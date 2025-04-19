New fitness levels can significantly slow down brain tissue reduction in aging adults and may help maintain new cognitive health. the study It is published on Journal of Applied Physiology.

This study examined 172 sedentary yet healthy adults aged 22-81. Each participant underwent a cardiopulmonary fitness test, cognitive assessment, and MRI brain scan. Researchers found that aging is generally associated with small amounts of gray matter and thin brain cortex, but participants with higher lifetime fitness levels showed less of this age-related decline.

“Age-related brain atrophy Alzheimer's disease said senior author Ron Chan, professor of neurology at UT Southwestern and investigator at Peter O'Donnell Jr.'s Brain Research Institute. “This study suggests that engagement in activities to improve physical fitness may reduce the risk of ADRD.”

The effects of lifelong physical activity are particularly prominent when examining the right superior parietal region of brain research participants, which plays an important role in fluid cognitive function. Among people with high fitness levels, aging in this area showed a smaller amount of reduction. Importantly, greater right parietal volume was associated with better cognitive abilities, including inductive reasoning, long-term memory, working memory, and oral flow ency.

A weak relationship between the age and right parietal volume of participants with higher fitness levels was present in both men and women. This may be stated that the research authors may have pointed out. High levels of cardiopulmonary fitness may indicate that both men and women may reduce brain volume degradation and maintain cognitive function.

With predictions suggesting that there are currently more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia, and that nearly 14 million people may have Alzheimer's disease by 2060, the study highlights a potential preventive approach, as Zhang concluded.