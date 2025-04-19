Health
My spring allergies have returned. Here's how to check your pollen level and prevent sneezing
Atlanta – Atlanta (AP) – Allergy season You can do miserable things Tens of millions of Americans When trees, grass, and other pollen cause runny nose, itching, coughing, and sneezing.
Where you live, that you have allergies, and your lifestyle can make a big difference regarding it Severity of allergies. Experts say climate change has led to longer, more intense allergy seasons, but note that treatment for seasonal allergies has become more effective over the past decade.
Here are some expert tips to keep allergic symptoms at bay. It's probably enough to enjoy the outdoors.
The problems with the American Asthma and Allergy Foundation Annual rankings Based on over-the-counter drug use, pollen count, and the number of allergy experts available, the most difficult city to live in if you have an allergy.
The top five cities this year are: Wichita, Kansas. New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma. and Memphis.
There are three main types of pollen: In the beginning of spring, tree pollen is the main culprit. The grass then pollinates, followed by weeds in late summer and early autumn.
Some of the most common tree pollen that causes allergies include birch, cedar, cottonwood, maple, elm, oak, and walnuts, according to the American foundations of asthma and allergies. Symptomatic grasses include Bermuda, Johnson, rye and Kentucky bluegrass.
Pollen trackers can help you decide when to go outside. The American Academy of Allergy and Asthma and Immunology tracks levels through a network of count stations across the US. via the website and email.
The best and first step to controlling allergies is to avoid exposure. Put the window inside your car and leave the house closed.
Dr. James Baker, an allergist at the University of Michigan, goes outside and wears long sleeves to cover pollen from her skin. They will also provide sunscreen, he added.
When you get home, change clothes and shower every day to make sure all the pollen is in your hair. If you don't wash your hair every day, try covering your hair with a hat or scarf when you go outside. Do not wear outside clothes and get on the bed as pollen continues.
It is also useful to rinse your eyes and nose with saline to remove pollen, experts said. And while the same masks that have led us through the pandemic can protect you from allergies, they don't help with eye symptoms.
Over-the-counter nose sprays are one of the most effective treatments for seasonal allergies, experts said.
However, Dr. Kathleen Mays, an allergist at Augusta University in Georgia, said the majority of patients misuse the irritating parts of their nose. She suggested not thrust her nose straight, but instead gazing the nozzle outward towards her ear.
Over-the-counter allergy medications like Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec are useful, but they may not be as effective as they are taken orally, experts said.
Experts also said that if your allergic symptoms are affecting your quality of life, it may be time to consider booking immunotherapy allergies, such as preventing you from losing sleep or focusing at work or school.
Several remedies for allergy relief circulating on social media, or suggested by celebrities — like incorporating local honey into their diet and exposing them to pollen — have been exposed.
Dr. Shayam Joshi, an allergist at Oregon Health and Science University, said the flowers pollinated by honeybees do not contain air pollen, which causes allergic symptoms.
Climate change causes mild winters and long growth periods. This means that pollen will stay in the air more and create a longer, more serious allergy season.
Pollen numbers have broken decades of records in many parts of the country. In late March, the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center measured more than 14,000 pollen per cubic metre. This is considered very expensive.
___
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
