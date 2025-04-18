Health
Understand that HRT makes sense in menopause
Approximately 6,000 women from the US come in every day. menopause You begin to deal with related physical and mental changes.
Menopause is natural as women move away from their reproductive years. However, this transition can lead to important physical and emotional changes that can affect a woman's overall well-being. Most women have minimal symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, but about 15% need treatment for more serious problems. Loss of estrogen during menopause can lead to anxietyweak bones insomnia It has a negative effect on the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems.
In the 20th century, women were treated on a daily basis. Hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) Reduces the physical effects of menopause, particularly vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats.
However, HRT was almost stopped at the turn of the century. Several studies found that HRT did not prevent heart disease as previously thought, and that in fact some women were at a higher risk of medical problems.
Since then, physicians have improved their understanding of these studies and the effects of HRT. As a result, more women are turning to HRT.
But not all of them should be.
“Most women want the use of hormone replacement therapy primarily for those vasomotor symptoms. Melissa Joy Lacy, Marylanda Recent Episodes of “AMA Update. ”
“It's hot flashes. It's sweating both during the day and at night. That's why women are bringing doctors closer now and more robustly.
The medical center is part of it Rush University System for Healththis is a member of AMA Health System Program This provides enterprise solutions that have the resources to promote the future of medicine for leadership, physicians and care teams.
History of HRT Research
One of the biggest problems in early Landmark HRT studies was the patients being studied.
The Heart and Estrogen/Progestin Supplementation Study (HERS) focused on women who had already suffered from coronary heart disease to see if HRT could provide secondary prevention. Her research, Published in Jama®1998did not show any major benefits.
“In fact, there was a tendency to worsen the outcomes of women who had already established coronary heart disease,” Dr. Tracy said.
Four years later, the Women's Health Initiative looked into women who had undergone HRT and were not suffering from existing heart disease. The survey results too Published in Jamaif that HRT increases:
- Possibility of a heart attack.
- Onset of coronary artery disease.
- The presence of clots in the legs and lungs.
The problem with the patients in the two studies was that they were well above the average postmenopausal age. The average age for women in the US to reach menopause is 52.
For her, the average age of participants was 63 years old. The average age for women's health initiatives was 67.
Subsequent studies found that HRT is valuable to certain women, particularly those in the aforementioned studies, who are healthier and closer to postmenopausal.
“We have data that when estrogen is administered to humans, primates and mice in the early stages or after menopause, it can actually protect the endothelium and brain containers in the heart containers,” Dr. Tracy said.
Estrogens can also reduce the risk of diabetes, increase protective estrogens, and prevent weight gain, she said.
Three types of HRT patients
According to Dr. Tracy, today's female patients should be categorized as either low-risk, moderate-risk or high-risk when it comes to HRT.
Low-risk women are usually around 50 years old and have a healthy weight. blood pressure Cholesterol levels are normal and neutral Family history In the case of cardiovascular disease, there is a low risk of developing breast cancer.
If patients fit all of these categories, doctors should feel confident in treating them with HRT, particularly to alleviate vasomotor symptoms, Dr. Tracy said.
High-risk patients resemble women in her research and Women's Health Initiative. In addition to spending more than 10 years since menopause, they have become obese, hypertension, and High cholesterol levelspreviously had a stroke or heart attack or had a history of breast cancer.
In high-risk patients, findings from her and women's health initiatives are more accurate. For them, HRT can further exacerbate their conditions.
As expected, the medium risk group is a blend on both ends of the spectrum. Perhaps they have established coronary artery disease, but have not experienced cardiovascular events, for example.
It is especially the patients who can benefit from the ongoing discussion between themselves and their care team.
The value of a healthy lifestyle
Although HRT can help reduce symptoms during menopause, Dr. Tracy said that the best treatment is healthy living, regardless of the patient's age or condition.
“Exercise and a healthy lifestyle are part of my backbone,” she said. “I've been an athlete for the rest of my life, so I can confidently discuss what a healthy lifestyle is with patients.”
Dr. Tracy suggests patients about exercise, healthy diet and the right amount of sleep. According to her, that balance is something that can and will often make the ultimate difference.
“As women progress from menopause to menopause, unfortunately, they gain weight, their blood pressure, and their cholesterol rise,” she said. “They are looking for magic pills, magical cures. There's nothing beat a healthy lifestyle, so we should always start from there.”
“AMA UpdateIt is a source of news focused on doctors. Ask your doctors and other experts about public health concerns, practice issues and more. AMA's YouTube Channel Or listen to all AMA podcasts ama-assn.org/podcasts.
|
