Health
“Laborek,” a flashy page about the origins of the virus, replaces the government's community site: Shot
The White House has removed the government's website providing information about Covid-19 and replaced it with a new, boldly styled page dedicated to the controversial theory that the pandemic was caused by a virus leaking from the Chinese government's lab.
Original federal websitecovid.gov and covidtests.gov provided the public with basic information about Covid-19, including vaccines, treatments, testing, and more. But these sites now redirect people to a New pageTitle: “Lab Leak. The True Origin of Covid 19.”
Lab leak theory claims that the COVID-causing SARS-COV-2 virus will escape from the Chinese government research institute of Virology, the Chinese government research institute for Chinese samurai, and will then spread all over the world.
Federal agency issued Conflict reports About the origins of the pandemic and a The house inspection has been completed Last December, he said that lab leaks were the most likely scenario. but Many scientists believe it is likely a virus Born naturally In wild animals and It spilled on people At the wildlife market in Uhan.
The new page, featuring a full-color image of President Trump overlaid on a huge text of the word “laborek,” criticizes the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, including masks, lockdowns and promotion of social distancing.
“Public health officials often mislead Americans through conflicting messages, knee responses and lack of transparency,” says the White House site. “Most awful, the federal government has made a shameful effort to force and control American national health decisions, such as the lab leak theory, to alternative treatments and disgust stories.”
It also decided that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the pandemic, and President Biden would merciless him. Fauci has become a hero for many during the pandemic, but he has also been slandered about his role in the government's response.
White House officials confirmed NPR's statement Created on the Fox News website Made by senior management:
“This administration prioritizes transparency over everything else. Americans deserve to know the truth about the community pandemic. We will always find ways to reach our community with that message.”
The Department of Health and Human Services has directed NPR's request for comment to the White House.
In an email to NPR, Jamie Metzle, Critics of the Wildlife Ripple Theory have expressed a complex response to the new website.
“As someone who has been seeking full accounting of the origins of Covid-19 since early 2020, I welcome any effort to dig deeper,” writes Metzl, a fellow at the Atlantic Council, author of a book on genetics and technology, and an outspoken critic of market-derived hypotheses.
“But if such efforts were distracted from essential work, so that they would help prevent further infections and treat people suffering from Covid-19 and long-term communities, that would be a terrible shame,” Metzl wrote.
Some scientists are critical of the new site, and they say it appears intentionally political. The website presents five bullet points in support of the lab leakage theory. None of them are new, and it is attracting attention. Angela Rasmussena virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.
“All five evidences supporting the lab leakage hypothesis are effectively misleadingly, misaddressed, or presented,” Rasmussen wrote in an email.
“However, it is not the purpose of this document to make a sincere, evidence-based discussion about the origins of the pandemic. It is pure publicity aimed at justifying the systematic devastation of the federal government, particularly programs dedicated to public health and biomedical research,” added Rasmussen.
Rep. James Kommer, R-Ky. chaired the committee that conducted a recently concluded investigation into the origins of Covid, and praised the Trump White House for creating a new site.
“President Trump is offering the American people the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. statement.
Other scientists said they did not follow the existing body of scientific evidence on the issue. The evidence does not support “none of the many, often contradictory lab leak scenarios proposed.” Michael Warbyan evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, emailed NPR.
He argued that the evidence is consistent with “a flashy hypothesis that bringing live animals infected with potentially pandemic pathogens to one of the world's largest cities is how this pandemic began.”
He added: “Understanding how these practices take risks is a national and global security issue, and if we don't understand how dangerous this type of “zero biosafety level” activity is, the next pathogen with the potential for a pandemic will find us a simple pick. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/04/18/g-s1-61324/lab-leak-white-house-covid-origins
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The visit of Xi in Southeast Asia deepens the common commitment to the friendship of the district, cooperation
- The United States Supreme Court interrupts the deportation of the Venezuelans under the law in wartime
- From Snijders to Knuckleballs, the evolution of the slower in cricket | Explained news
- Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Woos Donald Trump with a security upheaval
- The final tremors, and the work of resources impedes the work after weeks of the Myanmar earthquake
- The Maharani of Indonesia joins Erdogan at the Palestine support forum
- The crowded minister Prabowo called Jokowi “boss”, PSI: How is it that is suspected?
- Official site of the Echl
- Trump pushes deregulation to support American fishermen, Maine Lobstermen
- GLP-1 RAS, SGLT2 inhibitors may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, T2DM dementia
- Byu Football Spring Transfer Tracker: Keelan Marion Surprises with Portal Entry
- PM Modi, Elon Musk discuss a huge potential for technology and innovation collaboration, and manufacturing