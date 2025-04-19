Two small studies show how stem cells can help treat Parkinson's diseaseExBulletin

Health
Two new studies suggest that stem cells are closer to helping people with Parkinson's disease. The result is a victory for scientists who have spent decades trying to treat it with brain cells.
Scott Simon, host:
Two new studies suggest that Parkinson's disease can potentially be treated with stem cells placed in patients' brains. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports that the study shows that scientists are close to the goal of replacing damaged brain cells with healthy brain cells.
Jon Hamilton, byline: Both studies are preliminary and small, but encouraging. Dr. Lorentz, Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, was part of a team that gave 12 people low or high doses of stem cells. He says over the next 18 months, the team will use standard rating scales to assess symptoms such as tremor.
Lorenz Studer: I hope it gets worse by 2-3 points each year. And in fact, the high-dose group has improved by around 20 points.
Hamilton: The low-dose group had less dramatic benefits. Another team in Kyoto, Japan gave seven patients a different type of stem cells. Their symptoms have also improved. In both studies published in the journal Nature, transplanted stem cells began creating chemical messenger dopamine. It is the loss of dopamine-producing neurons that cause trembling, slow movement, rigid posture, and balance problems, which Parkinson highly ineffects. Studer says success comes after decades of hard work.
Studer: For us, as you can imagine, it's a very exciting time. For about 30 years, I've seen almost, and finally some of the fruits of the piece.
Hamilton: Studer says that one of the reasons it took so long is that stem cells can become different types of cells. He says that just the right mix of chemicals is necessary to produce neurons that make dopamine.
Studer: It took me nearly 10 years to figure out the recipes, especially how to make those dopamine cells. It took us another 10 years to get the product we actually dare to put into our patients.
Hamilton: This product is from millions of what the team calls precursor neurons. Dr. Viviane Tabar, surgeon and stem cell scientist at Memorial Sloan Kettering, says these progenitor cells are frozen.
Viviane Tabar: So, you just thaw them and pause them in the approved media.
Hamilton: Until the patient is in the operating room. Next, according to Tabal, cells are injected into structures on either side of the brain that are involved in movement.
Tabar: The idea is to place these neuronal progenitor cells where they are needed to connect with other neurons in the brain.
Hamilton: I say the tavern takes time. She also says that she is still mature once the cells are injected.
Tabar: This is not an intervention in which patients expect immediate rewards.
Hamilton: But weeks or months later, Tabal said pet scans showed that the implanted cells were doing their job. Tabar says the results could mark the beginning of a new way to treat Parkinson's disease and perhaps other illnesses.
Tabar: If neurons are missing, you can replace them. And the perfect expectation is that these cells don't function as cells that just release dopamine. They rebuild the circuit.
Hamilton: But there may be risks. Several previous efforts to replace brain cells have caused movement disorders and in some patients cancer. Therefore, Dr. Mya Schiess of Uthealth, Houston, says it is important to monitor implanted dopamine neurons.
Mya Schiess: They will be there for a long time. And you need to follow up to see if there is tumor formation over time.
Hamilton: Schiess also says stem cell transplantation does not cure underlying diseases. Still, she believes she can offer new hope to many patients, including those who are no longer responding to drug treatment.
Schiess: There's a possibility that this illness can really, really be stopped on the truck because there are tools to intervene.
Hamilton: The Food and Drug Administration has completed drug maker Bluerock Therapeutics and conducted larger trials that could lead to approval. It is scheduled to start later this year.
John Hamilton, NPR News.
