



The White House has announced an improved Covid-19 website. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Friday (April 19, 2025), the White House released an improved Covid-19 website that promoted the controversial theory that the virus had leaked from Chinese labs and framed it as the “real origin” of the pandemic. Read again | COVID ORIGIN: Who says it's unknown, but lab leak theory needs research The Covid.gov website, which previously focused on promoting vaccines and testing information, includes a full-length image of President Donald Trump and criticizes the pandemic policy implemented under former President Joe Biden. The site also targets Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to Biden, to advance what he calls “a favourable story of Covid-19 coming from nature.” Read again | Super Spreader Behind Top Covid 19 Conspiracy Theory Presenting five bullet points aimed at strengthening the lab leak theory, Wuhan, the first known location of the coronavirus incident, is also home to China's “SARS Research Lab” and has a history of conducting research at an “inadequate biosafety level.” “If there was evidence of natural origin by almost every measure of science, it would have already emerged, but that's not,” the website said. The Lab Leak theory, once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, recently gained mainstream traction in the United States. Even if the debate remains unresolved, both scientifically and politically, US agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Energy have come out in favor of the theory, although they have a variety of levels of confidence. Earlier this year, the Central Intelligence Agency shifted its official stance on the origins of the virus, saying it was more likely that it had leaked from Chinese labs than from animal transmission. This review attracted criticism from China. From China, it is “very unlikely” that Covid-19 has come from the laboratory. Beijing also urged the United States to “stop politicizing the issue of origin tracking and stopping tools.” The US and China are currently trapped in a massive trade war, with Washington on Thursday announced a rise in new port fees for China-related vessels and tariffs on Chinese products. “Awful shame” “I welcome all the efforts to dig deep,” said Jamie Metzle, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, in response to the improved White House website. “But if such efforts were distracted from essential work, so that such efforts would prevent further infection and help treat people suffering from Covid-19 and the long-term community, that would be a terrible shame,” he told NPR. The new site, which appears to be trying to redefine the political narrative about Covid-19, also criticised the mask and social distancing powers of attorney introduced at the start of the 2020 pandemic. The section entitled “Covid-19 Misinformation” accused public health officials of demonizing “alternative treatments” and conspired with social media companies to frequently censor opposition to censor opposition about the pandemic. The Biden administration has previously rejected accusations of suppressing or censoring conservative perspectives. The Trump administration embarks on a drastic, scientifically contested restructuring that cuts 10,000 jobs, and comes after layoffs began earlier this month in U.S. healthcare providers. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is wary of health experts with rhetoric that underestimates the importance of vaccines — said layoffs are part of a major reform in his department, aiming to repeat efforts to prevent chronic diseases. More than one million people have died from Covid-19 and related illnesses in the United States, and have been victims of diseases around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/white-house-touts-covid-19-lab-leak-theory-on-revamped-site/article69467171.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos