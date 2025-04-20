Health
The outbreak of measles declared in eight states, including Michigan's first in five years, has now been declared
Michigan officially reported Measles outbreak In the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Oakland County Health Department confirmed the first case of measles in Oakland County on March 14th.
The department announced another outbreak in Montcalm County on April 17 after three cases were confirmed.
Measles outbreaks continue: see which states report cases
This is the first Measles outbreak Michigan has been detecting a total of eight statewide cases in 2025 since 2019.
As of April 10, 2025, the CDC has confirmed 712 cases of measles nationwide. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Outbreak According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it refers to the incidence of three or more cases that share the source of infection.
Seven US states have identified outbreaks of measles this year, including Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and California, according to the state's health department.
Is MMR vaccine safe for children? Dr. Nicole Saffier addresses concerns as measles cases rise
As of April 10, 2025, the CDC has confirmed 712 cases of measles nationwide.
Dr. Natasha Baghdasalian, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive, wrote in a statement that the Michigan outbreak “emphasizes how and how contagious measles is.” It may spread soon. ”
“The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines still maintain our best protection, and two MMRs provide 97% protection against measles,” she said.
“We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to make sure they are up to date. MMR vaccine. ”
“The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine maintains our best defense, and two MMRs provide 97% protection against measles.” (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
The Montcalm County outbreak is reportedly linked to a larger ongoing outbreak in Ontario, Canada.
MDHHS confirmed that as of April 17 there were no new public exposure sites to report on.
Measles is very contagious. Especially for those who have not been vaccinated, most cases across the country are not vaccinated. School-age children.
Most measles cases across the country occur in non-vaccinated school-age children. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Common symptoms include fever, cough, red and watery eyes, runny nose, and rash It starts from the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.
Symptoms can manifest 7-14 days after exposure, and MDHHS shares and repeats vaccinations as the best way to prevent infection.
“MDHHS and MMDHD strongly encourage individuals aged 1 and older who have not received the MMR vaccine to do so quickly in order to protect themselves and others,” the department advised.
“Vaccinations are available in your clinic, most pharmacies, and at your local area Health Bureau. ”
