrence). For example, earlier this month Valneva supplied 40,000 Ixchiqs ® To La Lenion Island, France, where local public health agencies are located, Community Health Organization (ARS), prioritizing vaccinations for adults over the age of 65, particularly those with comorbidities, protecting residents during the ongoing Chikunguña outbreak. Valneva recently received confirmation from ARS on an order of 50,000 additional doses of Ixchiq ® As part of our continued efforts to manage this outbreak.

All hospitalized people had pre-existing comorbidities and concluded that ACIP, although plausible, was not causal to Ixchiq ® All cases can be determined and further investigation is guaranteed.

ACIP also voted to recommend precautions related to the use of Ixchiq ® People over 65 years old. This precaution is in response to a continuous CDC investigation of six cases of serious adverse events (SAEs), including five hospitalizations 67-86 years after vaccination with Ixchiq. ® . These SAEs were reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which aims to be an early warning system for identifying potential safety issues, but it is generally not possible to determine whether an adverse event is caused by a vaccine.

Saint Herb Rain (France), April 18, 2025 – Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN; EURONEXT PARIS: VLA) Specialized vaccine companies today announced that at a regular meeting on April 16th, the US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee (ACIP) announced that Valneva's single-dose Chikungunya Vaccin Ixchiq ® For the prevention of diseases caused by the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV). ACIP maintains current recommendations for Ixchiq ® People over the age of 18 are traveling to a country or territory where the Chikunguña outbreak is present. Additionally, while those over the age of 18 may be considered who travel or reside in a country or territory that does not occur, there is a higher risk for US travelers if they plan to travel for longer than six months.

Juan Carlos Jaramiro, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, MarylandCommented, “Barneva is committed to the highest standard of safety and Ixchiq safety profile.® It has not been changed and remains positive. I respect ACIP's recommendations and agree to the importance of continuing strict safety monitoring protocols in place. Providers encourage us to assess the benefits/risk of vaccination based on the individual's medical history and future trips, in line with current recommendations. ”

Recommendations from ACIP are pending final approval from the CDC Director and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Chikungunia

Chikungunya Virus (Chikv) is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is spread by an infected bite Rats Mosquitoes cause fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue, and rashes. Joint pain is often weak and can last for weeks or years1.

In 2004, the disease began to spread quickly, causing a massive outbreak around the world. Since the virus's reappearance, Chikv has now been identified in more than 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States2. Over 3.7 million cases were reported in the Americas between 2013 and 2023.3 And economic impact is considered important. Medical and economic burdens are expected to grow with climate change as disease-transmitting mosquito vectors continue to spread geographically. Therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes Chikungunya as a major public health issue.4

About Valneva Se

We are a specialized vaccine company that develops, manufactures and commercializes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases that meet unmet medical needs. We are focused on adopting a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying deep expertise to multiple vaccine modalities, and providing first, best, or only class vaccine solutions.

It has a strong track record of moving forward with multiple vaccines from early R&D to approval, and currently sells three unique travel vaccines, including the world's first Chikungunya vaccine and a specific third-party vaccine.

Revenues from growing commercial businesses will help drive continued progress in the vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development. It partners with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced, stunning vaccine candidate, and vaccine candidates against Zika virus and other global public health threats. Details are available at www.valneva.com.

