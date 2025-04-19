Good Stress vs Bad Stress – and how to balance it

Good stress vs bad stress

interviewer: What is too stressful? Are you worried too much and having a problem? Can you go below worry? Is there a difference between good and bad stress?

We're talking to a psychiatrist Dr. Jason Hanziker From the University of Utah. Dr. Hunziker, first of all, explain to me what good stress is. Are there any good stress?

Dr. Hunziker: I think there is good stress. So there are definitely events in our lives that are obviously stress-inducing. But I think there are stressors that can be seen as motivational motivations that will help us achieve our goals.

interviewer: Some examples?

Dr. Hunziker: So let's say there's a massive test on Friday. That stress does it, so you want to study it so that you can prepare for the test that you need to take care of.

Now I'll think about that good stress. Others would say, “Yeah, that's terrible stress. I can't handle it.” But I think we are all that different.

What is good stress?

interviewer: What is your definition of good stress?

Dr. Hunziker: I think good stress for me is to make myself better and motivate me to get up and do something, encouraging me to be paralyzed and not functioning.

interviewer: Do you think good stress has benefits? Is that a motive?

Dr. Hunziker: Without a doubt, I think good stress always benefits. And for me, stress can motivate me, make me want to be better, and I might want to improve what I'm doing. But even adding a little more stress can destroy the whole thing.

interviewer: So is there a very good chance that good stress can be bad stress?

Dr. Hunziker: absolutely.

What is bad stress?

interviewer: And what is bad stress?

Dr. Hunziker: Well, I think bad stress can be anything that affects or interferes with your life. If it doesn't give you the opportunity to continue to improve and achieve the goals you have, that stress will debilitate and it will lead to more complications.

When good stress becomes harmful

interviewer: So obviously, there are two ways you can get bad stress. One is that you probably have too much good stress, but in general, if you don't have such stress, where does the bad stress come from?

Dr. Hunziker: Well, bad stress, again, is a definition that may be different from others. But it can even come from normal daily activities that seem too overwhelming. And I can give an example.

Let's say you're going to get married. This is a positive event in your life, but you are also about to go to school. You too are trying to work every day. After that, when you get a traffic ticket, important others have problems, falling and breaking their leg. Suddenly, this good stress you had was so exciting and motivated you to get ready.

The physical consequences of too much stress

interviewer: Are there any physical health conditions that can arise from too much stress, or too bad stress, or good stress?

Dr. Hunziker: Well, unfortunately, stress often leads to doing something to try and relieve stress quickly. Sometimes we choose to do something that isn't very good for us. Drinking alcohol can be a big problem when people are stressed. Sometimes it moves to illegal drug use to help them when they are stressed. You can also eat when you're stressed, and in that way you can hurt yourself. In fact, some people end up in the emergency room thinking that they are suffering from a heart attack due to the intensity of the stress they are dealing with.

Proven ways to reduce stress

interviewer: Tips for reducing bad stress and maintaining good health under good stress is a good way to do it. What are the best ways to reduce stress?

Dr. Hunziker: Yes, good, healthy coping skills. So I think this is also a personal choice. Everyone has what they want to do.

Some people love to sit in front of the TV and watch movies. Others listen to music, sit in their room and listen to iPods for a while. Some people take a bath and it's very relaxing. Others go for walks, which helps them relax and people rethink. I know people who go to the gym and exercise vigorously, and that helps them to focus again. Eating well will help you relieve stress, and sleeping well will help you relieve stress. So, ultimately, whatever you enjoy doing will help you relieve stress. You have to give yourself time to do it.

interviewer: That sounds different for each person.

Dr. Hunziker: That's definitely not. But I think the concept is the same. We find that we enjoy it and use it to help us deal with everything else that is really causing us problems.

I think it's really important that you spend your time on yourself every day. You have 15-20 minutes to sit down and do one of the things you want to do, so it helps you stay focused and stay mentally well.