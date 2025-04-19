Gene discovery gives answers from dozens of Australian families in the diagnosis of Renu syndrome

Kiera Hannigan says the music “littles” the brain of her 4-year-old daughter Annabelle's brain.

“It gives her the ability to make some choices and look really happy and engaged,” said Hannigan.

“On the other hand, everything else seems to feel unfamiliar and odd, except playing underwater.”

Annabelle was born with serious intellectual and physical disabilities.

She has frequent seizures, is visually impaired, nonverbal and has major developmental delays.

Annabelle Hannigan's mother says the music makes her 4-year-old happy and engaged. (ABC News: Daniel Bonica))

When she was born, doctors had no idea what caused Annabelle's disability.

They could say it was an undiagnosed genetic condition.

“I can't help but wonder if it was something I was wrong with in a pregnancy that meant that happened,” says Hannigan.

The doctors were unable to tell Kiera Hannigan what caused the disability of her daughter Annabelle. (ABC News: Daniel Bonica))

However, last year Annabelle's parents got unexpected news.

British researchers, led by Associate Professor Nicky Whiffin of the Big Data Institute at Oxford University, were performing genome sequencing of DNA samples.

They were searching for patterns of data to try to find changes in DNA that caused rare diseases.

Dr. Whiffin said her team used a large UK genetics data set, Genomics England, to support her research.

“[This is] A large DNA sequencing project based here in the UK will include numerous individuals with different rare disorders and cancers and their complete DNA sequences,” Dr. Whiffin said.

“While doing that, Yuyang Chen, a student on my team, came across a specific variant of a very small gene called RNU4-2, which explains most of the undiagnosed neurodevelopmental disorders.”

Oxford University researcher Nikki Whiffin led the team that discovered the RNU4-2 variant. (supply))

They quickly found the same variant in multiple DNA samples from previously undiagnosed people. They shared similar dysplastic facial features and were characterized by the same type of developmental delay.

“It was very clear, very quickly, very quickly, very quickly to find something really important,” Dr. Wiffin said.

Approximately 30 cases of Renu syndrome found in Australia

The team shared their findings with other genetic researchers around the world who quickly discovered hundreds of cases, including Australian numbers.

Dr. Whiffin predicted there will be around 1,000 cases of what is known as Renu or “Renu syndrome” in Australia alone.

So far, around 30 cases have been confirmed nationwide, including Annabelle in Melbourne.

Annabelle Honeygan's mother says the four-year-old will “lit up” around the music. (ABC News: Daniel Bonica))

“I think there are probably around 100,000 individuals around the world who suffer from Renu syndrome. It explains about half of all neurodevelopmental disorders,” Dr. Whiffin said.

Mayapin from the support group “Nameless Syndrome” or Swann said about half of all children with neurodevelopmental disorders would not be diagnosed in their lifetime.

She said 50% would be misdiagnosed.

Maya Pinn says that about half of children with neurodevelopmental disorders are not diagnosed. (ABC News: Sacha Payne))

“Having a 'swan' child will affect every part of your life,” she said. “You feel like you're in Limboland, like blindfolded and trying to hit a piñata.”

“You're hitting everything but the Pinata and you don't know where to go next.”

Adelaide woman Sarah Warwick resigned to never know what caused the disability of her 16-year-old daughter, monastery.

“It was very lonely,” she said. “In many cases, there is no clear path, so to continue, you need to develop a lot of resilience and determination.”

Sarah Warwick (Middle) is watching her daughter's monastery as she attends a session with therapist Kate Munroe. (ABC News: Stephen Opie))

Warwick said he tried to connect with other families with children with special needs, but there was nothing concrete about her experience.

“They had been diagnosed, they found their people and their community, and we didn't have that,” she said.

Efforts to find Renu syndrome treatment

Abby was one of the first to be diagnosed in Australia. It is a joint project between the Murdoch Children's Institute and the Garvan Medical Institute after contacting researcher Daniel MacArthur at Sydney's Center for Population Genomics.

After receiving a call from the excited Dr. Wiffin, Professor MacArthur asked the head of the Center's rare disease team to screen the patient database for RNU4-2 mutations.

“Within 20 minutes he could come back and say, 'We've just found six families diagnosed with the exact same genes,'” Professor MacArthur said.

Professor Daniel MacArthur says the discovery of the RNU4-2 mutation should allow the child to be diagnosed immediately after birth. (ABC News: Liam Patrick))

He said the discoveries had already changed clinical practice around the world.

“If a new child with developmental disorder is born and given a DNA sequence, of course we should pick this up and they should get a diagnosis very quickly,” he said.

The next step is to move on to treatment, but Professor MacArthur admitted that this was difficult, but he was hoping for a further breakthrough.

“There are at least two pharmaceutical companies that are actively pursuing potential treatments for the disease,” he said.

“This means at some point in the next five years, there is a very high chance that Renu syndrome patients around the world will have access to treatments that can actually reduce or significantly reduce the impact.”

Dr. Whiffin is a bit cautious.

“I'm very hoping there will be a quick route to treatment, but I'm reluctant to promise too many because there are so many challenges on the road,” she said.

“Excitement” to ensure that communities are formed around diagnosis

For Sarah Warwick, the most important part of her discovery was knowing that she was not alone.

“It was really amazing to see pictures of children who really resemble Abby and have similar facial features, similar challenges, medical and developmental challenges,” she says.

A few years later, Sarah Warwick launched a support group for families of children with Renu syndrome. (ABC News: Stephen Opie))

“I'm overwhelmed. There's a sense of excitement like there's an answer you didn't expect to get,” she said in tears.

Warwick has launched a Facebook group called the Renu Syndrome Family Support Network (Australia) and is traveling to Long Island, New York later this year at the 1st Global Conference on the disease.

She said her new network was invaluable.

“It's really good to find people who went on a similar path for us, saw what they were working for their families and talked to people who really got it,” she said.

She said the diagnosis provided a sense of security for the rest of the monastery's family.

“Our son is currently at the same level of risk factors for giving birth to a baby with the same disorder as the general population. These results were almost immediately profound for me on the first call to our geneticists.”

Kiera Honeygan said she has resolved the concept that she may have contributed to her daughter's disability.

“You can really put it aside and know that it's a mutation and there can be a lot of different mutations when your baby is growing up,” she said.

Kiera Hannigan says the discovery dispelled her fear that something might have done to cause Annabelle's disorder. (ABC News: Daniel Bonica))

“It's what's called “de novo.” That means it really happens by chance. It does not happen because it is inherited from anyone in the family somewhere. ”

But she is also practical about Annabelle's future.

“We knew she had a genetic condition that would last a lifetime, but you're always trying to get into your mind how your life looks, and that's the hardest part to understand,” she said.

Dr. Whiffin described the finding as “a single career type outcome.”

“That was why I was working and trying to make a difference in families like these and make such an impact overnight.