“Laborek,” a flashy page about the origins of the virus, replaces the government's community site: Shot

. whitehouse.gov/screenshot by NPR

The White House has removed the government's website providing information about Covid-19 and replaced it with a new, boldly styled page dedicated to the controversial theory that the pandemic was caused by a virus leaking from the Chinese government's lab.

Original federal websitecovid.gov and covidtests.gov provided the public with basic information about Covid-19, including vaccines, treatments, testing, and more. But these sites now redirect people to a New pageTitle: “Lab Leak. The True Origin of Covid 19.”

. webarchive.org/screenshot by npr

Lab leak theory claims that the COVID-causing SARS-COV-2 virus will escape from the Chinese government research institute of Virology, the Chinese government research institute for Chinese samurai, and will then spread all over the world.

Federal agency issued Conflict reports About the origins of the pandemic and a The house inspection has been completed Last December, he said that lab leaks were the most likely scenario. but Many scientists believe it is likely a virus Born naturally In wild animals and It spilled on people At the wildlife market in Uhan.

The new page, featuring a full-color image of President Trump overlaid on a huge text of the word “laborek,” criticizes the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, including masks, lockdowns and promotion of social distancing.

“Public health officials often mislead Americans through conflicting messages, knee responses and lack of transparency,” says the White House site. “Most awful, the federal government has made a shameful effort to force and control American national health decisions, such as the lab leak theory, to alternative treatments and disgust stories.”

It also decided that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the pandemic, and President Biden would merciless him. Fauci has become a hero for many during the pandemic, but he has also been slandered about his role in the government's response.

. whitehouse.gov/screenshot by NPR

White House officials confirmed NPR's statement Created on the Fox News website Made by senior management:

“This administration prioritizes transparency over everything else. Americans deserve to know the truth about the community pandemic. We will always find ways to reach our community with that message.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has directed NPR's request for comment to the White House.

In an email to NPR, Jamie Metzle, Critics of the Wildlife Ripple Theory have expressed a complex response to the new website.

“As someone who has been seeking full accounting of the origins of Covid-19 since early 2020, I welcome any effort to dig deeper,” writes Metzl, a fellow at the Atlantic Council, author of a book on genetics and technology, and an outspoken critic of market-derived hypotheses.

“But if such efforts were distracted from essential work, so that they would help prevent further infections and treat people suffering from Covid-19 and long-term communities, that would be a terrible shame,” Metzl wrote.

Some scientists are critical of the new site, and they say it appears intentionally political. The website presents five bullet points in support of the lab leakage theory. None of them are new, and it is attracting attention. Angela Rasmussena virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

“All five evidences supporting the lab leakage hypothesis are effectively misleadingly, misaddressed, or presented,” Rasmussen wrote in an email.

“However, it is not the purpose of this document to make a sincere, evidence-based discussion about the origins of the pandemic. It is pure publicity aimed at justifying the systematic devastation of the federal government, particularly programs dedicated to public health and biomedical research,” added Rasmussen.

Rep. James Kommer, R-Ky. chaired the committee that conducted a recently concluded investigation into the origins of Covid, and praised the Trump White House for creating a new site.

“President Trump is offering the American people the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. statement .

Other scientists said they did not follow the existing body of scientific evidence on the issue. The evidence does not support “none of the many, often contradictory lab leak scenarios proposed.” Michael Warbyan evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, emailed NPR.

He argued that the evidence is consistent with “a flashy hypothesis that bringing live animals infected with potentially pandemic pathogens to one of the world's largest cities is how this pandemic began.”

He added: “Understanding how these practices take risks is a national and global security issue, and if we don't understand how dangerous this type of “zero biosafety level” activity is, the next pathogen with the potential for a pandemic will find us a simple pick. ”