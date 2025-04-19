How former nonprofits at RFK Jr. are undermining his measles reaction

A 6-year-old Texas girl's parents died from measles complications in mid-March – The first measles-related child death in the United States for over 20 years – I decided to tell my daughter what happened.

But it wasn't an interview with the news outlet. Parents had agreed to an exclusive on-camera interview with staff at Children's Health Defense (CHD), a nonprofit that promotes anti-vaccine sentiment and policy. Their daughter, Kaley, had not been vaccinated;

The points that parents defended in interviews.

Kaylee's father spoke occasionally in German dialects through his translator, but said that measles “is not as bad as the media makes it.”

A few weeks later, the 8-year-old father, who was second-death of measles-related, also spoke to CHD through video, according to public health officials. The father was asked if he regretted not vaccinating his child, Daisy, or other children. The father said:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met these parents in April, he said. In a post of x“Comfort your family and stay with the community in moments of sadness.” He advocated the highly effective measles-Munz-Rubella (MMR) vaccine in the same post. A few hours later, in another post, He promoted unproven measles treatment.

As of April 10, Kennedy attempts to respond to spreading measles in the US, more than 700 cases had been reported in at least 25 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the focus on vaccination is also undermined by CHD, the anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy who chaired from 2015 to 2023.

Like December 2024Kennedy says he is no longer officially affiliated with the group, which has repeatedly questioned the safety of the vaccine. Includes through lawsuits. However, CHD still shows a prominent view of his previous relationship with Kennedy. The secretary has a standalone tab in the “About” section of the group. The video site features public appearances Kennedy made in his current role as secretary, including his recent trip to Indiana and his first major press conference in that role.

This year, CDH published a website that mimics the design of the CDC site with almost identical layouts, logos and fonts, laying out what vaccines call autism-causing research (autism)They don't) With data that exposes theory. Infoepi Lab Subsack The existence of mock sites was first reported.

When asked about the New York Times site, A Kennedy spokesman said The secretary will send a request to the group to delete the site.

Kennedy's HHS spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative of CHD who contacted us through the form on the website did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CHD boasts a video-centric site and media equipment that includes podcasts, which shares vaccine safety claims, including the MMR vaccine. On these platforms, commentators and a set of guests have openly criticised news reports about growing measles cases and related deaths. (Many of the videos also note that the views of hosts and guests are not necessarily views of child health defense.)

“This constant fear is being hit by the media… to see them ramp like this by using inaccuracy, falsehood and distortion, that's awful,” said the guest who identified as a doctor to discuss one of the girl's medical history.

Measles, a highly contagious aerial disease, can be manifested by fever and rashes. that Can make some people very sick: 1 in 20 people suffer from pneumonia. One to three in 1,000 people experience brain swelling known as encephalitis. One in 1,000 people die.

The scope of CHD messaging includes interviews with parents expressing vaccine skepticism – indicating that so-called anti-vaxaxers may be weaponizing tragedy to promote the agenda. Suter has been monitoring several clients online disinformation about vaccines since the start of the pandemic.

“This group in particular has been picking individual stories with cherries for a long time and keeping them in order to represent a wider trend that doesn't exist,” she said. CHD said it has previously shared parent-centric videos of vaccine injuries.

Kennedy A long-standing vaccine skepticism A man who tried to distant himself from the record in his controversy Senate confirmation process earlier this year He leads the country's vast health sector. Before Kennedy bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, it led to his independent candidacy and subsequent support of Republican President Donald Trump – he was closely tied to child health defense.

The nonprofit, formerly known as the World Mercury Project, said, “The aim is to end childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposures. Kennedy, a former litigation advisor, took time off from CHD in 2023 and took office. At a press conference on Wednesday, he said. Kennedy guessed the environmental toxin Can play a role in autism – framing of autism groups He is strongly criticized. (CHD has released vaccines for autism. The exposed claim. )

CHD's message includes a standalone site for “News and View” and its accompanying newsletter – highlighting the evolution of how misinformation and disinformation about vaccines are directed towards parents at the time of kindergarten vaccination rates. It's decreasing. Parents are already targeted by social media influencer accounts about child health and wellness. Some of that information is packaged in videos that can be shared more widely than in the previous era of vaccine skepticism, a phenomenon that has existed since the first vaccine was developed over 200 years ago.

Some of the misinformation circulating online is that measles were not a dangerous illness when they went wild in the '60s. (10 years before the vaccine was available in 1963, An estimated 3-4 million Americans contracted measles every year. 400-500 people died, and thousands were hospitalized each year at which point. )

“It's taking in vaccine hesitancy, and it's a broader lifestyle perspective of this kind that's packaged and targeted, especially for moms, but parents are generally parents,” Suter said.

Two-dose MMR vaccines are safe and 97% effective in preventing measles. Side effects that pediatricians share with parents when their child is vaccinated can include arm pain and mild rash. Health experts say the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks of not being vaccinated.

“We're not hiding side effects, we're just talking about what they're and putting that in context,” said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a longtime infectious disease expert who recently retired. “What are the more serious risks of getting measles or getting a vaccine? That's a really simple question. If you don't get immunodeficiencyit's much better to get vaccinated than to get sick. ”

The “chd.tv” video runs range from a programming perspective. In a video of the parents of the six-year-old girl, they say the child had a fever and visited a nearby hospital where she was experiencing her condition. She passed away in February. Her parents said her siblings were also infected with measles, but they recovered. They trust treatments that medical professionals say have no therapeutic role in treating or preventing measles infections. Still, Kennedy defends treatment for secondary symptoms.

In another video, staff speculated whether the 8-year-old died from another illness related to hospitalization. Later, Kennedy himself was interviewed by CBS.. CHD staff also criticized the extent of hospital care the girls received.

Abram Wagner is an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan and studies vaccine hesitancy. He said building trust within a community that is hesitant to get the vaccine depends on messengers, a well-known member of that community. He said it was powerful for anti-vaccine groups to travel to these communities and highlight the personal stories of parents, including images and voice narrative techniques through videos.

Wagner said it is important to consider the framing of these interviews involving parents of unvaccinated children. He noted that they had experienced trauma (child loss), and that they were vulnerable in such an environment. He also questioned the social consequences of losing children in close-knit communities. Both families are members of a Mennonite Community At the epicenter of the West Texas outbreak.

Wagner added that he has set up diligence for public health officials, including state officials who will participate in these communities to compete with them. This week, CDC officials told the Vaccines Committee that federal officials are “trying to find the resources and personnel needed to provide support to Texas and other jurisdictions.”

“The question is how do you create trustworthy messengers and how do you develop them over time,” Wagner said.

Suter said he was not surprised that the MMR vaccine has been targeted in Disformation Messaging. Unreliable research It mistakenly linked the vaccine to autism.

“The MMR vaccine was the first modern vaccine to be targeted with this type of disinformation that questioned its safety,” she said.

Suter said that before the anti-vaccine pandemic, several left-wing partisan perspectives still exist, including a “crunchy” mother. However, vaccine hesitancy is now rooted in the broader topic of mistrust in government officials and the health care system.

“To be an anti-vaccine now isn't an exclusive right-wing coding, but it's much more integrated into right-wing politics than before,” she said.

Edwards said Kennedy opened a messaging vacuum to MMR vaccines filled by groups like measles and CHD. Edwards said when asked about the growing measles outbreak that began in Texas in late February, he said such an outbreak was “not unusual.” The doctor immediately tried. Kennedy said later Indoor and out The decision to get the vaccine is “personal” to parents. This is the framing that Edwards disagrees with.

“At that point, there should have been a strong message that we should be vaccinated and that we should be preventing the disease,” she said. “The fact that there was a very indecisive and lack of clarity in terms of what Secretary Kennedy said and what makes others say is really confusing.