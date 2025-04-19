Measles exposure possible at Auckland County restaurant Lansing





Measles outbreak: Who is at risk and who may not be immune to the virus As measles spreads in the United States, here is who is at risk and who is immune from one of the most infectious viruses in the world. A possible measles incident in Eton County, Michigan is under investigation, urging health officials to warn the public about potential exposures.

Potential exposure locations include King Ocean Club in Lansing on April 12th and Bad Blood BBQ in Orion Township on April 13th.

This potential case follows a recent surge in measles infections across Michigan and the United States. CHARLOTTE — Health officials are warning the public about possible exposures to measles when investigating symptoms of Eaton County residents. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department believes that test results for residents are pending, and the department believes people may have been exposed at restaurants in Lansing and Oakland County. “We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with their health,” said Dr. Julie Keddy, medical director of the Barry Eaton District Health Department. “Measles are spreading easily and can have serious health effects, especially for children and people with weakened immune systems. We encourage people to take action immediately and check their vaccination status.” The department did not release any information about the individual. In a statement, Kehdi said the potential exposure sites were: King Ocean Club Restaurant on Miller Street, South Lansing, April 12th, from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Bad Blood BBQ at S. Baldwin Road, Orion Township, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm on April 13th. The suspected cases are the latest in Michigan, and there was a surge in cases as measles infections have been reported nationwide. Michigan's first Measles outbreaks have been confirmed in Montcalm County By the mid-term Michigan District Health Department on April 17, the department said two additional cases had been identified that were linked to the first reported infection on April 9 in Montcalm County residents who had traveled out of state. The Central Michigan Health Department said the outbreak is linked to a massive, ongoing outbreak in Ontario, Canada. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> there was According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 800 Measles Cases are reported in 25 US statesMichigan's first incident was reported in Oakland County in early March. Since then, cases have also been reported in Kent, McComb, Montcalm, Wayne and Ingham counties. State of April 19 He said there were eight incidents in Michigan.. The Ingham County lawsuit involved a 1-year-old girl who received the first dose of the vaccine a day before boarding a plane for an out-of-state trip, Ingham County Medical Health Officer Nike Shonka said in a Zoom call with a reporter on April 15. Ingham County Health Department Notified the public of 7 possible exposure sites A girl visited before her symptoms were diagnosed. The girl had “very mild” symptoms. Perhaps because she had been administering the MMR vaccine a day before her trip, Shonka said. However, she would not have acquired antibodies for full protection until about two weeks later, health officials said. The girl's mother told the state magazine that her daughter is recovering. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through direct human-to-human contact and through the air. Infected individuals can spread measles from 4 days before the rash appears until 4 days before symptoms become aware of. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and rash. Anyone experiencing these symptoms will be urged to call the local health department. Anyone suspecting measles infection seeking emergency care or care in the doctor's office should call first, officials said. Barry Eaton health officials said treatment could reduce illness within six days of exposure, and that those exposed on April 13 should receive treatment by April 19. For more information about measles, including a link to download vaccination records, please visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Measles Information Page. https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/adult-child-serv/childrenfamilies/immunizations/measlesupdates. Detroit Free Press reporter Kristen Jordan Shams contributed.

