Louisiana Department of Health confirms a larger New Orleans area measles case





– The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed one case of measles in an adult resident in Area 1 (comprised of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemin and St. Bernard's parish). At this time, patient exposure to measles appears to be related to international travel. The individual who tested positive was alone and was treated at a regional 1 hospital. The patient is not hospitalized and remains isolated until it is no longer infectious. This patient was not vaccinated. To protect the patient's confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released. The LDH Public Health Office is working to identify and notify people who have come into contact with infected individuals. This is the first measles case reported in Louisiana in 2025. In 2024, three confirmed travel-related cases of measles were reported in Louisiana. Measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among individuals who have not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Measles can lead to hospitalization and in extreme cases it can lead to death. Measles virus is particularly dangerous for babies and young children. The best way to prevent illness is to get vaccinated against measles. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether the MMR vaccine is right for you. A departmental epidemiological investigation is underway. LDH will conduct media interviews when more information is available. What are the symptoms of measles? Symptoms generally appear about 7-14 days after a person is infected.

The initial symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, which can spike as much as 104°.

Two to three days after symptoms begin, small white spots (coprick spots) may appear in the mouth.

A rash occurs 3-5 days after symptoms begin. It usually appears as flat red spots on the hairline face and spreads downwards on the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

A few days later, The fever subsides and the rash fades. I think He is exposed to measles. What should I do? Call your healthcare provider immediately And let them know that you are exposed to someone who has measles. Healthcare providers can determine whether they are protected from measles based on vaccination records, age, or laboratory evidence. Please contact us again Local Epidemiologists Additional guidance can be provided along with the Louisiana Department of Health.

And let them know that you are exposed to someone who has measles. Healthcare providers can determine whether they are protected from measles based on vaccination records, age, or laboratory evidence. Please contact us again Additional guidance can be provided along with the Louisiana Department of Health. Monitor yourself for symptoms. Keep an eye on fever and/or unexplainable rashes 7-21 days after the potential occurrence of symptoms that can cause exposure to occur.

If your provider meets in person, please notify your provider that you are exposed to measles Before you arrive If necessary, we can make special arrangements to evaluate you as needed, without putting other patients or clinic staff at risk.

If necessary, we can make special arrangements to evaluate you as needed, without putting other patients or clinic staff at risk. If you are not immunized with measles, a drug called an MMR vaccine or immunoglobulin may help reduce your risk of developing measles. Your healthcare provider can advise and monitor you about signs and symptoms of measles. I think there is measles. What should I do? If you experience symptoms, stay home. Avoid school, work, and large gatherings.

Call your healthcare provider immediately And let them know about your symptoms so they can tell you what to do next. Your healthcare provider can make special arrangements to assess you when necessary, without putting other patients or clinic staff at risk.

And let them know about your symptoms so they can tell you what to do next. Your healthcare provider can make special arrangements to assess you when necessary, without putting other patients or clinic staff at risk. The Louisiana Department of Health can help healthcare providers diagnose and manage your care properly. Additional information for providers and the general public is LDH | Measles. If you are unsure if you have been vaccinated, check if your healthcare provider needs an MMR. You can also check the status of the vaccine in your family meal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ldh.la.gov/news/R1-measles-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos