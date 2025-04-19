



(Healthday News) – With current usage and radiation levels, the 2023 Computed Tomography (CT) trial is projected to cause approximately 103,000 future cancers among exposed patients. Jama Internal Medicine. Rebecca Smith Bindman, a student from the University of California in San Francisco, Maryland, colleagues predicted the number of future lifetime cancers in the US population associated with CT imaging in 2023 using a multicenter sample of CT testing constructed in the future from January 2018 to December 2020. An estimated 61,510,000 patients underwent 93,000,000 CT scans in 2023. 4.2 and 95.8% were children and adults, respectively, and 53.0 and 47.0% were female and male patients. The results of these tests revealed that the researchers predicted approximately 103,000 radiation-induced cancers. Children and adolescents had a higher estimated risk of radiation-induced cancer, but higher CT utilization among adults accounted for most radiation-induced cancers (93,000 [91 percent]). Lung cancer, colon cancer, leukemia, and bladder cancer were the most common cancers (22,400, 8,700, 7,900, and 7,100 cases, respectively). Breast was the second most common cancer among female patients (5,700 cases). In adults, the maximum number of cancers is predicted to be attributable to abdominal and pelvic CT, with 37% of 103,000 cancers and 32% of 93 million CT tests followed by chest CT (21% of cancers and 21% of tests). “There are some uncertainties with these estimates, but the findings suggest that CT scans are a significant cause of cancer in the United States and can cause as many as 5% of cancer each year,” the accompanying editor author writes. “These estimates performed CT scans on par with other well-known risk factors for cancer, such as alcohol and obesity.” According to a statement from the American College of Radiology, “There are no published studies linking CT scans (multiple CT scans) directly to cancer.” “Americans should never forget the necessary, life-saving medical imaging [should] We will continue to discuss the benefits and risks of these trials with our healthcare providers. ” One author of the study by Smith-Bindman and colleagues revealed his relationship with Alara Imaging Inc. Summary/Full text (subscription or payment may be required) Editorial (Subscription or payment may be required)

