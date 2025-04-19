



Measles cases have skyrocketed for the first time in six years, confirmed in over 700 states CDC data shows that there are over 700 measles cases in 24 US states, marking the most cases in six years. (Scripps News) Scripps News Missouri has confirmed the first measles incident in recent years, linking to children's visitors in Tunney County and children's visitors with international travel history.

Public health officials believe the exposure is limited and are reaching out to those who may have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious virus with symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and rashes, which can lead to serious complications.

The MMR vaccine is extremely effective in preventing measles, and health officials recommend ensuring that vaccinations are up to date.

This case highlights the importance of vaccination amid the national revival of measles cases. Missouri Department of Health and Advanced Services Missouri first announced Confirmed cases of measles In recent memory, I remember it in Tunney County. According to a press release, the incident is linked to a recent international trip, involving a child who was a visitor to Tunney County. Public exposure is “considered limited,” DHSS said. The status of vaccinations for children is currently unknown. “This person was diagnosed shortly after his arrival in Tunney County, so there are no signs of widespread exposure. The exposure is believed to be limited and known contacts have been identified and contacted,” the press release said. DHSS helps the Tunney County Health Department's disease investigation and advise people who may have been exposed. Anyone who thinks they have or may have been exposed to measles should isolate themselves and call their healthcare provider before testing, as they need to get instructions on how to come to the office for a diagnosis without exposing others to the virus. What is measles? Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, and according to DHSS, symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus. Symptoms include: heat;

cough;

snot;

Red and watery eyes.

Small white spots in the mouth can appear two to three days after symptoms begin.

Flat red spots – measles rash – appear 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, often starting from the face at a hairline and spreading downwards to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Measles can cause severe health complications, such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and death. How does measles spread? Measles can be spread by contacting the items or surfaces where droplets of infectious disease have landed, and as an infected person touches breathing, coughing or sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can be sucked into air contaminated by the infected person. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on the surface for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. How do you protect against measles? In 2000, measles was declared excluded in the United States. Centers for Disease Control in the United States Credit for “American highly effective vaccination program.” Recent revival of cases – Approximately 800 have been reported nationwide in 2025 – This is due to a decline in vaccination rates and an increase in the incidence of measles. According to DHSS, vaccinations are the best way to prevent measles from getting sick. Measles – Two doses of mampsulvera (MMR) prevent more than 97% of measles infections. “For those who have not been vaccinated or don't know what they're vaccinated, now is the time to check their records and catch up when necessary,” Dr. George Tulaveritze, a state epidemiologist with DHSS, said in a press release. A small number of people who have been vaccinated may develop measles, but these cases tend to have milder symptoms and are less likely to experience severe symptoms or spread them to others. The DHSS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive one dose of MMR at 12-15 months of age and another at age 4-6 years. Non-vaccinated adults can also receive the “catch-up” MMR vaccine. Children too young to be vaccinated are more likely to experience severe complications if they contract the measles virus. However, each MMR dose reduces the risk of infection and the severity of the disease if infected. Healthcare providers can find recommendations for infection control and diagnostic testing. Health Alert issued on March 7th. Providers should immediately report suspect cases to their local health department while patients are still with the provider and while patients are still with the provider. For more information on measles and county level MMR vaccination rates, see Health.mo.gov/measles.

