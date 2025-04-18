



Baltimore – Allergy patients say, “Is this year's allergy season getting worse?” The answer is overwhelming yes. The flowers bloom in spring, but there are dark shadows on the back – allergy season. Experts say allergy season is actually getting worse. Pollen concentrations are rising, with levels up to 21% higher than before. culprit? According to climate change the study Like recently 2024. Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientist Gussy Maguire points out that pollen seasons are getting longer. In fact, the allergy season now begins about 20 days ago and lasts for more than a week since 35 years ago. The evidence appears throughout the Chesapeake. “Fortunately, it's not a stain, it's not a harmful algae flower. It's just good old pollen,” Maguire said. Unfortunately, there are agencies that continue to let us know that recent federal cuts are at risk for climate change. Allergy season is getting worse Is the allergy season worsening this year? “A lot of federal agencies, like NOAA, do some very important work on climate science, are under the x as they are now,” Maguire said. noaaprovides a Pollen Prediction Toolis essential for those suffering from allergies and helps them understand when to go outside and when to stay based on the number of pollen. Maguire emphasizes the importance of advocacy as a tool at the moment. “Repairing all these programs and seeking full funding is probably the most important thing you can do right now,” Maguire said. According to Maguire, fundraising climate programs are essential to ongoing community health and safety. “I think that's not always the case that people always think about aspects of their lives being science-related, or climate-related,” Maguire said. “We are also living organisms that live in our environment, so when things are affecting the environment, they are impacting us from our mental health to our physical health, to our homes, our roads and our schools.” If you need more immediate help to survive this allergy season, Mayo Clinic There are few practical tips: – Wear a face mask for outdoor chores

– Wash clothes when you get home

– Consider getting a bedroom (HEPA) filter.

