Connect with us

Health

Valneva provides the latest information on ACIP recommendations for the Chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq® among US travelers

Valneva provides the latest information on ACIP recommendations for the Chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq® among US travelers

 


wave
wave

Saint Herb Rain (France), April 18, 2025Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN; EURONEXT PARIS: VLA) Specialized vaccine companies today announced that at a regular meeting on April 16th, the US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee (ACIP) announced that Valneva's single-dose Chikungunya Vaccin Ixchiq® For the prevention of diseases caused by the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV). ACIP maintains current recommendations for Ixchiq® People over the age of 18 are traveling to a country or territory where the Chikunguña outbreak is present. Additionally, while those over the age of 18 may be considered who travel or reside in a country or territory that does not occur, there is a higher risk for US travelers if they plan to travel for longer than six months.

ACIP also voted to recommend precautions related to the use of Ixchiq® People over 65 years old. This precaution is in response to a continuous CDC investigation of six cases of serious adverse events (SAEs), including five hospitalizations 67-86 years after vaccination with Ixchiq.®. These SAEs were reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which aims to be an early warning system for identifying potential safety issues, but it is generally not possible to determine whether an adverse event is caused by a vaccine.

All hospitalized people had pre-existing comorbidities and concluded that ACIP, although plausible, was not causal to Ixchiq® All cases can be determined and further investigation is guaranteed.

ACIP also states that individuals over the age of 65 should be vaccinated with Ixchiq.® Given the known risks of severe Chikungunya disease and hospitalization in this age group, it may be indicated in a specific high-risk setting (e.g., occurrence). For example, earlier this month Valneva supplied 40,000 Ixchiqs® To La Lenion Island, France, where local public health agencies are located, Community Health Organization (ARS), prioritizing vaccinations for adults over the age of 65, particularly those with comorbidities, protecting residents during the ongoing Chikunguña outbreak. Valneva recently received confirmation from ARS on an order of 50,000 additional doses of Ixchiq® As part of our continued efforts to manage this outbreak.

To date, Valneva has supplied approximately 80,000 Ixchiqs® USA, Canada, Europe. No more SAEs have been reported worldwide for January 2025, and Valneva has not identified safety signal concerns that are inconsistent with US product labels through ongoing post-market safety monitoring, including regular safety reports and routine signal detection activities shared with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/valneva-provides-acip-recommendation-chikungunya-080000440.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: