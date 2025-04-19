Virginia is confirming the first measles incident in 2025, health officials say





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of April 17, a total of 800 confirmed cases of measles had been reported by 25 US jurisdictions. Virginia is on the 26th. Texas Clinic is open to combat the worst measles outbreak in 30 years Over 500 measles cases have been reported in Texas. This is the worst outbreak in decades. Virginia Department of Health It has made the 26th state to confirm the state's first measles incident and report the incident amid concerns about the outbreak. The Virginia incident involves a child between 1 and 4 years old who lives in the state's northwest area and recently traveled internationally, according to the Health Department. It is unclear whether the child has been vaccinated as the department did not provide additional information about the patient to protect family privacy. “This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, especially on international travel,” state epidemiologist Laurie Forlano said in a news release. “Vaccinations remain our best defense against measles, and are safe and extremely effective in protecting people and preventing outbreaks. We encourage Virginians, especially those planning to travel, to check their vaccination status, to speak to healthcare providers and get the MMR vaccine if necessary.” As of April 17th, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a total of 800 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in 25 jurisdictions: Alaska, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, New York, Ohio Island, Texas, Texas, Vermont, Washington. Just four months after 2025, the country Current outbreak It overturns 285 measles cases reported in 2024. Where are the potential exposure sites in Virginia? Potential exposure sites include: According to the state health department: Located on April 15th from 10am to 1:30pm, Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Emergency Care, 13285 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Division, 1201 Hospital Drive, Fredericksburg, from noon to 5pm April 16th. What should people do if they are exposed? People who do not have measles are advised to get a vaccine that contains measles (either measles, mumps, Levela (MMR) vaccine, or a measles-only vaccine available in other countries). According to the state health department, those who received the vaccine containing two doses of measles or were born before 1957 are protected and do not need to take action. Even one dose of a vaccine that includes measles is very likely to protect against infection. If you believe you are exposed to measles, the state health department highly recommends you: Contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Beware of symptoms for 21 days from the date of potential exposure. If measles symptoms are on display, isolate yourself by being at home immediately.

Call ahead before you go to the provider's office or emergency room to notify you that you may be exposed to measles and ask your local health department to call.

If you have an immunodeficiency condition or develop symptoms for your question, consult your healthcare provider. We reach the measles milestone So far, there have been 10 outbreaks of measles defined as three or more related cases reported in 2025, with 94% of confirmed cases (751 of 800) associated with the outbreak. According to the diagram posted by the CDC. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported in 2024, with 69% of cases (285 of 198) associated with the outbreak, the agency added. According to the CDC, 11% (85%) of the 800 confirmed cases resulted in hospitalization. According to the agency, there were three measles-related deaths in 2025. The Texas Department of Health reported more than 540 measles cases, according to the state's health department. Includes an 8-year-old girl. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Contribution: Adrianna Rodriguez/ USA Today This story has been updated to add new information.

