



Share on Pinterest New research suggests that early interventions with two common low-cost drugs can save lives after a heart attack. PixelCatchers/Getty Images A new study found that adding a second drug early after a heart attack could save lives.

Those who added ezetimibe to their statins had fewer complications and deaths.

The authors say early combination therapy should be standard care.

Experts say tackling the underlying inflammation can also help control cholesterol. A new Swedish study suggests that starting a second cholesterol-lowering drug immediately after a heart attack could help save lives. National Medical Library Ezetimibe explains that it helps reduce the amount of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood by preventing cholesterol absorption by the small intestine. LDL Cholesterol The so-called “bad” cholesterol associated with arterial blockages and the increased risk of cardiovascular disease Heart attack and stroke. Ezetimibe can be prescribed by people who cannot withstand statins. It can also be used as an add-on treatment if the statins do not lower cholesterol sufficiently. This drug is different StatinsIt has a cholesterol-lowering effect by slowing down the production of waxy substances in the liver.

To reach their conclusion, researchers analyzed data from more than 35,000 patients admitted to hospital Heart attack (myocardial infarction) Between 2015 and 2022, we have used the comprehensive Swedeheart registry from Sweden. Most patients were prescribed high-intensity statins upon discharge, but the subset began taking their second medication within the first 12 weeks after discharge. In this study, patients were divided into three groups. Those who started ezetimibe early (within 12 weeks), those who started late (13 to 16 months after discharge), and those who have never received ezetimibe during this period. Importantly, the analysis used sophisticated statistical methods, particularly the clone sensor weight framework, to emulate randomized clinical trials and minimize bias. Results showed that patients who initiated ezetimibe early in combination with statins had a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), including death, another heart attack, or stroke, compared to those who delayed or had never taken ezetimibe. The 1-year incidence of MACE was 1.79 per 100 patient-year 100 years in the early Ezetimibe group, but 2.58 in the late group and 4.03 in the ezetimibe-free group. At 3 years, the hazard ratio for MACE was 1.14 for early treatment (not statistically significant), but 1.29 for no ezetimibe and early treatment. Cardiovascular death was significantly higher in the late stage and ezetimibe groups compared to early treatment. Furthermore, early combination therapy has resulted in an increase in the majority of patients achieving the guidelines-recommended LDL cholesterol targets (<1.4 mmol/L or <55 mg/dL) within one year.

This study emphasizes that there is a step-by-step approach starting with statins only when the LDL cholesterol goal is not met and adding ezetimibe. As the authors point out, approximately 75-80% of post-cardiac challenge patients fail to achieve their LDL goals with statin therapy alone. Early combinatorial therapy may improve outcomes and reduce future cardiovascular events. To maximize protection, researchers advocate the need to update care pathways for heart attack patients to implement early combination therapy with statin and ezetimibe as standard care. Arun MammadanMD, assistant professor of cardiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was not involved in the study, but said the findings are in line with a wider study showing that sustained, low LDL cholesterol levels are associated with reduced heart attacks and stroke. “This is even more important for people who have already experienced one of these events,” he said. “In addition to optimizing other heart risk factors, lowering cholesterol levels is one of the most effective and proven ways to prevent a second event.” Mammadan said, in his opinion, the study adds to evidence that patients suffering from a heart attack or stroke must actively manage cholesterol levels through both lifestyle and medication. “This study suggests that time is also an important factor,” he added. “[The] The faster, faster cholesterol levels are actively controlled to the recommended levels after a heart attack, the better it will be to prevent future cardiovascular events. ”

Markyia NicholsMD, MPH and RDN, a CDC certified lifestyle coach and chief medical officer at CIBA Health, said patients should know that “cholesterol is not the enemy.” “It's a response,” she explained. “Cholesterol is essential for life. It builds hormones, stabilizes cells, and repairs tissues. If your cholesterol is rising, it's important to ask what your body is trying to repair or protect.” According to Nichols, inflammation is not a cholesterol, but a real problem. Sugar, processed seed oils, and ultra-highly processed foods, diets that are highly insulin resistance, metabolic dysfunction, chronic stress, and toxin exposure can all be inflamed. “When the heart lining is damaged, the body sends cholesterol as a patch,” she said. “Cholesterol does not cause “fire.” It works like a “fireman.” ” Nichols added that if you dig deeper, LDL is only dangerous if it is oxidized due to malnutrition. Back in the study, she told Healthline that adding ezetimibe to a statin after an airy heart attack could lower cholesterol, but she didn't address the root cause of the problem. Patients also need to focus on nutrition. “Study labwork to test magnesium, omega-3, vitamin D and vitamin K2 levels,” she advised. “We cannot rebuild a healthy heart without healthy ingredients.” She also suggests checking whether there are high markers of inflammation such as C-reactive proteins, homocysteine, and insulin. Additionally, look for the causes of inflammation you may have, like poor diet, stress, toxins, or unhealthy gut. Nichols concluded that she may need to see a board-certified doctor trained in root causative medications to determine the cause of your inflammation. However, addressing this can help you heal the underlying causes of high cholesterol.

