Do you have a spring allergy? Doctors share tips for managing your symptomsExBulletin

If you feel that seasonal allergies get worse every year, you're not the only one. Warming from climate change has led to longer pollen seasons, and recently more people go to doctors every year to seek relief Research review Published in the journal Laryngoscope.

One study examined by reviewers found that pollen seasons were 20 days longer in North America between 1990 and 2018, while some studies found an increase in average daily pollen concentration.

Luckily there are ways to prevent pollen from taking over your life. NPR asked your doctors for tips to help you manage your spring allergies before you manage you.

1. Place the outside outside

Pollen can be brought to almost any surface, Dr. Zachary Rubin warns that he is a pediatric allergist and clinical immunologist Allergy Blog and stocks Allergy-related tips for social media. Remove your shoes and store them in your closet or foyer is a good start, but there's more.

When he gets home, “before sitting on furniture or bed, he should undress the clothes that were ideally exposed to the outside world,” says Rubin. Socks, pants and shirts all fit directly into the laundry. Rubin also recommends taking a shower or bath before bed to rinse pollen from your skin and hair.

Indoors, Rubin recommends keeping the windows and doors as close as possible. That might be a shame if you like the spring breeze, but every time you open the window, I invite molds to the pollen and the house, and molds, Rubin says.

If you are allergic to pollen, you are more likely to float your windows on dry, windy days. Rubin says that on rainy days it's good for washing pollen out of the air. However, if you are allergic to mold, it is better to leave the windows closed even on rainy days.

If you have to open these windows, Rubin says an indoor air purifier can provide some relief.

2. Wipe or bathe your pet

If you have a dog, cat, or pet that spends time outside, wipe the animal off every time you go inside, Rubin says. You can get allergy-friendly wipes at the pet store. Dr. Nilima Tunmara, a doctor and clinical assistant professor of ENT at the Department of Otolaryngology at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, is also worth giving her a more frequent bath to remove pollen.

3. Clean your nose

First, if you look at a very high pollen population and try to avoid being outside during that time of year, Tummala advises. Now we are in tree pollen season…and she says that tree pollen tends to be at its best in the morning.

Do you want to enjoy nature by reducing sneezing? A mask used to wearing to prevent Covid transmission “can actually be very useful,” says Rubin, apart from pollen and mold. He points out the study If healthcare workers report a decrease in allergic symptoms while wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's also a good idea to rinse your nose when you get home, Rubin says. You can do it with a neti pot or a saline spray. If you are going on the Netipot route, make sure to use distilled water or boiled, cooled tap water. Rubin should be careful. (There is a slight risk of water straight from the tap Send an ameba to eat your brain – eek! )

3. Know your medication and when to use what

Different allergy medications treat a variety of symptoms. Here are some common things and what you need to know about how to use them.

Oral and nasal antihistamines . If you are experiencing itching, runny nose, or sneezing, Rubin says or oral antihistamines like Ziltech, Claritin, or Allegra should help. Astepro is a nasal spray containing antihistamines, and Rubin usually recommends pairing with a steroid spray.

. If you are experiencing itching, runny nose, or sneezing, Rubin says or oral antihistamines like Ziltech, Claritin, or Allegra should help. Astepro is a nasal spray containing antihistamines, and Rubin usually recommends pairing with a steroid spray. Steroid nose spray. If you have congestion or false IV, it will cause a nose spray to come in. Common examples of steroid sprays are furonase, nasacote and nassonex. But “We don't always tell people to take [steroid sprays] Rubin says check with your doctor if it needs to be used annually. Nasal steroid spray takes weeks and weeks. As hay fever season just started, she says, “we may need to start intranasal steroid sprays earlier than before.”

If you have congestion or false IV, it will cause a nose spray to come in. Common examples of steroid sprays are furonase, nasacote and nassonex. But “We don't always tell people to take [steroid sprays] Rubin says check with your doctor if it needs to be used annually. Nasal steroid spray takes weeks and weeks. As hay fever season just started, she says, “we may need to start intranasal steroid sprays earlier than before.” Nose branch rock. If you're really stuffed and need immediate relief, you might want to try a nose bowel spray like Afrin or Vicks Sinex, says Rubin. These sprays constrict blood vessels in the nasal passages. However, Rubin has warned against using it for more than 3-5 days at a time. This is because it can develop rebound nasal traffic jams that will gradually get worse after a halt. “You're almost going to depend on it and it's hard to get rid of,” he warns.

4. Nasal spray is the right way

Perhaps it's wrong. I know I was. “Many people go to naturenose, spray, notebook. All it does is shoot the medicine in the back of your throat where it will taste it. And if you taste it, you'll waste it,” says Rubin.

he Demonstrated how to properly use nose spray With Tiktok, which has gone viral. This is his secret to getting it right:

“I pass people's noses to their toes. “So look down and then raise the nozzle, but tilt it a little towards the ear on the same side as the nostril. And after spraying on both sides, you look forward to breathing through your mouth. Usually, you breathe a slight inhalation through your nose, but you don't fill it up,” advises Rubin.

Why do you turn your ears? The ears are connected to the back of the nasal cavity through the back of the throat and the Eustachian tube, so reducing inflammation in that area reduces the risk of ingesting fluid behind the ear. Turning the spray bottle towards the ear also targets the opening between the nasal passageway and the sinuses, reducing the risk of developing a sinus infection, says Rubin.

5. Beware of factors that can exacerbate your allergic reaction

Rubin uses a concept called Allergic symptoms threshold To explain how exposure to multiple allergens causes symptoms along with other factors. “You could be exposed to pollen grains rather than sneezing, but if you're exposed to 1,000 people, you'll sneeze because there's plenty of space to activate your immune system,” he explains.

That applies to many different types of allergens. For example, last week I was in Washington, DC, fighting for pollen from inside my lovely cherry blossoms and my sister's cat Felicia. My sinuses were not satisfied.

“It seems you have a cup and you fill it with different allergens and exposures, says Rubin.” (he. It shows the concept In another video. )

Other factors can also increase the likelihood of developing an allergic reaction. Some of those Rubin says that drinking alcohol lowers the threshold and are more vulnerable when exercising, especially outdoors.

If you get sick, “Your immune system is worsening and you're hyperactive,” says Rubin, and you're more likely to respond to allergens. (It can also work the opposite – if mucus builds up in your sinuses due to an allergy and you can't dodge the respiratory infection that comes in your path, he says.)

Rubin said it's back to reducing exposure. The more you can reduce exposure to allergens and irritants, the more successful it can prevent allergic reactions.

Maria Godoy of NPR contributed to this report.