The truth about stress: From the benefits of “good kind” to exercise that only exacerbates it | Health and happiness

It's all in my heart

True (to the points)

The way stress manifests is very physical, centering on hormones like cortisol and their effects on us. However, this process is caused by the brain (particularly the amygdala and hypothalamus), and the way our brain responds to stress is often set in early childhood, even in the uterus. Pregnant women who experience extreme stress can give birth to infants who respond more strongly to stress hormones. It's difficult to self-realize ways to get out of stress. It is not necessarily impossible, especially as the cause may be serious and inevitable. Several studies have been shown Telling people that they are people who are stress-free will reduce symptoms. One US study We found that teenagers who grew up worried about violent crime in the underprivileged parts of Chicago tend to get better if they simply try not to think about it.

That's always bad for you

Stress is the heart of human existence, and its most obvious and visceral manifestation – our fight or flight response to immediate threats – has evolved to protect us from danger. There is also evidence that it helps you concentrate. Research on Video game players participating in tournaments It was found that those who barely showed an increase in cortisol levels were at their worst, while those with the highest increase were performed in moderation. The winners tended to have some extra cortisol, but not too many. This balance between hormone and psychological balance is different for everyone, so measuring the “correct” amount of stress is difficult. However, as a broad guide, stress is less likely to be harmful when predictable, especially if it is spontaneous. Research has shown that orchestras will show multiple signs of obvious stress in the body. However, this is an exhilarating stress and is unlikely to cause any adverse effects.

It's a reserve Male executives

For decades, stress studies have been entirely male-based and often focused on better off. The breakthrough came with an a Pioneering Sweden research It found that people who have high demands for their time but have little control over their lives tend to be most stressed. Subsequent research shows that the inevitable demands through compassionate responsibility or by having multiple jobs are particularly stressful. These findings are central to many of our understanding of modern stress, particularly work-related. Sir Michael Marmott, a pioneering researcher of health inequality, argues that work, like the Amazon warehouse, where the pace is relentless and all movements are tracked, is “relentless by those who know the dangers of psychosocial work, put them in syringes and put them injected, and injected them.”

That's a new concern

Much of the modern understanding of stress is based on rat experiments conducted in the 1930s by Hans Cerry, an Austrian Hungarian physician and researcher who discovered that repetitive and chronic triggers of the body's hormone alarm system can cause harm to health. But even Victoria was worried that innovations like rail travel and telegraphy would be too much for humans to deal with. George Miller Beard, a highly creative and popular popular with the disorder he called neuropathy, used his invocation, called the 1881 book “American Tensions,” to blame all the stresses from science to civil liberty to “the incredible beauty of the best type of American girls.” Is modern stress worse? Certainly not. Compared to the Victorians, Briton in the 21st century has a state-provided safety net, with decades of increased life expectancy and child mortality rates about 60 times lower. However, there is a lot of focus on whether overloading information from things like mobile phones is a new type of stress. It's a reasonable concern, especially for children, but it's far from new. The term “information overload” was coined in 1970 by American author Alvin Toffler, who argued that the pace of social change caused by things like modern technology simply was too much for the people's brains.

It is mainly caused by a big concern

Mostly false

In his 1972 poem, The Shoelace, Charles Bukowski said that it was right to prove that humans can generally cope with major upheavals, but ultimately a “continuous little tragedy,” from “non-left shoe marks” to unexpected bills. Repeated studies show that stress tends to have the most impact when it is chronic. However, it is also important to note that the scale of concern is relative. Qualification as “minor” stress is completely personal and subjective, and depends on everything from your personal situation and background to your income. If you're poor, a single, bigger prediction bill can be devastating. There are several ways to reduce stress, or at least its effects. But don't let anyone know that the cause of certain stress is minor. It's completely problematic for you and your body.

Exercise is always helpful

There are endless studies showing that physical activity can alleviate stress symptoms. However, other studies have shown that very high intensity exercise can exacerbate the problem. One study Volunteers will go through either a rigorous mock employment interview process or a physical test using a stationary bike. The post-test questionnaire showed that people in the latter group perceived themselves as less stressful, but their cortisol levels were high and remained intact for hours afterwards. Cortisol itself is not a problem for the body. It plays a central role in maintaining blood sugar levels, and also serves as a hormonal alarm clock, gradually rising at night morning peaks, helping you get out of bed. The problem comes with chronic triggers of the body's stress response. So, how can you avoid this in exercise? One tip is to make sure it doesn't feel like a chore. Research has shown that this can be particularly stressful. The other is to see if such intensive exercise is helpful, even with yoga. However, as always, there are no solid rules. Everyone is different.

Stress causes weight loss

True and false

Some people lose weight under chronic stress. But about two-thirds of people are more likely to wear it. There are two different factors in the workplace, one being hormones. Research has linked trends with consistently high levels of hormones, such as cortisol. Store fat around the stomach. Research also consistently shows that stress tends to drive people to unhealthy dietary choices. Volunteers are placed under artificial stress, presented with a table of various foods, and enjoy the snacks. Each time, stressed individuals are drawn to fat, sweet or salty choices and eat more overall than control groups that were not stressed.

Animals are also stressed

truth

The same combat or flight hormone alarm systems exist for mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles. And this isn't just an existential threat. Baboon studies have shown that military hypoxial animals exhibit higher levels of stress hormones. But what's unique about humans is the idea of ​​chronic predictive stress. As Robert Sapolsky, an American biologist who spent 20 years with Kenya's baboons, I made a joke once: “It's amazing to notice that dinosaurs are huge in length while evading predators and chasing prey. [But] Dinosaurs don't worry that they are tired of enduring the absurd idea that asteroids might hit Earth. ” For example, predictive stress can help with your purpose. If you are not troubled by taking the exam, it may be a bit relaxing to avoid worrying about future events.

It's your fault that you are emphasized

Very, very wrong

There are two reasons why this is wrong, and there are very obvious reasons. Stress is often imposed by inevitable external factors, and people's physical responses to it can often be exacerbated by their background, especially childhood and early childhood. But there's a lot more to it. Stress works in ways that make it even more difficult to escape the situation that causes it, like poverty. One US study When poor people were asked to think about the fully hypothetical auto repair bill, they found that they didn't perform very well in subsequent cognitive tests. Other studies quantify this effect in various ways, almost as much as losing overnight during sleep or dropping near 15 IQ points. This is not a minor effect.

There's nothing you can do about it

True (and not yet)

This is correct in the sense that stress can often be imposed by your living environment and the preset way your body reacts. However, physical symptoms of stress are more likely to be addressed. For example, chronic stress is more likely to develop metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, but physically active can reduce this risk again. Some diets can have similar effects, and studies that show that include many green vegetables and foods rich in polyphenols known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Can lower cortisol levels. Psychotherapy also helps with built-in response to stress. And research has shown benefits of alleviating stress, from more sleep and better quality social relationships to specific music, scents, and at least in the short term, simple human touches. While it may not work for some people, one of the curiosities of stress is that its extremely slippery, how to present such a wide front to human impact also gives many points of entry when fighting back.

