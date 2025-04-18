Certain additives found in ultra-highly processed foods are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, new research finds.

Mixtures are usually present in drinks like soups, dairy desserts, fats, sauces and sugar.

Experts will analyze the findings.

Ultra-processed foods or packaged foods containing food additives (materials that enhance food texture, shelf life, taste and appearance) Up to 60% Americans' daily meals. Currently, studies suggest that certain combinations of additives may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Meet the experts: Kara Sevenman, RDNResbiotix, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education expert. and Rekha Kumar, Maryland. , endocrinologist, Fund's Chief Medical Officer and Members PreventionMedical Review Committee

Research published in PLOS Medicinedelves into the link between diabetes risk and gut health. “We know from existing research that disruption in the gut microbiome can have a major impact on blood glucose balance and other metabolic imbalances.” Kara Sevenman, RDNregistered dietitians and certified diabetes care and education specialists. This study adds another layer by suggesting how certain additives and their specific combinations contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.



Earlier, experts explain the potential link between food additives and blood sugar.

What exactly did this study find?

The researchers collected data from 108,643 French adults via questionnaires and regular 24-hour dietary records over approximately 16 years. At the end of the study, a total of type 1,131 diabetes cases were detected.

Food logs and use a specific brand name Ultra-processed food Participants ate, researchers identified five major additive mixtures within participants' diets and found that two diabetes incidence was high. Mixture 2 and Mixture 5.

Mixture 2 contains starch, pectin, guar gum, carrageenan, polyphosphate, potassium sorbate, curcumin, and xanthan gum. These are emulsifiers, preservatives, and dyes that are commonly found in soups, dairy desserts, fats and sauces. Mixture 5 contains citric acid, sodium citrate, phosphate, sodium phosphate, sulfur ammonia caramel, aspham K, aspartame, sucralose, gum arabic, maric acid, carnauba wax, paprika extract, anthocyanins, nuclear gum, and pectin, acid intake, and artificial sweetness. In general, these additives are often found in foods sold as “sugar-free” or “low calories,” they say. Rekha Kumar, Maryland. , endocrinologist, Fund's Chief Medical Officer and Members PreventionMedical Review Committee.

How do these additives affect blood sugar?



This study suggests that two emphasis added mixtures risk spike diabetes by potentially shaking the gut microbiota. Insulin resistance– Two aspects that affect blood sugar, Dr. Kumar explains. Such intestinal destruction is medically known as segregation, she adds, which can increase intestinal permeability, allowing bacterial endotoxins to enter the bloodstream to cause inflammation – “a commonly recognized factor in the development of insulin resistance,” adds Dr. Kumar. The study also noted that additives can cause sweet cravings and increased appetite, which can lead to factors in weight gain, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.



Ultimately, the results “challenge previous nutrition that we consider to be a key perpetrator of promoting metabolic outcomes,” says Seedman, encouraging us to look at the overall diet quality and ingredients in more detail. They also admit in the “real world” that, as Seedman puts it, “we are often not exposed to one additive at a time.” Ultra-processed foods generally contain a wide variety of foods.

Conclusion

“In reality, we see individuals who have consistently faced metabolic challenges. The issues we know can be exacerbated by chronic exposure to ultra-high-processed foods,” says Seedman. “These findings reinforce many of what we observed in a clinical setting that supporting the microbiome is based on supporting and optimizing metabolic health.”

Finally, further research on this subject is needed. Researchers noted that misclassification of results and false tracking of data cannot be completely eliminated. Also, causal relationships (meaning that additives did not cause type 2 diabetes) cannot be established in a single observational study like this. Nor were ethnicity or religion recorded. Furthermore, the survey results cannot be directly estimated to a wider population with different demographics or lifestyles, as the proportion of women generally derived from health-conscious populations.

Dr. Kumar adds that the study highlights consistent advice to prioritize dietary across minimally processed foods to support better glycemic control, gut health and metabolism. “An easy way to do this is to shop around the boundaries of the grocery store, focusing on raw fruits and vegetables, protein and dairy products,” she says. “Try limiting the intake of items in the inner aisle, such as brightly colored cereals, diet sodas, pre-treated foods.” Of course, that's easier than you say at times. “Highly processed foods are often inexpensive and can be affordable or found in the food desert,” she adds.

Dr. Kumar concluded: “While food additives are generally recognized as safe in regulated amounts, this study highlights the potential chronic health effects that will ensure further investigation. It highlights the need for a holistic approach to dietary recommendations that consider both the nutrient content and the presence of additives.”